Smoothie Factory Tycoon Codes (May 2024)

Published: May 16, 2024 08:00 am

Updated: May 16, 2024

Strawberries, cherries, and any other fruit that comes to your mind—you’ll make the best smoothie ever and earn a ton of cash for it. Grind, use rebirths, upgrade your machines, and use Smoothie Factory Tycoon codes for freebies because you’ll need them to upgrade your business!

All Smoothie Factory Tycoon Codes List

Smoothie Factory Tycoon Codes (Working)

  • Thebritishcode: Use for 180 seconds of a Boost, 1 Blend Token, and 1 Metal Crate
  • IceRockSkip: Use for 60 seconds of a Boost
  • NotThatHard: Use for 1 Wooden Crate
  • SisterPlanet: Use for 120 seconds of a Boost, 1 Diamond Crate, and 2 Blend Tokens
  • SpringLoaded: Use for 60 seconds of a Boost
  • ABX: Use for 160 seconds of a Boost
  • DevPapers: Use for 1 Magma Crate and 120 seconds of a Boost
  • Johan: Use for 25k Cash, 120 seconds of a Boost, 2 Blend Tokens, and 1 Wooden Crate
  • ImAWall: Use for 60 seconds of a Boost
  • DaveThePodiumMan: Use for 1 Wooden Crate, 1 Diamond Crate, and 1 Metal Crate

Smoothie Factory Tycoon Codes (Expired)

HauntedSmoothie
25MVisits
RedSoilEntry
PartyTime!
7Rose10KRebirths
1yearfactory
SlushSmoothie

How to Redeem Codes in Smoothie Factory Tycoon

Redeeming Smoothie Factory Tycoon codes is a fast process. Follow our instructions below:

How to redeem codes in Smoothie Factory Tycoon
Screenshot by The Escapist
  1. Launch Smoothie Factory Tycoon in Roblox.
  2. Click the Settings tab on the left side of the screen.
  3. Choose the Codes tab in the pop-up window.
  4. Insert a code from our list into the Enter Code text box.
  5. Hit the Redeem button to grab rewards!

Read Article Super Power Grinding Simulator Codes (May 2024)
Official Super Power Grinding Simulator Art
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Super Power Grinding Simulator Codes (May 2024)
Danilo Grbovic Danilo Grbovic May 16, 2024
Read Article Roblox Karate! Codes (May 2024)
Roblox Karate promo image
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Codes
Codes
Roblox Karate! Codes (May 2024)
Kristina Timotic Kristina Timotic May 16, 2024
Read Article Bathtub Tower Defense Codes (May 2024)
Promo image for Bathtub Tower Defense.
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Bathtub Tower Defense Codes (May 2024)
Ana Mitic Ana Mitic May 16, 2024
Andrija Bulatović
Andrija Bulatović, our resident codes expert, excels in uncovering the latest Roblox and mobile game codes, enhancing the gaming experience for our community. With a gaming journey that began alongside the release of the first Splinter Cell in 2002, his expertise is grounded in years of diverse gaming history. An enthusiast of games like Overcooked 2, NBA, and Call of Duty, Andrija’s downtime is spent engaging in these favorites, often juxtaposed with his culinary passion for making his beloved pasta.