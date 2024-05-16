Smoothie Factory Tycoon Codes (May 2024)

Updated: May 16, 2024 We searched for the latest codes!

Strawberries, cherries, and any other fruit that comes to your mind—you’ll make the best smoothie ever and earn a ton of cash for it. Grind, use rebirths, upgrade your machines, and use Smoothie Factory Tycoon codes for freebies because you’ll need them to upgrade your business!

All Smoothie Factory Tycoon Codes List

Smoothie Factory Tycoon Codes (Working)

Thebritishcode : Use for 180 seconds of a Boost, 1 Blend Token, and 1 Metal Crate

: Use for 180 seconds of a Boost, 1 Blend Token, and 1 Metal Crate IceRockSkip : Use for 60 seconds of a Boost

: Use for 60 seconds of a Boost NotThatHard : Use for 1 Wooden Crate

: Use for 1 Wooden Crate SisterPlanet : Use for 120 seconds of a Boost, 1 Diamond Crate, and 2 Blend Tokens

: Use for 120 seconds of a Boost, 1 Diamond Crate, and 2 Blend Tokens SpringLoaded : Use for 60 seconds of a Boost

: Use for 60 seconds of a Boost ABX : Use for 160 seconds of a Boost

: Use for 160 seconds of a Boost DevPapers : Use for 1 Magma Crate and 120 seconds of a Boost

: Use for 1 Magma Crate and 120 seconds of a Boost Johan : Use for 25k Cash, 120 seconds of a Boost, 2 Blend Tokens, and 1 Wooden Crate

: Use for 25k Cash, 120 seconds of a Boost, 2 Blend Tokens, and 1 Wooden Crate ImAWall : Use for 60 seconds of a Boost

: Use for 60 seconds of a Boost DaveThePodiumMan: Use for 1 Wooden Crate, 1 Diamond Crate, and 1 Metal Crate

Smoothie Factory Tycoon Codes (Expired) show more HauntedSmoothie

25MVisits

RedSoilEntry

PartyTime!

7Rose10KRebirths

1yearfactory

SlushSmoothie show less

How to Redeem Codes in Smoothie Factory Tycoon

Redeeming Smoothie Factory Tycoon codes is a fast process. Follow our instructions below:

Launch Smoothie Factory Tycoon in Roblox. Click the Settings tab on the left side of the screen. Choose the Codes tab in the pop-up window. Insert a code from our list into the Enter Code text box. Hit the Redeem button to grab rewards!

