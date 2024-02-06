How And When To Unlock Each Social Link In Persona 3 Reload

If you enjoy the Persona series, you should know how fundamental Social Links are in the franchise. This system increases the abilities of your Personas and lets you gain a better understanding of the supporting cast. Here’s how to unlock every Social Link in Persona 3 Reload.

Persona 3 Reload features 22 different Social Links for you to unlock. While some of these Social Links become available automatically as you make your way through the story, several can go by completely unnoticed, and you may miss out on them entirely by the time you reach the endgame. Unlocking some can be tricky since your character will need to reach certain skill levels or fulfill some action in another character’s Social Link. Not only that, but some are only available after a certain date, so you’ll have to constantly be aware of when new Social Links are available.

If you want to try to unlock every Social Link in Persona 3 Reload, here are when they are made available and what the requirements are for unlocking them. Be aware, there are minor spoilers for some of the late-game Social Links and events surrounding them.

Fool Arcana (S.E.E.S) – Unlocked automatically on April 18.

– Unlocked automatically on April 18. Magician Arcana (Kenji) – Unlocked automatically on April 22.

– Unlocked automatically on April 22. Priestess Arcana (Fuuka) – Available starting June 19. Must have maxed out Courage (Badass) and have started the Fortune Social Link.

– Available starting June 19. Must have maxed out Courage (Badass) and have started the Fortune Social Link. Empress Arcana (Mitsuru ) – Available starting November 21. Must have maxed out Academics (Genius).

) – Available starting November 21. Must have maxed out Academics (Genius). Emperor Arcana (Hidetoshi) – Available starting April 27. Must join the Student Council, which has no prerequisites.

– Available starting April 27. Must join the Student Council, which has no prerequisites. Hierophant Arcana (Bunkichi and Mitsuko) – Available starting April 25. After talking to Bunkichi, you must go to the Persimmon Tree in the 1st-floor corridor of the school and then bring it back to them.

– Available starting April 25. After talking to Bunkichi, you must go to the Persimmon Tree in the 1st-floor corridor of the school and then bring it back to them. Lovers Arcana (Yukari) – Available July 25. Must have maxed out Charm (Charismatic).

– Available July 25. Must have maxed out Charm (Charismatic). Chariot Arcana (Kazushi ) – Available April 23. Must join a Sports Club.

) – Available April 23. Must join a Sports Club. Justice Arcana (Chihiro) – Available May 28. Must talk with her three times after school.

– Available May 28. Must talk with her three times after school. Hermit Arcana (Maya) – Available April 29. Can be started any time after the start date at your computer.

– Available April 29. Can be started any time after the start date at your computer. Fortune Arcana (Keisuke) – Available June 17. Must join a Culture Club.

– Available June 17. Must join a Culture Club. Strength Arcana (Yuko) – Available April 28. Must choose to walk her home after completing Rank 2 or 3 of the Chariot Arcana.

– Available April 28. Must choose to walk her home after completing Rank 2 or 3 of the Chariot Arcana. Hanged Man Arcana (Maiko) – Available May 10. Must purchase a Mad Bull from the Dorm’s second-floor vending machine and a weird Takoyaki from Octopia at the Iwatodai Strip Mall.

– Available May 10. Must purchase a Mad Bull from the Dorm’s second-floor vending machine and a weird Takoyaki from Octopia at the Iwatodai Strip Mall. Death Arcana (Pharos) – Unlocked automatically on June 12.

– Unlocked automatically on June 12. Temperance Arcana (Bebe) – Available May 29. Must have reached Rank 3 in the Hierophant Arcana and Rank 3 in Academics (Above Average).

– Available May 29. Must have reached Rank 3 in the Hierophant Arcana and Rank 3 in Academics (Above Average). Devil Arcana (Tanaka) – Unlocked after reaching Rank 4 in the Hermit Arcana, have reached Rank 4 in Charm (Smooth), and give him 40,000 yen.

– Unlocked after reaching Rank 4 in the Hermit Arcana, have reached Rank 4 in Charm (Smooth), and give him 40,000 yen. Tower Arcana (Mutatsu) – Must have reached Rank 4 in the Strength Arcana and Rank 4 in Courage (Tough), then talk to Yuko.

– Must have reached Rank 4 in the Strength Arcana and Rank 4 in Courage (Tough), then talk to Yuko. Star Arcana (Mamoru) – Available August 2. Must have reached Rank 4 in Courage (Tough).

– Available August 2. Must have reached Rank 4 in Courage (Tough). Moon Arcana (Nozomi) – After Kenji talks to you about the “Gourmet King”, you must have reached Rank 2 of Charm (Unpolished), finished the gourmet quiz perfectly, and found an Odd Morsel, which can be found in chests in Tartarus.

– After Kenji talks to you about the “Gourmet King”, you must have reached Rank 2 of Charm (Unpolished), finished the gourmet quiz perfectly, and found an Odd Morsel, which can be found in chests in Tartarus. Sun Arcana (Akinari) – Available September 6. Must have reached Rank 3 in the Hanged Man Arcana, Rank 4 in Academics (Smart), and found his Red Fountain Pen, which you can get while talking to Koromaru at night.

– Available September 6. Must have reached Rank 3 in the Hanged Man Arcana, Rank 4 in Academics (Smart), and found his Red Fountain Pen, which you can get while talking to Koromaru at night. Judgment Arcana (Nyx Annihilation Team) – Unlocked automatically on December 31.

– Unlocked automatically on December 31. Aeon Arcana (Aigis) – Unlocked automatically on January 8.

Persona 3 Reload has a lot of Social Links to unlock, but leveling up has a meaningful impact throughout the game. First, whenever you visit the Velvet Room and fuse Personas, you’ll receive extra experience points for them depending on how high you are in the Social Link that Persona is aligned with. When you reach Rank 10 and max out a Social Link, you’ll also be allowed to fuse the strongest Persona of each Arcana and add them to your team. Plus, by reaching Rank 9 in certain Social Links, you’ll be able to romance some characters! It is a Persona game after all, so romancing your dream waifu can only be done if you progress in their Social Link.

