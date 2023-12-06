All Monopoly GO Winter Wonderland Event Rewards, Milestones

With the “Twinkle Tree” event finished in Monopoly GO, the “Winter Wonderland” event has come to take its place, so I’ve compiled a list of all the rewards, prizes, and milestones you can get alongside how to play and my advice for winning as much as you can.

All “Winter Wonderland” Event Rewards, Prizes, and Milestones in Monopoly GO, Listed

There are a ton of great prizes, rewards, and milestones you can get during the “Winter Wonderland” event in Monopoly GO, so I’ve compiled a list of them based on my experience with the game and cross-references against the wiki for the game. This time, you’ve got the chance to win a Santa Hat player token. Also, as a note, some levels do have a secondary prize you have to get within a certain time limit, and I’ve listed those rewards second, so good luck!

Level Points Required Reward 1 5 15 Dice Rolls 2 5 5 Prize Drop Chips 3 10 Sticker Pack 4 75 125 Dice Rolls 5 15 Cash 6 15 Rent Frenzy 7 20 8 Prize Drop Chips 8 25 Cash 9 150 250 Dice Rolls, Sticker Pack 10 30 15 Prize Drop Chips 11 35 Sticker Pack 12 40 Cash 13 45 20 Prize Drop Chips 14 350 500 Dice Rolls 15 45 Sticker Pack 16 50 Cash Grab 17 60 30 Prize Drop Chips 18 70 Cash 19 5550 Santa Hat Token 20 75 Sticker Pack 21 70 40 Prize Drop Chips 22 80 80 Dice Rolls 23 100 Cash 24 1,000 1,000 Dice Rolls 25 100 Sticker Pack 26 110 High Roller 27 125 60 Prize Drop Chips 28 130 Cash 29 1,400 1,200 Dice Rolls 30 140 Cash 31 145 70 Prize Drop Chips 32 150 Cash 33 175 Sticker Pack 34 1,800 1,500 Dice Rolls 35 250 85 Prize Drop Chips 36 300 Rent Frenzy 37 450 Sticker Pack 38 600 Cash 39 4,000 3,200 Dice Rolls 40 700 100 Prize Drop Chips 41 800 Cash 42 900 700 Dice Rolls 43 3,000 Cash 44 1,000 130 Prize Drop Chips 45 1,100 Cash Boost 46 1,200 Sticker Pack 47 1,300 Cash 48 6,500 6,500 Dice Rolls, Sticker Pack

How to Play “Winter Wonderland” in Monopoly GO

The “Winter Wonderland” event in Monopoly GO gives you two Snowflake tokens for landing on their icons on the board. These icons are distributed randomly. The number of tokens you get is increased by your dice multiplier. Overall, the “Winter Wonderland” event is a long one, running form Dec. 6 at 10AM until Dec. 10 at 10AM.

How to Get More “Winter Wonderland” Tokens Easily

There are a lot of good ways to get tokens during the event in Monopoly GO easily and fast. Firstly, you’ll want to aim for clusters of the tokens, as they can be spread around the board. Generally, if they fall within 5-9 spaces of you, that’s when you’ll want to increase your dice multiplier.

Otherwise, pay attention to the other events and tournaments going on. “Snowy Creations” and “Toy Soldiers” have been alternating days, and they give you the chance to win some really big rewards that can help with the main in Monopoly GO. PEG-E is also active, so take advantage of that wonderful little plinko machine.

Those are all the rewards, milestones, and prizes you can get during the “Winter Wonderland” event in Monopoly GO, alongside how to play and get Snowflake tokens fast and easy. Make sure to keep on rolling, rolling, rolling.