All Monopoly Go Twinkle Tree Rewards, Milestones, & Prizes Listed

By
The holiday season continues! The “Heartfelt Holidays” event in Monopoly GO has ended, with “Twinkle Tree” coming in to replace it, so as usual, here are all the rewards, milestones, and prizes you can get for the event, listed alongside how to play and win.

How to Play “Twinkle Tree” in Monopoly GO

An image for the Twinkle Tree event in Monopoly GO. The image shows a young child with blonde hair wrapping tinsel around a Christmas tree while a woman with dark hair hangs ornaments. The image of the Twinkle Tree event in Monopoly GO is part of an article on all the rewards, prizes, and milestones you can get for playing.

The “Twinkle Tree” event in Monopoly GO sees players collecting Ornament tokens from random tiles spread across the board. You get two just for landing on the tile, which is then increased by your dice multiplier. The “Twinkle Tree” event in Monopoly GO is set to last from Nov. 4 at 10AM ET until Nov. 6 at 10AM ET, bringing to an end the odd release schedule of recent events.

Every “Twinkle Tree” Event Reward, Prize, and Milestone in Monopoly GO, Listed

There are a ton of different prizes, rewards, and milestones you can get during the “Twinkle Tree” event in Monopoly GO, and as usual, I’ve compiled a list that you can look at below. The list was made by cross-referencing my own experience with the game against what was posted by @itsjakem on X, who has been an incredible source of information on the mobile game.

LevelPoints RequiredPrize
15Cash
21015 Dice Rolls
3105 Prize Drop Chips
410Sticker Pack
560100 Dice Rolls
6158 Prize Drop Chips
720Cash
82510-minute Cash Grab
92012 Prize Drop Chips
10150225 Dice Rolls
1125Cash
1230Sticker Pack
1340Cash
144515 Prize Drop Chips
15400500 Dice Rolls
1645Sticker Pack
1750Cash
185525 Prize Drop Chips
1960Cash
20800850 Dice Rolls
216040 Prize Drop Chips
2265Sticker Pack
237070 Dice Rolls
2480Cash
251,2001,100 Dice Rolls
269010-minute High Roller
27100Sticker Pack
2811560 Prize Drop Chips
29140140 Dice Rolls
301,000Cash
31200Sticker Pack
32250200 Dice Rolls
33300Cash
3435070 Prize Drop Chips
351,6001,400 Dice Rolls
365005-minute Cash Boost
37550Sticker Pack
38700Cash
3980080 Prize Drop Chips
402,5002,000 Dice Rolls
4190015-minute High Roller
42950Cash
431,000100 Prize Drop Chips
441,100600 Dice Rolls
452,000Cash
461,100130 Prize Drop Chips
471,200Cash
481,300Sticker Pack
491,400Cash
Final Prize6,2006,000 Dice Rolls, Sticker Pack

How to Win

Pick-up events where random tiles are spread across the board can be really rewarding, provided you have a good strategy. The biggest trick I can give for events like “Twinkle Tree” in Monopoly GO is that, in my experience, it’s best to look for clusters of the tokens, and when they’re 5-9 spaces away (it’s slightly more effective for these events than the normal 6-8 recommendation I normally give), increase your dice multiplier. From there, make sure you’re taking into account whatever tournament is going on and where those Ornament tokens are in relation to both shield pick-ups and Railroads, since that’s likely to increase your overall take.

PEG-E is also going on throughout the “Twinkle Tree” event in Monopoly GO, so make sure you’re playing that. My advice there is to aim for more Prize Drop Chips or dice rolls. The money is definitely nice, but you get some just from playing, so it’s decidedly secondary. Drop your Prize Drop Chips on the same side as what you want to his. You won’t always get it, but in my experience, it’s a bit more likely.

Those are all the rewards, milestones, and prizes for the “Twinkle Tree” event in Monopoly GO, listed alongside information on how to play and win. Best of luck! Make sure to mutter “heart of the dice” before rolling. If you don’t get that reference, have a Millennial explain it to you.

