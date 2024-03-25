Category:
All Monopoly Origins Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO, Listed (March 2024)

Mar 25, 2024
Monopoly Origins Banner Monopoly GO
More tokens are waiting to be claimed in the Monopoly GO Monopoly Origins milestone rewards over the next few days, giving players new opportunities to get everything out of their Pachinko machine in Prize Drop.

The heat is on to snag everything from the Prize Drop list in Monopoly GO, but to do it, players need tokens to drop in their friend, token-muching robot. While not as straightforward as digging for treasure, the Prize Drop contains a Wild Sticker, which many are frantic to snag before the end of the Sticker challenge in the coming days. Here is everything to know about the milestone rewards in the Monopoly Origins challenge.

All Monopoly GO Monopoly Origins Rewards & Prizes

Monopoly Origins Milestone Rewards Monopoly GO
Monopoly GO‘s Monopoly Origins milestone rewards are going to offer players plenty of tokens, dice rolls, and sticker packs – with point requirements that are less difficult than Road to Riches. There are a total of 15,225 dice rolls that can be picked up by completing the different milestone levels. Here is everything we know about the Monopoly Origins milestone rewards as informed by the Monopoly GO wiki page.

Milestone LevelPoints NeededReward
15 Points7 Tokens
25 Points20 Dice Rolls
35 PointsGreen Sticker Pack
410 Points10 Tokens
550 Points150 Dice Rolls
610 Points15 Tokens
715 PointsCash Grab Boost (10 Min)
815 PointsGreen Sticker Pack
915 Points20 Tokens
10100 Points225 Dice Rolls
1120 PointsCash
1225 Points25 Tokens
1325 PointsGreen Sticker Pack
1425 PointsCash
15240 Points475 Dice Rolls
1630 Points25 Tokens
1735 PointsGold Sticker Pack
1840 PointsCash
1945 Points35 Tokens
20350 Points600 Dice Rolls
2145 Points60 Tokens
2250 PointsCash
2350 PointsHigh Roller Boost (10 Min)
2455 PointsPink Sticker Pack
25700 Points1,000 Dice Rolls
2680 PointsCash
2760 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
2865 Points80 Tokens
2970 Points125 Dice Rolls
30500 PointsCash
31100 Points100 Tokens
32150 Points200 Dice Rolls
33200 Points120 Tokens
34250 PointsCash Boost (5 Min)
351,000 Points1,200 Dice Rolls
36300 PointsMagenta Sticker Pack
37250 Points150 Tokens
38400 PointsCash
39500 PointsCash
402,000 Points3,000 Dice Rolls
41600 PointsHigh Roller (20 Min)
42650 Points170 Tokens
43700 Points850 Dice Rolls
441,600 PointsCash
45750 Points900 Dice Rolls
46850 Points210 Tokens
47850 PointsMagenta Sticker Pack
48900 PointsCash
494,000 Points6,500 Dice Rolls, Sticker Pack

How to Play Monopoly Origins in Monopoly GO

To get milestone rewards in Monopoly Origins while playing Monopoly GO, players will need to land on the Luxury Tax and Income tax tiles. This is going to be the grind for players, as these aren’t as easy to land on, and don’t also offer the boost that Railroad tiles do.

Related: Best Strategy for Partner Events in Monopoly GO

When The Monopoly Origins Event Ends in Monopoly GO

The Road to Riches event in Monopoly GO begins at 11 AM ET on March 25, 2024, and will end on March 27. This gives players a total of 72 hours to obtain milestone rewards.

How to Get More Dice Rolls in Monopoly GO

To get dice rolls in Monopoly GO, players must do Daily Wins, participate in events and challenges, or complete Sticker collections. To gather a few extra dice rolls, we’ve got a list of free dice rolls that get updated daily for you to use in Monopoly GO.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

Monopoly Go
