All Gingerbread Galore Monopoly GO Event Rewards, Milestones, Listed

A header-sized image for the Gingerbread Galore event in Monopoly GO that shows a woman and robot building a gingerbread house.

The “Winter Wonderland” event has ended in Monopoly GO after four long days, and now the “Gingerbread Galore” event has come up to take its place, so as usual, here’s a list of all the prizes, rewards, and milestones you can get for the event, as well as some additional tips.

All Monopoly Go “Gingerbread Galore” Event Rewards, Prizes, and Milestones, Listed

I’ve compiled the below list of all the rewards, prizes, and milestones available during the “Gingerbread Galore” event in Monopoly GO below. I made the list using my experience in the game cross-referenced against the Monopoly GO Wiki. Overall, that outlet has been a super reliable source of information for recent events, though as it’s a wiki, I always make sure to check what it’s reporting myself.

LevelPoints RequiredRewards
125Sticker Pack
2203 Pickaxe Tokens
34025 Dice Rolls
445Cash
5160100 Dice Rolls
6403 Pickaxe Tokens
750Rent Frenzy
855Sticker Pack
965Cash
10400240 Dice Rolls
11605 Pickaxe Tokens
1275Cash
1390Sticker Pack
14806 Pickaxe Tokens
15100Cash
16850450 Dice Rolls
171008 Pickaxe Tokens
18110Sticker Pack
1912060 Dice Rolls
2011511 Pickaxe Tokens
211,300700 Dice Rolls
22150Cash
23160Sticker Pack
2417513 Pickaxe Tokens
25200Cash
262,000850 Dice Rolls
27275Sticker Pack
2830016 Pickaxe Tokens
29325High Roller
30400100 Dice Rolls
311,600Cash
3245019 Pickaxe Tokens
33500200 Dice Rolls
3465026 Pickaxe Tokens
35750Cash
364,5001,800 Dice Rolls
37800Cash
38900Sticker Pack
391,000Cash
401,500Cash
4110,0003,500 Dice Rolls
421,600Sticker Pack
431,700Cash Grab
441,80030 Pickaxe Tokens
457000Cash
462,000800 Dice Rolls
473,00045 Pickaxe Tokens
483,500Sticker Pack
494,000Cash
5017,5007,500 Dice Rolls, Sticker Pack

How to Play the “Gingerbread Galore” Event in Monopoly GO

A header-sized image for the Gingerbread Galore event in Monopoly GO that shows a woman and robot building a gingerbread house. The image is part of an article on all the prizes, rewards, and milestones you can win as part of the Gingerbread Galore event in Monopoly GO, listed.

The “Gingerbread Galore” event in Monopoly GO sees players earning Gingerbread House tokens by landing on Railroads, Community Chest, or Chance. By default, you’ll get two tokens for landing on Chance, three for Community Chest, and five for any Railroad. The number of tokens you get is then increased by your dice multiplier.

When Does the Event End?

“Gingerbread Galore” will last in Monopoly GO from Dec. 10 at 10AM ET until Dec. 12 at 10AM ET, making it a relatively short event, especially compared to “Winter Wonderland.”

How to Get More “Gingerbread Galore” Tokens Easily

In general with events like “Gingerbread Galore” in Monopoly GO, you want to aim for the Railroads. Not only do they get you more tokens, but it also helps you out with whatever tournament is going on, since those are virtually always linked to Railroads. When you’re within 6-8 spaces of a Railroad, increase your dice multiplier, as that’s the most common roll in Monopoly GO and when using two dice.

Otherwise, pay attention to the other events going on. If you’re playing “Gingerbread Galore” right, you’ll do well in the tournament that’s going on. Also, though, make sure not to neglect the “Midnight Treasures” game happening simultaneously. I found “Egyptian Treasures” ludicrously easy, and it earned me a wonderful black cat token to honor my black cat. It will, without a doubt, earn you a bunch of things you can use.

Finally, towards the end of the event, conserve your dice rolls. Since the size of your dice multiplier can vary depending on how many dice rolls you have, that’s a best practice for hitting the ground running when the next event happens.

And that’s my list of all the rewards, milestones, and prizes you can get for the “Gingerbread Galore” event in Monopoly GO, alongside some of my tips. Remember not to bite off more than you can chew!

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs.

