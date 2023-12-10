All Gingerbread Galore Monopoly GO Event Rewards, Milestones, Listed

The “Winter Wonderland” event has ended in Monopoly GO after four long days, and now the “Gingerbread Galore” event has come up to take its place, so as usual, here’s a list of all the prizes, rewards, and milestones you can get for the event, as well as some additional tips.

All Monopoly Go “Gingerbread Galore” Event Rewards, Prizes, and Milestones, Listed

I’ve compiled the below list of all the rewards, prizes, and milestones available during the “Gingerbread Galore” event in Monopoly GO below. I made the list using my experience in the game cross-referenced against the Monopoly GO Wiki. Overall, that outlet has been a super reliable source of information for recent events, though as it’s a wiki, I always make sure to check what it’s reporting myself.

Level Points Required Rewards 1 25 Sticker Pack 2 20 3 Pickaxe Tokens 3 40 25 Dice Rolls 4 45 Cash 5 160 100 Dice Rolls 6 40 3 Pickaxe Tokens 7 50 Rent Frenzy 8 55 Sticker Pack 9 65 Cash 10 400 240 Dice Rolls 11 60 5 Pickaxe Tokens 12 75 Cash 13 90 Sticker Pack 14 80 6 Pickaxe Tokens 15 100 Cash 16 850 450 Dice Rolls 17 100 8 Pickaxe Tokens 18 110 Sticker Pack 19 120 60 Dice Rolls 20 115 11 Pickaxe Tokens 21 1,300 700 Dice Rolls 22 150 Cash 23 160 Sticker Pack 24 175 13 Pickaxe Tokens 25 200 Cash 26 2,000 850 Dice Rolls 27 275 Sticker Pack 28 300 16 Pickaxe Tokens 29 325 High Roller 30 400 100 Dice Rolls 31 1,600 Cash 32 450 19 Pickaxe Tokens 33 500 200 Dice Rolls 34 650 26 Pickaxe Tokens 35 750 Cash 36 4,500 1,800 Dice Rolls 37 800 Cash 38 900 Sticker Pack 39 1,000 Cash 40 1,500 Cash 41 10,000 3,500 Dice Rolls 42 1,600 Sticker Pack 43 1,700 Cash Grab 44 1,800 30 Pickaxe Tokens 45 7000 Cash 46 2,000 800 Dice Rolls 47 3,000 45 Pickaxe Tokens 48 3,500 Sticker Pack 49 4,000 Cash 50 17,500 7,500 Dice Rolls, Sticker Pack

How to Play the “Gingerbread Galore” Event in Monopoly GO

The “Gingerbread Galore” event in Monopoly GO sees players earning Gingerbread House tokens by landing on Railroads, Community Chest, or Chance. By default, you’ll get two tokens for landing on Chance, three for Community Chest, and five for any Railroad. The number of tokens you get is then increased by your dice multiplier.

When Does the Event End?

“Gingerbread Galore” will last in Monopoly GO from Dec. 10 at 10AM ET until Dec. 12 at 10AM ET, making it a relatively short event, especially compared to “Winter Wonderland.”

How to Get More “Gingerbread Galore” Tokens Easily

In general with events like “Gingerbread Galore” in Monopoly GO, you want to aim for the Railroads. Not only do they get you more tokens, but it also helps you out with whatever tournament is going on, since those are virtually always linked to Railroads. When you’re within 6-8 spaces of a Railroad, increase your dice multiplier, as that’s the most common roll in Monopoly GO and when using two dice.

Otherwise, pay attention to the other events going on. If you’re playing “Gingerbread Galore” right, you’ll do well in the tournament that’s going on. Also, though, make sure not to neglect the “Midnight Treasures” game happening simultaneously. I found “Egyptian Treasures” ludicrously easy, and it earned me a wonderful black cat token to honor my black cat. It will, without a doubt, earn you a bunch of things you can use.

Finally, towards the end of the event, conserve your dice rolls. Since the size of your dice multiplier can vary depending on how many dice rolls you have, that’s a best practice for hitting the ground running when the next event happens.

And that’s my list of all the rewards, milestones, and prizes you can get for the “Gingerbread Galore” event in Monopoly GO, alongside some of my tips. Remember not to bite off more than you can chew!

