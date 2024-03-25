All Monopoly Origins Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO, Listed (March 2024)

More tokens are waiting to be claimed in the Monopoly GO Monopoly Origins milestone rewards over the next few days, giving players new opportunities to get everything out of their Pachinko machine in Prize Drop.

The heat is on to snag everything from the Prize Drop list in Monopoly GO, but to do it, players need tokens to drop in their friend, token-muching robot. While not as straightforward as digging for treasure, the Prize Drop contains a Wild Sticker, which many are frantic to snag before the end of the Sticker challenge in the coming days. Here is everything to know about the milestone rewards in the Monopoly Origins challenge.

All Monopoly GO Monopoly Origins Rewards & Prizes

Monopoly GO‘s Monopoly Origins milestone rewards are going to offer players plenty of tokens, dice rolls, and sticker packs – with point requirements that are less difficult than Road to Riches. There are a total of 15,225 dice rolls that can be picked up by completing the different milestone levels. Here is everything we know about the Monopoly Origins milestone rewards as informed by the Monopoly GO wiki page.

Milestone Level Points Needed Reward 1 5 Points 7 Tokens 2 5 Points 20 Dice Rolls 3 5 Points Green Sticker Pack 4 10 Points 10 Tokens 5 50 Points 150 Dice Rolls 6 10 Points 15 Tokens 7 15 Points Cash Grab Boost (10 Min) 8 15 Points Green Sticker Pack 9 15 Points 20 Tokens 10 100 Points 225 Dice Rolls 11 20 Points Cash 12 25 Points 25 Tokens 13 25 Points Green Sticker Pack 14 25 Points Cash 15 240 Points 475 Dice Rolls 16 30 Points 25 Tokens 17 35 Points Gold Sticker Pack 18 40 Points Cash 19 45 Points 35 Tokens 20 350 Points 600 Dice Rolls 21 45 Points 60 Tokens 22 50 Points Cash 23 50 Points High Roller Boost (10 Min) 24 55 Points Pink Sticker Pack 25 700 Points 1,000 Dice Rolls 26 80 Points Cash 27 60 Points Blue Sticker Pack 28 65 Points 80 Tokens 29 70 Points 125 Dice Rolls 30 500 Points Cash 31 100 Points 100 Tokens 32 150 Points 200 Dice Rolls 33 200 Points 120 Tokens 34 250 Points Cash Boost (5 Min) 35 1,000 Points 1,200 Dice Rolls 36 300 Points Magenta Sticker Pack 37 250 Points 150 Tokens 38 400 Points Cash 39 500 Points Cash 40 2,000 Points 3,000 Dice Rolls 41 600 Points High Roller (20 Min) 42 650 Points 170 Tokens 43 700 Points 850 Dice Rolls 44 1,600 Points Cash 45 750 Points 900 Dice Rolls 46 850 Points 210 Tokens 47 850 Points Magenta Sticker Pack 48 900 Points Cash 49 4,000 Points 6,500 Dice Rolls, Sticker Pack

How to Play Monopoly Origins in Monopoly GO

To get milestone rewards in Monopoly Origins while playing Monopoly GO, players will need to land on the Luxury Tax and Income tax tiles. This is going to be the grind for players, as these aren’t as easy to land on, and don’t also offer the boost that Railroad tiles do.

When The Monopoly Origins Event Ends in Monopoly GO

The Road to Riches event in Monopoly GO begins at 11 AM ET on March 25, 2024, and will end on March 27. This gives players a total of 72 hours to obtain milestone rewards.

How to Get More Dice Rolls in Monopoly GO

To get dice rolls in Monopoly GO, players must do Daily Wins, participate in events and challenges, or complete Sticker collections. To gather a few extra dice rolls, we’ve got a list of free dice rolls that get updated daily for you to use in Monopoly GO.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.