Video Games

All Monopoly GO Winter Wonderland Event Rewards, Milestones

By
0
A header for the Winter Wonderland event in Monopoly GO showing Rich Uncle Pennybags holding a child and looking at a golden M.

With the “Twinkle Tree” event finished in Monopoly GO, the “Winter Wonderland” event has come to take its place, so I’ve compiled a list of all the rewards, prizes, and milestones you can get alongside how to play and my advice for winning as much as you can.

JUMP TO:
All “Winter Wonderland” Event Rewards, Prizes, and Milestones in Monopoly GO, Listed
How to Play “Winter Wonderland” in Monopoly GO
How to Get More “Winter Wonderland” Tokens

All “Winter Wonderland” Event Rewards, Prizes, and Milestones in Monopoly GO, Listed

There are a ton of great prizes, rewards, and milestones you can get during the “Winter Wonderland” event in Monopoly GO, so I’ve compiled a list of them based on my experience with the game and cross-references against the wiki for the game. This time, you’ve got the chance to win a Santa Hat player token. Also, as a note, some levels do have a secondary prize you have to get within a certain time limit, and I’ve listed those rewards second, so good luck!

LevelPoints RequiredReward
1515 Dice Rolls
255 Prize Drop Chips
310Sticker Pack
475125 Dice Rolls
515Cash
615Rent Frenzy
7208 Prize Drop Chips
825Cash
9150250 Dice Rolls, Sticker Pack
103015 Prize Drop Chips
1135Sticker Pack
1240Cash
134520 Prize Drop Chips
14350500 Dice Rolls
1545Sticker Pack
1650Cash Grab
176030 Prize Drop Chips
1870Cash
195550Santa Hat Token
2075Sticker Pack
217040 Prize Drop Chips
228080 Dice Rolls
23100Cash
241,0001,000 Dice Rolls
25100Sticker Pack
26110High Roller
2712560 Prize Drop Chips
28130Cash
291,4001,200 Dice Rolls
30140Cash
3114570 Prize Drop Chips
32150Cash
33175Sticker Pack
341,8001,500 Dice Rolls
3525085 Prize Drop Chips
36300Rent Frenzy
37450Sticker Pack
38600Cash
394,0003,200 Dice Rolls
40700100 Prize Drop Chips
41800Cash
42900700 Dice Rolls
433,000Cash
441,000130 Prize Drop Chips
451,100Cash Boost
461,200Sticker Pack
471,300Cash
486,5006,500 Dice Rolls, Sticker Pack

How to Play “Winter Wonderland” in Monopoly GO

A header for the Winter Wonderland event in Monopoly GO showing Rich Uncle Pennybags holding a child and looking at a golden M. This article is part of all the prizes, rewards, and milestones you can get for the Winter Wonderland event in Monopoly GO, listed.

The “Winter Wonderland” event in Monopoly GO gives you two Snowflake tokens for landing on their icons on the board. These icons are distributed randomly. The number of tokens you get is increased by your dice multiplier. Overall, the “Winter Wonderland” event is a long one, running form Dec. 6 at 10AM until Dec. 10 at 10AM.

Related: How to Get More Dice Rolls in Monopoly GO

How to Get More “Winter Wonderland” Tokens Easily

There are a lot of good ways to get tokens during the event in Monopoly GO easily and fast. Firstly, you’ll want to aim for clusters of the tokens, as they can be spread around the board. Generally, if they fall within 5-9 spaces of you, that’s when you’ll want to increase your dice multiplier.

Otherwise, pay attention to the other events and tournaments going on. “Snowy Creations” and “Toy Soldiers” have been alternating days, and they give you the chance to win some really big rewards that can help with the main in Monopoly GO. PEG-E is also active, so take advantage of that wonderful little plinko machine.

Those are all the rewards, milestones, and prizes you can get during the “Winter Wonderland” event in Monopoly GO, alongside how to play and get Snowflake tokens fast and easy. Make sure to keep on rolling, rolling, rolling.

About the author

Liam Nolan
Liam Nolan is the Managing Editor of The Escapist. After getting his Master of Arts in English in 2016, he began writing about comics, television, movies, and video games, with his work appearing at such outlets as Marvel.com, CBR, and The Mary Sue. When he's not writing on pop culture, you can find Liam working on his creative projects or traveling. He's been with The Escapist since 2023. You can follow him on Twitter @LD_Nolan or on Bluesky @ldnolan.bsky.social.
    More Stories by Liam Nolan