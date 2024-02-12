All Linked Episode Dates & Rewards in Persona 3 Reload

Linked Episodes are a new feature introduced in Persona 3 Reload. Because the male members of SEES don’t have their own Social Links, this is a way for you to spend time with them and get to know them. Here’s a breakdown of every Linked Episode in Persona 3 Reload.

Recommended Videos

Persona 3 Reload Linked Episodes Explained

Linked Episodes are different from Social Links in that these characters don’t have an arcana attached to them. Your dialogue choices also don’t really matter, as the Episodes have their own self-contained stories and predetermined outcomes.

That being said, Linked Episodes in Persona 3 Reload help to flesh out the male characters of SEES even more, allowing them to feel like a more organic part of your team. In addition to that, each Episode gives you a different reward in the form of enhanced combat abilities, either for you or that party member.

Here are all the characters that have Linked Episodes attached to them:

Junpei Iori

Akihiko Sanada

Koromaru

Shinjiro Aragaki

Ken Amada

All five characters will give you a special item at the end of their arcs that allow you to fuse a special Persona, so it’s absolutely worth doing all of these.

Screenshot captured by The Escapist

Usually, you’ll receive a text from them asking if you want to hang out. You can then accept the offer from your phone, or go to their location manually and speak with them. In some special cases, you may need to talk to another character to get things going.

How to Unlock All Linked Episodes in Persona 3 Reload

There are a total of 25 Linked Episodes in the game. Listed below are all 25 of them, along with their unlock dates and rewards.

Character Date Reward Junpei Iori Linked Episode #1 5/12 Hermes St +3 Akihiko Sanada Linked Episode #1 5/29 Max HP +5 Akihiko Sanada Linked Episode #2 7/24 Luxe Tropical Fruit x1, Imperial Sweets Set, Fresh Juice x2 Junpei Iori Linked Episode #2 8/9 Charm +1 Koromaru Linked Episode #1 8/22 Charm +1 Koromaru Linked Episode #2 9/4 Courage +1 Koromaru Linked Episode #3 9/8, daytime Koromaru Ag +3 Ken Amada Linked Episode #1 9/8, evening Academics +1 Koromaru Linked Episode #4 9/9 Courage +1 Shinjiro Aragaki Linked Episode #1 9/11, speak to Mitsuru in the day Courage +1 Shinjiro Aragaki Linked Episode #2 9/13 Charm +1 Shinjiro Aragaki Linked Episode #3 9/14 Academics +1 Shinjiro Aragaki Linked Episode #4 9/15, speak to Mitsuru in the day N/A



Note: Does not pass time. Shinjiro Aragaki Linked Episode #4 9/16, daytime Courage +1 Ken Amada Linked Episode #2 9/16, evening Courage +1 Akihiko Sanada Linked Episode #3 10/9 Charm +1 Shinjiro Aragaki Linked Episode #5 10/28 Incomplete Form, allows you to fuse Hell Biker Junpei Iori Linked Episode #3 11/7 Academics +1



Note: You need to hang out with Junpei on this day if you want to save Chidori. Ken Amada Linked Episode #3 11/10 Charm +1 Akihiko Sanada Linked Episode #4 12/12 Max SP +3 Junpei Iori Linked Episode #4 12/19 Courage +1 Ken Amada Linked Episode #4 12/22 Max SP +3 Akihiko Sanada Linked Episode #5 1/4 Hand Wraps, allows you to fuse Horus Koromaru Linked Episode #5 1/5 Koromaru’s Collar, allows you to fuse Byakko Junpei Iori Linked Episode #5 1/15 Baseball Glove, allows you to fuse Surt Ken Amada Linked Episode #5 1/19 Silver Key, allows you to fuse Michael

And that’s how to unlock all Linked Episodes in Persona 3 Reload and their respective rewards. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including a complete gift guide for all the female members.