All Jingle Jam Monopoly GO Tournament Rewards, Milestones, Listed

Occurring simultaneously with the “Winter Wonderland” event in Monopoly GO, the “Jingle Jam” tournament is here, so I’ve made a list of all the rewards, prizes, and milestones you can get for it in the game.
All Monopoly Go “Jingle Jam” Tournament Rewards, Prizes, and Milestones, Listed
I’ve compiled a list of all the rewards, prizes, and milestones you can get for the “Jingle Jam” tournament in Monopoly GO based on my own experience in the game. As it’s still early days, I’ve also drawn from the list provided by the Monopoly GO wiki, and I’ll be fact checking that as I go. That means the below numbers might change a bit.
Also, remember that you need to get five Microphone tokens just to unlock the “Jingle Jam” tournament!
|Level
|Points Required
|Reward
|1
|50
|35 Dice Rolls
|2
|40
|Sticker Pack
|3
|80
|5 Prize Drop Chips
|4
|120
|High Roller
|5
|140
|100 Dice Rolls
|6
|150
|Cash
|7
|130
|10 Prize Drop Chips
|8
|160
|Sticker Pack
|9
|180
|150 Dice Rolls
|10
|200
|15 Prize Drop Chips
|11
|250
|Sticker Pack
|12
|225
|175 Dice Rolls
|13
|275
|20 Prize Drop Chips
|14
|300
|Sticker Pack
|15
|400
|275 Dice Rolls
|16
|375
|Cash
|17
|425
|50 Prize Drop Chips
|18
|500
|Cash
|19
|600
|400 Dice Rolls
|20
|650
|Rent Frenzy
|21
|550
|Sticker Pack
|22
|700
|80 Prize Drop Chips
|23
|800
|Cash
|24
|1,000
|675 Dice Rolls
|25
|900
|Cash
|26
|1,300
|100 Prize Drop Chips
|27
|1,500
|Cash
|28
|1,600
|Cash Grab
|29
|1,800
|Cash
|30
|2,000
|1,300 Dice Rolls
In addition, there are various prizes depending on where you finish in the tournament that I’ve listed below.
Rank 1: 1,500 Dice Rolls, 512 Million Cash, Sticker Pack
Rank 2: 800 Dice Rolls, 246 Million Cash, Sticker Pack
Rank 3: 600 Dice Rolls, 192 Million Cash, Sticker Pack
Rank 4: 500 Dice Rolls, 160 Million Cash, Sticker Pack
Rank 5: 400 Dice Rolls, 128 Million Cash, Sticker Pack
Rank 6: 350 Dice Rolls, 96 Million Cash, Sticker Pack
Rank 7: 300 Dice Rolls, 80 Million Cash, Sticker Pack
Rank 8: 250 Dice Rolls, 80 Million Cash, Sticker Pack
Rank 9: 200 Dice Rolls, 64 Million Cash, Sticker Pack
Rank 10: 200 Dice Rolls, 64 Million Cash, Sticker Pack
Rank 11 – Rank 15: 50 Dice Rolls, 32 Million Cash
Rank 16 – Rank 50: 6.4 Million Cash
How to Play the “Jingle Jam” Tournament in Monopoly GO
The “Jingle Jam” tournament in Monopoly GO sees players gathering Microphone tokens by landing on a Railroad. What happens on that space affects how many tokens you get. If you get a Shutdown, Blocked gives +2 and Success gives +4. A Bank Heist yields +4 for a Small, +6 for a Large, and +8 for a Bankrupt. As always, your dice multiplier will increase your take.
When Does the Event End?
Being a tournament, “Jingle Jam” has an incredibly short life, and will only be ongoing in Monopoly GO until Nov. 8 at 1PM ET. As a note, it’s possible this tournament will return in the future, if not extremely likely.
How to Get More “Jingle Jam” Tokens Easily
As “Jingle Jam” is happening alongside the “Winter Wonderland” event in Monopoly GO, there are a few things you can do to get tokens more easily. Firstly, look for clusters of the “Winter Wonderland” event tokens, and when they’re around a Railroad that you’re within 5-9 spaces of, increase your dice multiplier. That’ll give you a good chance of hitting something.
From there, also make sure you’re taking advantage of other events. PEG-E is also going on right now, and it’s a good idea to get extra dice rolls through that, since they can help you win events and tournaments. Overall, it’s hard to place well in a tournament, but it’s entirely possible if you play smart.
And that’s all the rewards, milestones, and prizes for the “Jingle Jam” tournament as well as my advice for how to succeed and some other important information. May your jingle dice always rock.
