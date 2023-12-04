All Monopoly Go Twinkle Tree Rewards, Milestones, & Prizes Listed

The holiday season continues! The “Heartfelt Holidays” event in Monopoly GO has ended, with “Twinkle Tree” coming in to replace it, so as usual, here are all the rewards, milestones, and prizes you can get for the event, listed alongside how to play and win.
How to Play “Twinkle Tree” in Monopoly GO
The “Twinkle Tree” event in Monopoly GO sees players collecting Ornament tokens from random tiles spread across the board. You get two just for landing on the tile, which is then increased by your dice multiplier. The “Twinkle Tree” event in Monopoly GO is set to last from Nov. 4 at 10AM ET until Nov. 6 at 10AM ET, bringing to an end the odd release schedule of recent events.
Every “Twinkle Tree” Event Reward, Prize, and Milestone in Monopoly GO, Listed
There are a ton of different prizes, rewards, and milestones you can get during the “Twinkle Tree” event in Monopoly GO, and as usual, I’ve compiled a list that you can look at below. The list was made by cross-referencing my own experience with the game against what was posted by @itsjakem on X, who has been an incredible source of information on the mobile game.
|Level
|Points Required
|Prize
|1
|5
|Cash
|2
|10
|15 Dice Rolls
|3
|10
|5 Prize Drop Chips
|4
|10
|Sticker Pack
|5
|60
|100 Dice Rolls
|6
|15
|8 Prize Drop Chips
|7
|20
|Cash
|8
|25
|10-minute Cash Grab
|9
|20
|12 Prize Drop Chips
|10
|150
|225 Dice Rolls
|11
|25
|Cash
|12
|30
|Sticker Pack
|13
|40
|Cash
|14
|45
|15 Prize Drop Chips
|15
|400
|500 Dice Rolls
|16
|45
|Sticker Pack
|17
|50
|Cash
|18
|55
|25 Prize Drop Chips
|19
|60
|Cash
|20
|800
|850 Dice Rolls
|21
|60
|40 Prize Drop Chips
|22
|65
|Sticker Pack
|23
|70
|70 Dice Rolls
|24
|80
|Cash
|25
|1,200
|1,100 Dice Rolls
|26
|90
|10-minute High Roller
|27
|100
|Sticker Pack
|28
|115
|60 Prize Drop Chips
|29
|140
|140 Dice Rolls
|30
|1,000
|Cash
|31
|200
|Sticker Pack
|32
|250
|200 Dice Rolls
|33
|300
|Cash
|34
|350
|70 Prize Drop Chips
|35
|1,600
|1,400 Dice Rolls
|36
|500
|5-minute Cash Boost
|37
|550
|Sticker Pack
|38
|700
|Cash
|39
|800
|80 Prize Drop Chips
|40
|2,500
|2,000 Dice Rolls
|41
|900
|15-minute High Roller
|42
|950
|Cash
|43
|1,000
|100 Prize Drop Chips
|44
|1,100
|600 Dice Rolls
|45
|2,000
|Cash
|46
|1,100
|130 Prize Drop Chips
|47
|1,200
|Cash
|48
|1,300
|Sticker Pack
|49
|1,400
|Cash
|Final Prize
|6,200
|6,000 Dice Rolls, Sticker Pack
How to Win
Pick-up events where random tiles are spread across the board can be really rewarding, provided you have a good strategy. The biggest trick I can give for events like “Twinkle Tree” in Monopoly GO is that, in my experience, it’s best to look for clusters of the tokens, and when they’re 5-9 spaces away (it’s slightly more effective for these events than the normal 6-8 recommendation I normally give), increase your dice multiplier. From there, make sure you’re taking into account whatever tournament is going on and where those Ornament tokens are in relation to both shield pick-ups and Railroads, since that’s likely to increase your overall take.
PEG-E is also going on throughout the “Twinkle Tree” event in Monopoly GO, so make sure you’re playing that. My advice there is to aim for more Prize Drop Chips or dice rolls. The money is definitely nice, but you get some just from playing, so it’s decidedly secondary. Drop your Prize Drop Chips on the same side as what you want to his. You won’t always get it, but in my experience, it’s a bit more likely.
Those are all the rewards, milestones, and prizes for the “Twinkle Tree” event in Monopoly GO, listed alongside information on how to play and win. Best of luck! Make sure to mutter “heart of the dice” before rolling. If you don’t get that reference, have a Millennial explain it to you.
