Dungeon Tower Codes (December 2024)

Here in Dungeon Tower, it’s time to prove yourself as the hero you were always meant to be! Get your hands on the rarest and most powerful weapons, gear, and potions in the game before you descend into the dungeons full of bloodthirsty enemies waiting to clash against your blade.

While a lot of your success depends on your luck when rolling for weapons, you’ll need all the resources you can find to craft and upgrade items properly. Luckily, you can get all the Rubies and other free goodies you require by using Dungeon Tower codes. If you’re a fan of similar Roblox experiences, check out our article on Wanderlands Dungeon RPG codes!

All Dungeon Tower Codes List

Active Dungeon Tower Codes

CHALLENGE : Use for x10 Magic Stones III

: Use for x10 Magic Stones III LIKES15K : Use for x1.5k Rubies

: Use for x1.5k Rubies DungeonTower : Use for x1k Rubies

: Use for x1k Rubies AFK : Use for x1k Rubies

: Use for x1k Rubies UPDATE2 : Use for x1k Rubies

: Use for x1k Rubies LIKES500 : Use for x500 Rubies

: Use for x500 Rubies LIKES1000 : Use for x1k Rubies

: Use for x1k Rubies LIKES3000 : Use for x1k Rubies

: Use for x1k Rubies PETUPDATE : Use for x1k Rubies

: Use for x1k Rubies HALLOWEEN : Use for x1k Rubies

: Use for x1k Rubies LIKES10K: Use for x1k Rubies

Expired Dungeon Tower Codes

There are no expired Dungeon Tower codes at the moment.

How to Redeem Codes in Dungeon Tower

Redeeming Dungeon Tower codes requires merely a few steps—here’s what you need to do:

Image by The Escapist

Launch Dungeon Tower in Roblox. Click on the cogwheel icon in the top-left menu. Go to the Code tab. Use the text box to enter an active code. Click on Claim to grab your free goodies.

How to Get More Dungeon Tower Codes

The best place to look for the newest Dungeon Tower codes is our article because we keep a curated list that is always up-to-date. If you want to go hunting for codes on your own, you can check out the following developer’s socials:

Why Are My Dungeon Tower Codes Not Working?

You should avoid manually inputting Dungeon Tower codes, as this approach often leads to typos. Copy the codes from our list and paste them directly into the game’s code redemption feature instead.

If you’re 100% certain that you’ve entered all the characters correctly, but you’re still not getting any freebies, the most probable reason is that the code has expired. Report any invalid codes to us, and we’ll update our list ASAP!

What Is Dungeon Tower?

Dungeon Tower is an action RPG Roblox title in which you roll for unique weapons and use them to conquer challenging dungeons. Fight different types of monsters to level up your character, then visit the local stands where you can upgrade your weapons’ abilities and craft all kinds of essential items, such as potions, materials, shards, and gear. As you grow stronger, you’ll be able to fight the game’s most challenging bosses.

