All Monopoly Go Twinkle Tree Rewards, Milestones, & Prizes Listed

The holiday season continues! The “Heartfelt Holidays” event in Monopoly GO has ended, with “Twinkle Tree” coming in to replace it, so as usual, here are all the rewards, milestones, and prizes you can get for the event, listed alongside how to play and win.

How to Play “Twinkle Tree” in Monopoly GO

The “Twinkle Tree” event in Monopoly GO sees players collecting Ornament tokens from random tiles spread across the board. You get two just for landing on the tile, which is then increased by your dice multiplier. The “Twinkle Tree” event in Monopoly GO is set to last from Nov. 4 at 10AM ET until Nov. 6 at 10AM ET, bringing to an end the odd release schedule of recent events.

Every “Twinkle Tree” Event Reward, Prize, and Milestone in Monopoly GO, Listed

There are a ton of different prizes, rewards, and milestones you can get during the “Twinkle Tree” event in Monopoly GO, and as usual, I’ve compiled a list that you can look at below. The list was made by cross-referencing my own experience with the game against what was posted by @itsjakem on X, who has been an incredible source of information on the mobile game.

Level Points Required Prize 1 5 Cash 2 10 15 Dice Rolls 3 10 5 Prize Drop Chips 4 10 Sticker Pack 5 60 100 Dice Rolls 6 15 8 Prize Drop Chips 7 20 Cash 8 25 10-minute Cash Grab 9 20 12 Prize Drop Chips 10 150 225 Dice Rolls 11 25 Cash 12 30 Sticker Pack 13 40 Cash 14 45 15 Prize Drop Chips 15 400 500 Dice Rolls 16 45 Sticker Pack 17 50 Cash 18 55 25 Prize Drop Chips 19 60 Cash 20 800 850 Dice Rolls 21 60 40 Prize Drop Chips 22 65 Sticker Pack 23 70 70 Dice Rolls 24 80 Cash 25 1,200 1,100 Dice Rolls 26 90 10-minute High Roller 27 100 Sticker Pack 28 115 60 Prize Drop Chips 29 140 140 Dice Rolls 30 1,000 Cash 31 200 Sticker Pack 32 250 200 Dice Rolls 33 300 Cash 34 350 70 Prize Drop Chips 35 1,600 1,400 Dice Rolls 36 500 5-minute Cash Boost 37 550 Sticker Pack 38 700 Cash 39 800 80 Prize Drop Chips 40 2,500 2,000 Dice Rolls 41 900 15-minute High Roller 42 950 Cash 43 1,000 100 Prize Drop Chips 44 1,100 600 Dice Rolls 45 2,000 Cash 46 1,100 130 Prize Drop Chips 47 1,200 Cash 48 1,300 Sticker Pack 49 1,400 Cash Final Prize 6,200 6,000 Dice Rolls, Sticker Pack

How to Win

Pick-up events where random tiles are spread across the board can be really rewarding, provided you have a good strategy. The biggest trick I can give for events like “Twinkle Tree” in Monopoly GO is that, in my experience, it’s best to look for clusters of the tokens, and when they’re 5-9 spaces away (it’s slightly more effective for these events than the normal 6-8 recommendation I normally give), increase your dice multiplier. From there, make sure you’re taking into account whatever tournament is going on and where those Ornament tokens are in relation to both shield pick-ups and Railroads, since that’s likely to increase your overall take.

PEG-E is also going on throughout the “Twinkle Tree” event in Monopoly GO, so make sure you’re playing that. My advice there is to aim for more Prize Drop Chips or dice rolls. The money is definitely nice, but you get some just from playing, so it’s decidedly secondary. Drop your Prize Drop Chips on the same side as what you want to his. You won’t always get it, but in my experience, it’s a bit more likely.

Those are all the rewards, milestones, and prizes for the “Twinkle Tree” event in Monopoly GO, listed alongside information on how to play and win. Best of luck! Make sure to mutter “heart of the dice” before rolling. If you don’t get that reference, have a Millennial explain it to you.

