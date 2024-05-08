Anime Fantasy Simulator Codes (May 2024)

Updated: May 8, 2024
Looked for new codes!
Recommended Videos
Welcome to Anime Fantasy Simulator, a Roblox RPG clicker title where you meet your favorite anime characters and click fast to beat them. Complete quests, visit new worlds, get cool upgrades, and become the strongest fighter of them all—with the help of Anime Fantasy Simulator codes!
All Anime Fantasy Simulator Codes List
Working Anime Fantasy Simulator Codes
- GHOULISLAND: Use for 1 Power Potion and 1 Damage Potion
- SORRYFORSHUTODWN: Use for 4 Damage Potions and 4 Power Potions
- METALISLAND: Use for 2 Damage Potions and 2 Power Potions
- SLIMEISLAND: Use for 2 Damage Potions and 1 Power Potion
- PASSIVES: Use for 5 Nuts and 2 Arrows
- medtwyt: Use for a Power Potion
- KAGUNEFIX: Use for 4 Kagune Fragments
- 10KLIKES: Use for 10 Kagune Fragments
- TheTower: Use for 1 Luck Potion and 2 Grimoire Fragments
- BALANCE: Use for 1 Damage Potion and 2 Power Potions
Expired Anime Fantasy Simulator Codes
- FANTASYBUGS
- FantasyRelease
- 8KLIKES
- 5KLIKES
- 3KLIKES
- 1500LIKES
- 1KLIKES
- 10KFAV
- FIXQUEST
- SHUTDOWN2
- SHUTDOWN
- Update1
- UPPERMOONS
Related: Anime Combats Simulator Codes
How to Redeem Codes in Anime Fantasy Simulator
Redeeming Anime Fantasy Simulator codes is simple—just follow these steps:
- Launch Anime Fantasy Simulator in Roblox.
- Click on the shopping basket icon in the left menu.
- Scroll down until you reach Codes.
- Input a working code into the Enter Code field.
- Click on Redeem to grab your freebies!
If you’re a fan of anime-inspired Roblox simulator games, check out our articles on Anime Souls Simulator X codes and Anime Max Simulator codes to find out what kind of freebies those titles have to offer!
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more