All Monopoly Origins Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO, Listed (March 2024)

More tokens are waiting to be claimed in the Monopoly GO Monopoly Origins milestone rewards over the next few days, giving players new opportunities to get everything out of their Pachinko machine in Prize Drop.
The heat is on to snag everything from the Prize Drop list in Monopoly GO, but to do it, players need tokens to drop in their friend, token-muching robot. While not as straightforward as digging for treasure, the Prize Drop contains a Wild Sticker, which many are frantic to snag before the end of the Sticker challenge in the coming days. Here is everything to know about the milestone rewards in the Monopoly Origins challenge.
All Monopoly GO Monopoly Origins Rewards & Prizes
Monopoly GO‘s Monopoly Origins milestone rewards are going to offer players plenty of tokens, dice rolls, and sticker packs – with point requirements that are less difficult than Road to Riches. There are a total of 15,225 dice rolls that can be picked up by completing the different milestone levels. Here is everything we know about the Monopoly Origins milestone rewards as informed by the Monopoly GO wiki page.
|Milestone Level
|Points Needed
|Reward
|1
|5 Points
|7 Tokens
|2
|5 Points
|20 Dice Rolls
|3
|5 Points
|Green Sticker Pack
|4
|10 Points
|10 Tokens
|5
|50 Points
|150 Dice Rolls
|6
|10 Points
|15 Tokens
|7
|15 Points
|Cash Grab Boost (10 Min)
|8
|15 Points
|Green Sticker Pack
|9
|15 Points
|20 Tokens
|10
|100 Points
|225 Dice Rolls
|
|11
|20 Points
|Cash
|12
|25 Points
|25 Tokens
|13
|25 Points
|Green Sticker Pack
|14
|25 Points
|Cash
|15
|240 Points
|475 Dice Rolls
|16
|30 Points
|25 Tokens
|17
|35 Points
|Gold Sticker Pack
|18
|40 Points
|Cash
|19
|45 Points
|35 Tokens
|20
|350 Points
|600 Dice Rolls
|
|21
|45 Points
|60 Tokens
|22
|50 Points
|Cash
|23
|50 Points
|High Roller Boost (10 Min)
|24
|55 Points
|Pink Sticker Pack
|25
|700 Points
|1,000 Dice Rolls
|26
|80 Points
|Cash
|27
|60 Points
|Blue Sticker Pack
|28
|65 Points
|80 Tokens
|29
|70 Points
|125 Dice Rolls
|30
|500 Points
|Cash
|
|31
|100 Points
|100 Tokens
|32
|150 Points
|200 Dice Rolls
|33
|200 Points
|120 Tokens
|34
|250 Points
|Cash Boost (5 Min)
|35
|1,000 Points
|1,200 Dice Rolls
|36
|300 Points
|Magenta Sticker Pack
|37
|250 Points
|150 Tokens
|38
|400 Points
|Cash
|39
|500 Points
|Cash
|40
|2,000 Points
|3,000 Dice Rolls
|
|41
|600 Points
|High Roller (20 Min)
|42
|650 Points
|170 Tokens
|43
|700 Points
|850 Dice Rolls
|44
|1,600 Points
|Cash
|45
|750 Points
|900 Dice Rolls
|46
|850 Points
|210 Tokens
|47
|850 Points
|Magenta Sticker Pack
|48
|900 Points
|Cash
|49
|4,000 Points
|6,500 Dice Rolls, Sticker Pack
How to Play Monopoly Origins in Monopoly GO
To get milestone rewards in Monopoly Origins while playing Monopoly GO, players will need to land on the Luxury Tax and Income tax tiles. This is going to be the grind for players, as these aren’t as easy to land on, and don’t also offer the boost that Railroad tiles do.
When The Monopoly Origins Event Ends in Monopoly GO
The Road to Riches event in Monopoly GO begins at 11 AM ET on March 25, 2024, and will end on March 27. This gives players a total of 72 hours to obtain milestone rewards.
How to Get More Dice Rolls in Monopoly GO
To get dice rolls in Monopoly GO, players must do Daily Wins, participate in events and challenges, or complete Sticker collections. To gather a few extra dice rolls, we’ve got a list of free dice rolls that get updated daily for you to use in Monopoly GO.
If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.