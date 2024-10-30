90 Day Fiance Fans Unimpressed by James’ Awkward Behavior at Javanese Wedding

I love watching the cross-cultural 90 Day Fiance weddings, so I was here for Season 6, Episode 18 of The Other Way, which featured the wedding between Tatha and James.

It’s our first Javanese wedding, and just like Tatha says at the beginning of the episode, “I like the traditional food, decoration, clothes, and then the makeup.” Over on Pillow Talk, Tim agrees; he would like to “live inside an Indonesian wedding.” Tatha was so excited about this wedding; her excitement was infectious, and she looked stunning.

James Was Unprepared for His 90 Day Fiance Wedding

His excuse? Tatha and her parents planned everything in Javanese so he couldn’t possibly know what was happening. He just hopes he “isn’t left standing there looking like a fool.” You are James, you are.

This isn’t the first wedding where an American had no clue what was happening. Pillow Talker Emily admits, “That was me at my wedding.” Earlier this season, Tigerlily didn’t have a clue what was going on at her elaborate wedding. But James and Tatha have been together for two and a half years, so it’s bizarre he didn’t just ask her what to expect. Karma on X suggests Tatha wants a reason to be angry at him.

Should 90 Day Fiance Fans Be Surprised By James?

James hasn’t even learned the language. He claims he’s embracing the culture but immediately says he doesn’t like his traditional outfit, with his “nipples flopping everywhere” and “trying not to trip in high heels.” The Pillow Talkers are just as judgmental; Kara says he looks like a Shriner, Tim says he looks like Abu, and John says he’d rather stay bald than wear that hat.

He’s awkward throughout the wedding. As Tim says, “he looks mortified,” giving that weird grin he has when he’s uncomfortable. It’s natural to feel this way during ceremonies that are new to you, without your own family and friends around.

It Isn’t All Bad for James

As a groom, he’s taking the attitude that the wedding is for her, and he’ll do what he can that day to make sure she has the best time. As Tim says, “You’re not wearing that hat if you don’t love that girl.” Or, put more simply by Nora McManus on X, “he was a good sport.” It was successful; Tatha gushed, “This is the wedding I dreamed of as a kid.

Nevertheless, as Tatha’s sister Angel says, “I still have some reservations with James.” His disinterest in learning the culture and language is a sign that he’s not planning to stay in Indonesia, even though Tatha is planning on it. The preview for next week confirms it, which is on brand for their attachment style.

