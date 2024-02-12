Can You Save Shinjiro in Persona 3 Reload? Answered

Shinjiro Aragaki shows up fairly early on in the story of Persona 3 Reload, but only properly joins your party much later on. He then meets an untimely demise, and if you’re wondering if you can save Shinjiro in Persona 3 Reload, here’s what you need to know.

Is It Possible to Save Shinjiro in Persona 3 Reload?

Unfortunately, the answer is no. You cannot save Shinjiro in Persona 3 Reload. While it was possible to save him in Persona 3 Portable by playing as the female MC and maxing out his Social Link, that is not an option in Reload.

As the story progresses, Shinjiro will ultimately give his life to protect the party. There’s no way to prevent this, or to bring him back to life. That being said, it is possible to spend time with him via the new Linked Episodes, and fuse the special Persona Hell Biker.

How to Complete Shinjiro’s Linked Episodes

Screenshot captured by The Escapist

Just like the other male members of SEES, Shinjiro has five Linked Episodes in Persona 3 Reload you can check out. For the most part, it’s pretty easy to complete his Episodes, though you do have to jump through a couple hoops to make sure you don’t miss a step.

Speak with Mitsuru during the day on 9/11, then start the Linked Episode with Shinjiro at the Station Outskirts. Speak with Shinjiro on 9/13. Speak with Shinjiro on 9/14. Speak with Mitsuru during the day on 9/15. Speak with Shinjiro on 9/16. Speak with Shinjiro on 10/28 to complete his final Linked Episode.

As far as I can tell, your dialogue options in these Episodes don’t matter, and they shouldn’t affect anything in the story or his character arc. As long as you get to his fifth episode and complete that, you’ll get the Incomplete Form after finishing Ikutsuki’s request, allowing you to fuse Hell Biker.

Aside from that, though, this is just a nice way to wrap up Shinjiro’s character arc; it won’t actually allow you to save his life.

And that’s all you need to know about saving Shinjiro in Persona 3 Reload.