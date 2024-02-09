You’ll meet a variety of different characters over the course of your journey in Persona 3 Reload, and some of them need a little help from your end to survive. Here’s how to save Chidori in Persona 3 Reload.

Recommended Videos

Helping Junpei Save Chidori in Persona 3 Reload

As part of the story, Chidori and Junpei will eventually get close to one another and even start to develop romantic feelings. However, if you don’t pay extra attention to Junpei’s feelings and actions, Chidori will eventually die as part of the story in Persona 3 Reload.

There are two things you need to do to prevent this outcome: hang out with Junpei on 11/7, then buy the White Flower from Rafflesia and give it to him before 11/22.

Screenshot captured by The Escapist

On 11/6, you’ll be treated to a short cutscene featuring Junpei and Chidori spending time with each other. On 11/7, you need to speak with Junpei in the classroom after school and agree to hang out with him. He’ll float the idea of buying flowers for Chidori, but then decide against it.

On 11/8, head to Rafflesia at Paulownia Station and buy the White Flower key item for 250 Yen. Head back to the dorm in the evening and give it to Junpei.

Once you fulfill these two conditions, Chidori will survive the story events of 11/22.

What Happens if You Save Chidori?

Screenshot captured by The Escapist

After 11/22, you’ll eventually get a cutscene of Mitsuru talking on the phone in the evening. This will be your sign that you’re on the right track, and that Chidori has been saved in Persona 3 Reload.

On 1/21, you, Junpei, and Mitsuru will go to visit Chidori in the hospital and learn that she no longer has any memories of the Dark Hour. Overall, it’s still a happy ending for everyone involved, even if this does mean that you’ll lose two days of free time for your other Social Links.

As far as I can tell, there are no ramifications for saving her or letting her die. There are no rewards for either path, too. Whether you want to save her or not comes down to how much you care about Junpei’s happiness, so choose accordingly.

And that’s how you can save Chidori in Persona 3 Reload.