All Gingerbread Galore Monopoly GO Event Rewards, Milestones, Listed

The “Winter Wonderland” event has ended in Monopoly GO after four long days, and now the “Gingerbread Galore” event has come up to take its place, so as usual, here’s a list of all the prizes, rewards, and milestones you can get for the event, as well as some additional tips.
All Monopoly Go “Gingerbread Galore” Event Rewards, Prizes, and Milestones, Listed
I’ve compiled the below list of all the rewards, prizes, and milestones available during the “Gingerbread Galore” event in Monopoly GO below. I made the list using my experience in the game cross-referenced against the Monopoly GO Wiki. Overall, that outlet has been a super reliable source of information for recent events, though as it’s a wiki, I always make sure to check what it’s reporting myself.
|Level
|Points Required
|Rewards
|1
|25
|Sticker Pack
|2
|20
|3 Pickaxe Tokens
|3
|40
|25 Dice Rolls
|4
|45
|Cash
|5
|160
|100 Dice Rolls
|6
|40
|3 Pickaxe Tokens
|7
|50
|Rent Frenzy
|8
|55
|Sticker Pack
|9
|65
|Cash
|10
|400
|240 Dice Rolls
|11
|60
|5 Pickaxe Tokens
|12
|75
|Cash
|13
|90
|Sticker Pack
|14
|80
|6 Pickaxe Tokens
|15
|100
|Cash
|16
|850
|450 Dice Rolls
|17
|100
|8 Pickaxe Tokens
|18
|110
|Sticker Pack
|19
|120
|60 Dice Rolls
|20
|115
|11 Pickaxe Tokens
|21
|1,300
|700 Dice Rolls
|22
|150
|Cash
|23
|160
|Sticker Pack
|24
|175
|13 Pickaxe Tokens
|25
|200
|Cash
|26
|2,000
|850 Dice Rolls
|27
|275
|Sticker Pack
|28
|300
|16 Pickaxe Tokens
|29
|325
|High Roller
|30
|400
|100 Dice Rolls
|31
|1,600
|Cash
|32
|450
|19 Pickaxe Tokens
|33
|500
|200 Dice Rolls
|34
|650
|26 Pickaxe Tokens
|35
|750
|Cash
|36
|4,500
|1,800 Dice Rolls
|37
|800
|Cash
|38
|900
|Sticker Pack
|39
|1,000
|Cash
|40
|1,500
|Cash
|41
|10,000
|3,500 Dice Rolls
|42
|1,600
|Sticker Pack
|43
|1,700
|Cash Grab
|44
|1,800
|30 Pickaxe Tokens
|45
|7000
|Cash
|46
|2,000
|800 Dice Rolls
|47
|3,000
|45 Pickaxe Tokens
|48
|3,500
|Sticker Pack
|49
|4,000
|Cash
|50
|17,500
|7,500 Dice Rolls, Sticker Pack
How to Play the “Gingerbread Galore” Event in Monopoly GO
The “Gingerbread Galore” event in Monopoly GO sees players earning Gingerbread House tokens by landing on Railroads, Community Chest, or Chance. By default, you’ll get two tokens for landing on Chance, three for Community Chest, and five for any Railroad. The number of tokens you get is then increased by your dice multiplier.
When Does the Event End?
“Gingerbread Galore” will last in Monopoly GO from Dec. 10 at 10AM ET until Dec. 12 at 10AM ET, making it a relatively short event, especially compared to “Winter Wonderland.”
How to Get More “Gingerbread Galore” Tokens Easily
In general with events like “Gingerbread Galore” in Monopoly GO, you want to aim for the Railroads. Not only do they get you more tokens, but it also helps you out with whatever tournament is going on, since those are virtually always linked to Railroads. When you’re within 6-8 spaces of a Railroad, increase your dice multiplier, as that’s the most common roll in Monopoly GO and when using two dice.
Otherwise, pay attention to the other events going on. If you’re playing “Gingerbread Galore” right, you’ll do well in the tournament that’s going on. Also, though, make sure not to neglect the “Midnight Treasures” game happening simultaneously. I found “Egyptian Treasures” ludicrously easy, and it earned me a wonderful black cat token to honor my black cat. It will, without a doubt, earn you a bunch of things you can use.
Finally, towards the end of the event, conserve your dice rolls. Since the size of your dice multiplier can vary depending on how many dice rolls you have, that’s a best practice for hitting the ground running when the next event happens.
And that’s my list of all the rewards, milestones, and prizes you can get for the “Gingerbread Galore” event in Monopoly GO, alongside some of my tips. Remember not to bite off more than you can chew!
