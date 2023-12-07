Video Games

All Jingle Jam Monopoly GO Tournament Rewards, Milestones, Listed

By
0
A header for the Jingle Jam event in Monopoly GO showing the logo for the event and a woman looking at presents on a piano.

Occurring simultaneously with the “Winter Wonderland” event in Monopoly GO, the “Jingle Jam” tournament is here, so I’ve made a list of all the rewards, prizes, and milestones you can get for it in the game.

All Monopoly Go “Jingle Jam” Tournament Rewards, Prizes, and Milestones, Listed

A header for the Jingle Jam event in Monopoly GO showing the logo for the event and a woman looking at presents on a piano. The image is part of an article on all the rewards, milestones, and prizes you can get for the Jingle Jam tournament in Monopoly GO.

I’ve compiled a list of all the rewards, prizes, and milestones you can get for the “Jingle Jam” tournament in Monopoly GO based on my own experience in the game. As it’s still early days, I’ve also drawn from the list provided by the Monopoly GO wiki, and I’ll be fact checking that as I go. That means the below numbers might change a bit.

Also, remember that you need to get five Microphone tokens just to unlock the “Jingle Jam” tournament!

LevelPoints RequiredReward
15035 Dice Rolls
240Sticker Pack
3805 Prize Drop Chips
4120High Roller
5140100 Dice Rolls
6150Cash
713010 Prize Drop Chips
8160Sticker Pack
9180150 Dice Rolls
1020015 Prize Drop Chips
11250Sticker Pack
12225175 Dice Rolls
1327520 Prize Drop Chips
14300Sticker Pack
15400275 Dice Rolls
16375Cash
1742550 Prize Drop Chips
18500Cash
19600400 Dice Rolls
20650Rent Frenzy
21550Sticker Pack
2270080 Prize Drop Chips
23800Cash
241,000675 Dice Rolls
25900Cash
261,300100 Prize Drop Chips
271,500Cash
281,600Cash Grab
291,800Cash
302,0001,300 Dice Rolls

Related: How to Get More Dice Rolls in Monopoly GO

In addition, there are various prizes depending on where you finish in the tournament that I’ve listed below.

Rank 1: 1,500 Dice Rolls, 512 Million Cash, Sticker Pack

Rank 2: 800 Dice Rolls, 246 Million Cash, Sticker Pack

Rank 3: 600 Dice Rolls, 192 Million Cash, Sticker Pack

Rank 4: 500 Dice Rolls, 160 Million Cash, Sticker Pack

Rank 5: 400 Dice Rolls, 128 Million Cash, Sticker Pack

Rank 6: 350 Dice Rolls, 96 Million Cash, Sticker Pack

Rank 7: 300 Dice Rolls, 80 Million Cash, Sticker Pack

Rank 8: 250 Dice Rolls, 80 Million Cash, Sticker Pack

Rank 9: 200 Dice Rolls, 64 Million Cash, Sticker Pack

Rank 10: 200 Dice Rolls, 64 Million Cash, Sticker Pack

Rank 11 – Rank 15: 50 Dice Rolls, 32 Million Cash

Rank 16 – Rank 50: 6.4 Million Cash

How to Play the “Jingle Jam” Tournament in Monopoly GO

The “Jingle Jam” tournament in Monopoly GO sees players gathering Microphone tokens by landing on a Railroad. What happens on that space affects how many tokens you get. If you get a Shutdown, Blocked gives +2 and Success gives +4. A Bank Heist yields +4 for a Small, +6 for a Large, and +8 for a Bankrupt. As always, your dice multiplier will increase your take.

When Does the Event End?

A header for the Winter Wonderland event in Monopoly GO showing Rich Uncle Pennybags holding a child and looking at a golden M.

Being a tournament, “Jingle Jam” has an incredibly short life, and will only be ongoing in Monopoly GO until Nov. 8 at 1PM ET. As a note, it’s possible this tournament will return in the future, if not extremely likely.

How to Get More “Jingle Jam” Tokens Easily

As “Jingle Jam” is happening alongside the “Winter Wonderland” event in Monopoly GO, there are a few things you can do to get tokens more easily. Firstly, look for clusters of the “Winter Wonderland” event tokens, and when they’re around a Railroad that you’re within 5-9 spaces of, increase your dice multiplier. That’ll give you a good chance of hitting something.

From there, also make sure you’re taking advantage of other events. PEG-E is also going on right now, and it’s a good idea to get extra dice rolls through that, since they can help you win events and tournaments. Overall, it’s hard to place well in a tournament, but it’s entirely possible if you play smart.

And that’s all the rewards, milestones, and prizes for the “Jingle Jam” tournament as well as my advice for how to succeed and some other important information. May your jingle dice always rock.

If you’re looking for more, check out our guide to all the current and past events in Monopoly GO, alongside some FAQs.

About the author

Liam Nolan
Liam Nolan is the Managing Editor of The Escapist. After getting his Master of Arts in English in 2016, he began writing about comics, television, movies, and video games, with his work appearing at such outlets as Marvel.com, CBR, and The Mary Sue. When he's not writing on pop culture, you can find Liam working on his creative projects or traveling. He's been with The Escapist since 2023. You can follow him on Twitter @LD_Nolan or on Bluesky @ldnolan.bsky.social.
    More Stories by Liam Nolan