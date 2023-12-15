All Gift Partners Event Rewards in Monopoly GO, Listed

December’s Partner Event is here in Monopoly GO, and it’s “Gift Partners,” so we’ve compile a list of all the rewards, prizes, and milestones you can get for it, as well as some tips and tricks.

Every “Gift Partners” Event Reward and Milestone in Monopoly GO, Listed

There are a lot of great rewards and milestones available for the “Gift Partners” event in Monopoly GO, and in general, the first level of them are pretty easy to get. It’s the second that are a lot harder, due in large part to the difficulty of finding a great partner.

As with past Partner Events in Monopoly GO, “Gift Partners” features prizes for every individual gift assembled, in addition to an overarching prizes for completing all four. You can see the prizes in our table below. Please note that I’m still in the process of verifying this list, which was posted by DOT Esports.

Milestone Level Points Required Reward 1 2,500 200 Dice Rolls 2 7,500 Cash 3 14,000 250 Dice Rolls, Cash 4 26,000 400 Dice Rolls, Sticker Pack 5 30,000 500 Dice Rolls, Cash, Sticker Pack Grand Prize 320,000 5,000 Dice Rolls, Sticker Pack, Mr. M Bot Token, Winking Emote

How “Gift Partners” Works

In “Gift Partners,” players team up with either a friend or a random person online to get Puzzle Pieces, which they then use to spin a wheel to determine just how much they contribute to building a gift. The Puzzle Piece tokens are scattered across the board, and they move whenever you pick one up. You get, as a base rate, one token for landing on the square, which is then enhanced by your dice multiplier.

When Does “Gift Partners” End in Monopoly GO?

The “Gift Partners” event in Monopoly GO is slated to run from Dec. 15 until Dec. 20 at approximately 2PM ET.

How to Find Good Partners

Finding a good partner is key to succeeding at “Gift Partners” in Monopoly GO, as getting someone who doesn’t do anything is a great way to lose pretty badly. My first recommendation is to use your real-life friends, since they’re more likely to actually participate. Otherwise, go online, specifically to one of the more reputable Discord servers, and find a partner. You should not pay anyone real money to help you with the event.

How to Get More Puzzle Piece Tokens

The Puzzle Piece tokens that are integral to succeeding at the “Gift Partners” event in Monopoly GO are on random spaces, so it’s a good idea to look for a cluster of them and then to increase your dice multiplier. This is especially the case if they’re near a Railroad, since that opens up the possibility of also getting some tokens for whatever tournament is currently ongoing.

Otherwise, you’ll get more Puzzle Piece tokens by participating in the tournaments and main events that are going on, so take advantage of that and do your best to get as many points as possible in them, as succeeding at one will help you with others.

And that’s what you need to know for the “Gift Partners” event in Monopoly GO, including all the rewards, prizes, and milestones you can get, and some extra nice tips.

