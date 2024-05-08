Anime Fantasy Simulator Codes (May 2024)

Updated: May 8, 2024 Looked for new codes!

Welcome to Anime Fantasy Simulator, a Roblox RPG clicker title where you meet your favorite anime characters and click fast to beat them. Complete quests, visit new worlds, get cool upgrades, and become the strongest fighter of them all—with the help of Anime Fantasy Simulator codes!

All Anime Fantasy Simulator Codes List

Working Anime Fantasy Simulator Codes

GHOULISLAND : Use for 1 Power Potion and 1 Damage Potion

: Use for 1 Power Potion and 1 Damage Potion SORRYFORSHUTODWN : Use for 4 Damage Potions and 4 Power Potions

: Use for 4 Damage Potions and 4 Power Potions METALISLAND : Use for 2 Damage Potions and 2 Power Potions

: Use for 2 Damage Potions and 2 Power Potions SLIMEISLAND : Use for 2 Damage Potions and 1 Power Potion

: Use for 2 Damage Potions and 1 Power Potion PASSIVES : Use for 5 Nuts and 2 Arrows

: Use for 5 Nuts and 2 Arrows medtwyt : Use for a Power Potion

: Use for a Power Potion KAGUNEFIX : Use for 4 Kagune Fragments

: Use for 4 Kagune Fragments 10KLIKES : Use for 10 Kagune Fragments

: Use for 10 Kagune Fragments TheTower : Use for 1 Luck Potion and 2 Grimoire Fragments

: Use for 1 Luck Potion and 2 Grimoire Fragments BALANCE: Use for 1 Damage Potion and 2 Power Potions

Expired Anime Fantasy Simulator Codes

FANTASYBUGS

FantasyRelease

8KLIKES

5KLIKES

3KLIKES

1500LIKES

1KLIKES

10KFAV

FIXQUEST

SHUTDOWN2

SHUTDOWN

Update1

UPPERMOONS

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Fantasy Simulator

Redeeming Anime Fantasy Simulator codes is simple—just follow these steps:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Launch Anime Fantasy Simulator in Roblox. Click on the shopping basket icon in the left menu. Scroll down until you reach Codes. Input a working code into the Enter Code field. Click on Redeem to grab your freebies!

If you’re a fan of anime-inspired Roblox simulator games, check out our articles on Anime Souls Simulator X codes and Anime Max Simulator codes to find out what kind of freebies those titles have to offer!

