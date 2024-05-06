There’s nothing like casting your line out into still, deep waters and seeing what you catch. To that end, here’s how to fish in Hades 2.

How to Get the Fishing Rod in Hades 2

As a young witchling, Melinoe has more than her Nocturnal Arms at her disposal. She has an entire cauldron of invocations and the tools to gather the resources necessary to craft those invocations. And while the fishing rod doesn’t really have much use, you can still craft it and fish to your heart’s content.

You can craft the fishing rod using two Fate Fabric and one Bronze at the Silver Pools in the Training Grounds. Fate Fabric can be obtained from the Wretched Broker, who is unlocked using an invocation at the cauldron at the Crossroad. To get Fate Fabric, you’ll need to purchase it from the Wretched Broker using bones.

Bronze is another matter entirely. Bronze can only be obtained from the surface using a pickaxe. To get to the surface, you’ll need to meet Hermes after you’ve reached Oceanus in the dungeon. Hermes will then ask that you come to the surface.

Screenshots by The Escapist

However, Melinoe, like her brother, is cursed to stay underground and the way to the surface has been warded. To get around these two obstacles, Melinoe needs to complete two invocations: the Permeation of Witching-Wards and the Unraveling a Fateful Bond.

These recipes will require you to get a Shadow, Ash, Psyche, Fate Fabric, Moly, Cinder, Lotuses, Moss, Nightshade, and Thalamus. Moss can only be found on the surface, so you’ll need to die a few times trying to farm it before you likely have enough to complete the invocation to break your bond with Fate. Thalamus can only be found with a spade in Primordial Chaos’ realm, so be sure to jump through those gates.

Screenshots by The Escapist

Where Can You Fish in Hades 2?

Once you craft the fishing rod, you can fish everywhere except for the ships on the surface. And that includes in Chaos’ realm. But if you don’t feel like dragging your rod with you everywhere, the familiar cat Thoula can also automatically fish for you one time per night. She’s an excellent huntress!

That’s everything you need to know about how to fish in Hades 2. For more help, check out who you should give Nectar to first in the game.

