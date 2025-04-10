Tacticus Friend Codes (April 2025) Claim 100 Free Blackstone

Updated: April 10, 2025 We added new codes!

Tacticus friend codes are a good way to grab some extra rewards while helping your buddy progress through the game faster. It’s the magic of symbiosis! That sounds great, but we don’t all have a pal who grinds Warhammer 40,000: Tacticus. Or do we?

With our Tacticus friend code list below, you won’t have to convert any of your friends into the Tacticus cult. It is important to note that you can only use one code per account, so choose wisely! While all of them give the identical prize of 100 Blackstone, keep in mind that you can’t change the referral code once you enter it. If you’re interested in more free rewards for the same game, make sure to take a look at our list of Warhammer Tacticus Codes.

All Tacticus Friend Codes List

Working Tacticus Friend Codes

MUD-84-PIP

BED-60-ADO

DIP-70-YEP

FEN-40-JET

CAN-36-AFT

TOD-26-COT

SOY-38-RED

MAT-00-BED

LIP-36-ELF

TWO-36-AIR

WOW-91-TAT

APT-84-TAN

BEE-24-TEA

LET-91-LAW

RAG-60-FEW

HAT-92-BEG

RAN-98-EAR

AFT-83-ACT

AWE-97-BIN

ART-94-YES

JOY-32-ONE

AHA-20-PUP

EAT-68-ALT

CHI-69-AGO

CHI-39-TAT

SOL-45-DRY

Expired Tacticus Friend Codes

There are currently no expired Tacticus friend codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Tacticus Friend

Check out our guide below to learn how to use Tacticus friend codes:

Launch Warhammer 40k Tacticus on your device. Tap the cogwheel button in the top-right corner of the screen. Select the Refer A Friend option in the Settings. Enter your code into the Friends referral code text box. Hit the Submit Code button to redeem the reward.

How to Get More Tacticus Friend Codes

There are as many Tacticus friend codes as there are players, so you can find them shared all around the web. While snooping through the comments of any official social media account could work, the most effective way to find more codes is by exploring the Tacticus Discord and revisiting this page (just make sure to bookmark it for easy access).

Why Are My Tacticus Friend Codes Not Working?

Tacticus friend codes don’t expire, so the problems are usually caused by typos. As with all codes that are long strings of random characters, they can be a chore to enter manually. Consider copying and pasting them into the game if possible.

It’s important to remember that you can only use this feature once! After you redeem a code, you won’t be able to access it anymore. There is no infinite Blackstone loophole, sorry.

What Is Tacticus Friend?

Tacticus, also known as Warhammer 40k Tacticus, is a licensed mobile turn-based strategy game. Jump into the familiar world in a whole new format while trying to survive the eternal skirmishes with the power of your wits and good units. Collect new characters, build an effective warband, and make sure that your heroes’ skill sets complement each other.

