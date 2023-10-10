Monopoly GO can be a real time sink as you rack up the virtual riches and plunder the people on your friends list. But what if you’re done with the game, temporarily or permanently? If you’re wondering how to sign out of Monopoly GO, here’s what you need to know.

Here Are the Ways to “Sign Out” of Monopoly GO

There isn’t one single way to sign out of Monopoly GO. Why? Because if you agree to it, Monopoly Go can connect to various other accounts. For example, you can connect it to Facebook, which will allow you to invite people in your Facebook Friends list to play.

Why would you do this? Maybe you think some of your friends would want to play, though they might just get irritated. Also, Monopoly GO rewards you with free dice rolls for connecting with Facebook, which seems like a sly incentive.

If you’re signed into Google/iOS, which you may also be, the game should also track your progress, letting you play Monopoly Go on different devices. But now you know that, how do you sign out?

Related: Can I Block Someone in Monopoly GO?

Here’s what to do.

Open up Monopoly GO and click on the three bars at the top right hand corner of the screen.

From that menu, click on ‘settings’.

Click on Connect Account

Click on the blue Disconnect button (the one with the little Facebook f) to unlink/log outyour app from Facebook

If you want to disconnect entirely, click on the Disconnect button below that to unlink/log out from Google Play.

You may also have a Disconnect option for Contacts, but I can’t speak from personal experience there. Why? Because there’s no way in hell I’d give Monopoly GO or any gaming app direct access to my phone contacts.

If you want to be extra certain that Monopoly Go isn’t connected to your Facebook account, you can go into your privacy/security settings in Facebook and remove it there too.

There’s also an “Account Deletion” button in settings, but all that does is tell you how to uninstall the app, at least it does on Android devices.

Doing all the above should effective log you out though, be warned, if you then wipe Monopoly GO from your phone you could lose all your progress. And that’s how to sign out of Monopoly GO.

If you’re looking for more on the game, check out our coverage of Monopoly GO.