All Jingle Jam Monopoly GO Tournament Rewards, Milestones, Listed

Occurring simultaneously with the “Winter Wonderland” event in Monopoly GO, the “Jingle Jam” tournament is here, so I’ve made a list of all the rewards, prizes, and milestones you can get for it in the game.

All Monopoly Go “Jingle Jam” Tournament Rewards, Prizes, and Milestones, Listed

I’ve compiled a list of all the rewards, prizes, and milestones you can get for the “Jingle Jam” tournament in Monopoly GO based on my own experience in the game. As it’s still early days, I’ve also drawn from the list provided by the Monopoly GO wiki, and I’ll be fact checking that as I go. That means the below numbers might change a bit.

Also, remember that you need to get five Microphone tokens just to unlock the “Jingle Jam” tournament!

Level Points Required Reward 1 50 35 Dice Rolls 2 40 Sticker Pack 3 80 5 Prize Drop Chips 4 120 High Roller 5 140 100 Dice Rolls 6 150 Cash 7 130 10 Prize Drop Chips 8 160 Sticker Pack 9 180 150 Dice Rolls 10 200 15 Prize Drop Chips 11 250 Sticker Pack 12 225 175 Dice Rolls 13 275 20 Prize Drop Chips 14 300 Sticker Pack 15 400 275 Dice Rolls 16 375 Cash 17 425 50 Prize Drop Chips 18 500 Cash 19 600 400 Dice Rolls 20 650 Rent Frenzy 21 550 Sticker Pack 22 700 80 Prize Drop Chips 23 800 Cash 24 1,000 675 Dice Rolls 25 900 Cash 26 1,300 100 Prize Drop Chips 27 1,500 Cash 28 1,600 Cash Grab 29 1,800 Cash 30 2,000 1,300 Dice Rolls

In addition, there are various prizes depending on where you finish in the tournament that I’ve listed below.

Rank 1: 1,500 Dice Rolls, 512 Million Cash, Sticker Pack

Rank 2: 800 Dice Rolls, 246 Million Cash, Sticker Pack

Rank 3: 600 Dice Rolls, 192 Million Cash, Sticker Pack

Rank 4: 500 Dice Rolls, 160 Million Cash, Sticker Pack

Rank 5: 400 Dice Rolls, 128 Million Cash, Sticker Pack

Rank 6: 350 Dice Rolls, 96 Million Cash, Sticker Pack

Rank 7: 300 Dice Rolls, 80 Million Cash, Sticker Pack

Rank 8: 250 Dice Rolls, 80 Million Cash, Sticker Pack

Rank 9: 200 Dice Rolls, 64 Million Cash, Sticker Pack

Rank 10: 200 Dice Rolls, 64 Million Cash, Sticker Pack

Rank 11 – Rank 15: 50 Dice Rolls, 32 Million Cash

Rank 16 – Rank 50: 6.4 Million Cash

How to Play the “Jingle Jam” Tournament in Monopoly GO

The “Jingle Jam” tournament in Monopoly GO sees players gathering Microphone tokens by landing on a Railroad. What happens on that space affects how many tokens you get. If you get a Shutdown, Blocked gives +2 and Success gives +4. A Bank Heist yields +4 for a Small, +6 for a Large, and +8 for a Bankrupt. As always, your dice multiplier will increase your take.

When Does the Event End?

Being a tournament, “Jingle Jam” has an incredibly short life, and will only be ongoing in Monopoly GO until Nov. 8 at 1PM ET. As a note, it’s possible this tournament will return in the future, if not extremely likely.

How to Get More “Jingle Jam” Tokens Easily

As “Jingle Jam” is happening alongside the “Winter Wonderland” event in Monopoly GO, there are a few things you can do to get tokens more easily. Firstly, look for clusters of the “Winter Wonderland” event tokens, and when they’re around a Railroad that you’re within 5-9 spaces of, increase your dice multiplier. That’ll give you a good chance of hitting something.

From there, also make sure you’re taking advantage of other events. PEG-E is also going on right now, and it’s a good idea to get extra dice rolls through that, since they can help you win events and tournaments. Overall, it’s hard to place well in a tournament, but it’s entirely possible if you play smart.

And that’s all the rewards, milestones, and prizes for the “Jingle Jam” tournament as well as my advice for how to succeed and some other important information. May your jingle dice always rock.

