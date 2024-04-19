Category:
Video Games
Guides

All Incantations & How to Make Them in Hades 2

Double, double toil and trouble, fire burn and caldron bubble
Image of Daphne Fama
Daphne Fama
|
Published: Apr 19, 2024 01:56 am

You won’t get far without resources! Here’s all Incantations in Hades II and how to make them.

Recommended Videos

How to Make Incantations in Hades 2

One of the most important things you can do to stay alive in Hades 2 is making as many incantations as possible. On your second run, you’ll gain access to the cauldron. The cauldron, located in front of Headmistress Hecate, is where you can craft Incantations. At first, you’ll only have access to three Incantations: Fated Intervention, Summoning of Mercantile Fortune, and Night’s Craftwork. The more Incantations you make, the more Incantations will become available.

I highly recommend crafting Night’s Craftwork as soon as possible, as it will allow you to get the ingredients necessary to complete the rest of the Incantations. I’ve listed the Incantations you’ll unlock in the order you’ll get them, along with their recipes and what you’ll obtain for completing them. Note that you may have to complete a run and return to the Crossroads for new Incantations to appear.

All Incantations in Hades 2 cauldron, including Doomed Beckoning, Forget-Me-Note, and others.
Screenshots by The Escapist

Moly can be obtained without any special tools. It’s a flower that can be found randomly through Erebus. Ash is a room reward, and once that’s often used to unlock Tarot Cards. Silver is a resource that can only be obtained by using a Night’s Craftwork pick.

Eventually, you’ll also want to complete the Fated List Tasks, as those will also become essential to completing some of the later Incantations. Now, let’s dive into all the incantations and how to make them in Hades 2.

All Incantations in Hades 2

IncantationDescriptionIngredients
Night’s CraftworkReveal Gathering Tools within the Silver Pool. Unlock them to gather Silver, Nightshade seeds, Psyche, and more.Moly x 1
Summoning of Mercantile FortunePersuade the Wretched Broker to appear, with whom you may trade Bones for various resources.Bones x 10
Fated InterventionBeseech the Three Fates to lend their aid in time of great need. Will summon Moros and the Fate’s Prophecy list after your next run.Silver x 1, Ash x 2, Moly x 2
Reagent SensingAfter Encounters, become alerted to any valuable resources in the area.Complete Night’s Craftwork, 1 x Moly
Flourishing SoilCreate two soil plots for growing Nightshade and other plants.Complete Reagent Sensing, Moly x 1.
Forget-Me-NoteImprove your memory. Press right click on recipes for at-a-glance reminders for which resources you need.Moly x 1
Doomed BeckoningBeseech Moros to reappear, in accordance with the will of the Three Fates.Complete the Fated List Task Harbinger of Doom, Fate Fabric x 3, Night Shade x 1
Woodsy LifespringReveal a hidden glade in Erebus, where you may restore some health amid the gloom.Complete Forget-Me-Note Incantation, Silver x 3, Moly x 1
Floral FortuneExchange plants and other goods for Bones at the Wretched BrokerComplete Summoning of Mercantile Fortune and Flourishing Soil Incantation, Ash x 1, Night Shade x 1
Post Tag:
Hades II
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article AFK Journey Character Tier List (April 2024)
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
AFK Journey Character Tier List (April 2024)
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan Apr 19, 2024
Read Article Best Teams & Party Compositions in AFK Journey (April 2024)
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Best Teams & Party Compositions in AFK Journey (April 2024)
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan Apr 19, 2024
Read Article All New Aftermarket Parts in MW3 & Warzone Season 3
KV Boradside JAK Jawbreaker Conversion Kit
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
All New Aftermarket Parts in MW3 & Warzone Season 3
Haiden Lovely Haiden Lovely Apr 19, 2024
Related Content
Read Article AFK Journey Character Tier List (April 2024)
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
AFK Journey Character Tier List (April 2024)
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan Apr 19, 2024
Read Article Best Teams & Party Compositions in AFK Journey (April 2024)
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Best Teams & Party Compositions in AFK Journey (April 2024)
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan Apr 19, 2024
Read Article All New Aftermarket Parts in MW3 & Warzone Season 3
KV Boradside JAK Jawbreaker Conversion Kit
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
All New Aftermarket Parts in MW3 & Warzone Season 3
Haiden Lovely Haiden Lovely Apr 19, 2024
Author
Daphne Fama
A Staff Writer at The Escapist, Daphne Fama has been in the industry since 2022. She spends an inordinate amount playing games and has a soft spot for horror, FPS, and RPGs. When she’s not gaming, she’s a published author and member of the Horror Writers Association with a novel coming out in 2025. In a previous life, she was an attorney but has since recovered.