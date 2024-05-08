Anime Fantasy Simulator gameplay screenshot.
Anime Fantasy Simulator Codes (May 2024)

Vuk Vladisavljev
Published: May 8, 2024

Updated: May 8, 2024

Looked for new codes!

Welcome to Anime Fantasy Simulator, a Roblox RPG clicker title where you meet your favorite anime characters and click fast to beat them. Complete quests, visit new worlds, get cool upgrades, and become the strongest fighter of them all—with the help of Anime Fantasy Simulator codes!

All Anime Fantasy Simulator Codes List

Working Anime Fantasy Simulator Codes

  • GHOULISLAND: Use for 1 Power Potion and 1 Damage Potion
  • SORRYFORSHUTODWN: Use for 4 Damage Potions and 4 Power Potions
  • METALISLAND: Use for 2 Damage Potions and 2 Power Potions
  • SLIMEISLAND: Use for 2 Damage Potions and 1 Power Potion
  • PASSIVES: Use for 5 Nuts and 2 Arrows
  • medtwyt: Use for a Power Potion
  • KAGUNEFIX: Use for 4 Kagune Fragments
  • 10KLIKES: Use for 10 Kagune Fragments
  • TheTower: Use for 1 Luck Potion and 2 Grimoire Fragments
  • BALANCE: Use for 1 Damage Potion and 2 Power Potions

Expired Anime Fantasy Simulator Codes

  • FANTASYBUGS
  • FantasyRelease
  • 8KLIKES
  • 5KLIKES
  • 3KLIKES
  • 1500LIKES
  • 1KLIKES
  • 10KFAV
  • FIXQUEST
  • SHUTDOWN2
  • SHUTDOWN
  • Update1
  • UPPERMOONS

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Fantasy Simulator

Redeeming Anime Fantasy Simulator codes is simple—just follow these steps:

Redeeming Anime Fantasy Simulator codes.
Screenshot by The Escapist
  1. Launch Anime Fantasy Simulator in Roblox.
  2. Click on the shopping basket icon in the left menu.
  3. Scroll down until you reach Codes.
  4. Input a working code into the Enter Code field.
  5. Click on Redeem to grab your freebies!

If you’re a fan of anime-inspired Roblox simulator games, check out our articles on Anime Souls Simulator X codes and Anime Max Simulator codes to find out what kind of freebies those titles have to offer!

Read Article Legends ReWritten Codes (May 2024)
Legends Re:Written promo art
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Legends ReWritten Codes (May 2024)
Maja Kovacevic Maja Kovacevic May 8, 2024
Read Article Star Trek Fleet Command Codes (May 2024)
Promo image for Star Trek Fleet Command.
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Star Trek Fleet Command Codes (May 2024)
Ana Mitic Ana Mitic May 8, 2024
Read Article Dragon Ball Rage Codes (May 2024)
Dragon Ball Rage Official Art
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Dragon Ball Rage Codes (May 2024)
Danilo Grbovic Danilo Grbovic May 8, 2024
Author
Vuk Vladisavljev
Vuk Vladisavljev is a codes writer for GAMURS, whom you’ll likely find hunting for new codes for our Roblox gamers. He enjoys scraping the furthest corners of Fallout: New Vegas or having an existential crisis in Disco Elysium. He’s been gaming for almost 25 years and can’t imagine life without dogs, loud music, or his PC rig.