All Monopoly GO Winter Wonderland Event Rewards, Milestones

With the “Twinkle Tree” event finished in Monopoly GO, the “Winter Wonderland” event has come to take its place, so I’ve compiled a list of all the rewards, prizes, and milestones you can get alongside how to play and my advice for winning as much as you can.
All “Winter Wonderland” Event Rewards, Prizes, and Milestones in Monopoly GO, Listed
There are a ton of great prizes, rewards, and milestones you can get during the “Winter Wonderland” event in Monopoly GO, so I’ve compiled a list of them based on my experience with the game and cross-references against the wiki for the game. This time, you’ve got the chance to win a Santa Hat player token. Also, as a note, some levels do have a secondary prize you have to get within a certain time limit, and I’ve listed those rewards second, so good luck!
|Level
|Points Required
|Reward
|1
|5
|15 Dice Rolls
|2
|5
|5 Prize Drop Chips
|3
|10
|Sticker Pack
|4
|75
|125 Dice Rolls
|5
|15
|Cash
|6
|15
|Rent Frenzy
|7
|20
|8 Prize Drop Chips
|8
|25
|Cash
|9
|150
|250 Dice Rolls, Sticker Pack
|10
|30
|15 Prize Drop Chips
|11
|35
|Sticker Pack
|12
|40
|Cash
|13
|45
|20 Prize Drop Chips
|14
|350
|500 Dice Rolls
|15
|45
|Sticker Pack
|16
|50
|Cash Grab
|17
|60
|30 Prize Drop Chips
|18
|70
|Cash
|19
|5550
|Santa Hat Token
|20
|75
|Sticker Pack
|21
|70
|40 Prize Drop Chips
|22
|80
|80 Dice Rolls
|23
|100
|Cash
|24
|1,000
|1,000 Dice Rolls
|25
|100
|Sticker Pack
|26
|110
|High Roller
|27
|125
|60 Prize Drop Chips
|28
|130
|Cash
|29
|1,400
|1,200 Dice Rolls
|30
|140
|Cash
|31
|145
|70 Prize Drop Chips
|32
|150
|Cash
|33
|175
|Sticker Pack
|34
|1,800
|1,500 Dice Rolls
|35
|250
|85 Prize Drop Chips
|36
|300
|Rent Frenzy
|37
|450
|Sticker Pack
|38
|600
|Cash
|39
|4,000
|3,200 Dice Rolls
|40
|700
|100 Prize Drop Chips
|41
|800
|Cash
|42
|900
|700 Dice Rolls
|43
|3,000
|Cash
|44
|1,000
|130 Prize Drop Chips
|45
|1,100
|Cash Boost
|46
|1,200
|Sticker Pack
|47
|1,300
|Cash
|48
|6,500
|6,500 Dice Rolls, Sticker Pack
How to Play “Winter Wonderland” in Monopoly GO
The “Winter Wonderland” event in Monopoly GO gives you two Snowflake tokens for landing on their icons on the board. These icons are distributed randomly. The number of tokens you get is increased by your dice multiplier. Overall, the “Winter Wonderland” event is a long one, running form Dec. 6 at 10AM until Dec. 10 at 10AM.
How to Get More “Winter Wonderland” Tokens Easily
There are a lot of good ways to get tokens during the event in Monopoly GO easily and fast. Firstly, you’ll want to aim for clusters of the tokens, as they can be spread around the board. Generally, if they fall within 5-9 spaces of you, that’s when you’ll want to increase your dice multiplier.
Otherwise, pay attention to the other events and tournaments going on. “Snowy Creations” and “Toy Soldiers” have been alternating days, and they give you the chance to win some really big rewards that can help with the main in Monopoly GO. PEG-E is also active, so take advantage of that wonderful little plinko machine.
Those are all the rewards, milestones, and prizes you can get during the “Winter Wonderland” event in Monopoly GO, alongside how to play and get Snowflake tokens fast and easy. Make sure to keep on rolling, rolling, rolling.