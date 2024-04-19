All Incantations & How to Make Them in Hades 2

You won’t get far without resources! Here’s all Incantations in Hades II and how to make them.

How to Make Incantations in Hades 2

One of the most important things you can do to stay alive in Hades 2 is making as many incantations as possible. On your second run, you’ll gain access to the cauldron. The cauldron, located in front of Headmistress Hecate, is where you can craft Incantations. At first, you’ll only have access to three Incantations: Fated Intervention, Summoning of Mercantile Fortune, and Night’s Craftwork. The more Incantations you make, the more Incantations will become available.

I highly recommend crafting Night’s Craftwork as soon as possible, as it will allow you to get the ingredients necessary to complete the rest of the Incantations. I’ve listed the Incantations you’ll unlock in the order you’ll get them, along with their recipes and what you’ll obtain for completing them. Note that you may have to complete a run and return to the Crossroads for new Incantations to appear.

Screenshots by The Escapist

Moly can be obtained without any special tools. It’s a flower that can be found randomly through Erebus. Ash is a room reward, and once that’s often used to unlock Tarot Cards. Silver is a resource that can only be obtained by using a Night’s Craftwork pick.

Eventually, you’ll also want to complete the Fated List Tasks, as those will also become essential to completing some of the later Incantations. Now, let’s dive into all the incantations and how to make them in Hades 2.

All Incantations in Hades 2

Incantation Description Ingredients Night’s Craftwork Reveal Gathering Tools within the Silver Pool. Unlock them to gather Silver, Nightshade seeds, Psyche, and more. Moly x 1 Summoning of Mercantile Fortune Persuade the Wretched Broker to appear, with whom you may trade Bones for various resources. Bones x 10 Fated Intervention Beseech the Three Fates to lend their aid in time of great need. Will summon Moros and the Fate’s Prophecy list after your next run. Silver x 1, Ash x 2, Moly x 2 Reagent Sensing After Encounters, become alerted to any valuable resources in the area. Complete Night’s Craftwork, 1 x Moly Flourishing Soil Create two soil plots for growing Nightshade and other plants. Complete Reagent Sensing, Moly x 1. Forget-Me-Note Improve your memory. Press right click on recipes for at-a-glance reminders for which resources you need. Moly x 1 Doomed Beckoning Beseech Moros to reappear, in accordance with the will of the Three Fates. Complete the Fated List Task Harbinger of Doom, Fate Fabric x 3, Night Shade x 1 Woodsy Lifespring Reveal a hidden glade in Erebus, where you may restore some health amid the gloom. Complete Forget-Me-Note Incantation, Silver x 3, Moly x 1 Floral Fortune Exchange plants and other goods for Bones at the Wretched Broker Complete Summoning of Mercantile Fortune and Flourishing Soil Incantation, Ash x 1, Night Shade x 1

