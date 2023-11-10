All Monopoly GO Singles Night Event Rewards, Milestones

The short “Epic Myths” event has officially ended in Monopoly GO with the “Singles Night” event stepping in to replace it, so we’re breaking down every reward, milestone, and prize you can get, as well as how the event works and how to win.

How the “Singles Night” Event Works in Monopoly GO

In the “Singles Night” event in Monopoly GO, players go around the board picking up Stub tokens. The tokens appear on random spaces, and each of them will give you a base of two, which is then modified by your dice multiplier. Once collected, the Stub tokens will move elsewhere on the board. The “Singles NIght” event in Monopoly GO will last from Nov. 10 at 10AM ET until Nov. 13 at 10AM ET, at which point it’ll be replaced by something new.

Related: How to Get More Dice Rolls in Monopoly GO

Every “Singles Night” Event Reward, Prize, and Milestone in Monopoly GO, Listed

In terms of the prizes, rewards, and milestones, there’s a lot of great stuff you can win during the “Singles Night” event in Monopoly GO. I’ve compiled a list of that stuff below, which I made using my own experience in the game cross-referenced against the list provided by @itsjakem on X, as they’ve been a great source of information on Monopoly GO in the past. As a note, some tasks on this list are time sensitive, so must be collected sooner rather than later to get the second reward listed.

Level Points Required Reward 1 5 Cash 2 10 10 Dice Rolls 3 15 Sticker Pack 4 60 100 Dice Rolls 5 15 Cash 6 20 Sticker Pack 7 25 Cash 8 150 200 Dice Rolls 9 30 10-minute Cash Grab 10 30 Cash 11 35 Sticker Pack 12 40 Cash 13 400 450 Dice Rolls, Sticker Pack 14 50 Cash 15 60 Sticker Pack 16 70 Cash 17 600 650 Dice Rolls, 100 Dice Rolls 18 70 10-minute High Roller 19 80 Sticker Pack 20 90 Cash 21 850 850 Dice Rolls 22 95 Cash 23 100 Sticker Pack 24 110 Cash 25 140 120 Dice Rolls 26 700 Cash, Sticker Pack 27 150 130 Dice Rolls 28 250 Sticker Pack 29 350 Cash 30 1,600 1,600 Dice Rolls 31 400 Cash 32 500 5-minute Cash Boost 33 750 Sticker Pack 34 800 Cash 35 2,500 2,200 Dice Rolls, Sticker Pack 36 850 Sticker Pack 37 900 750 Dice Rolls 38 1,000 25-minute Rent Frenzy 39 2,000 Cash, 700 Dice Rolls 40 1,100 900 Dice Rolls 41 1,200 Sticker Pack 42 1,400 Cash 43 6,200 Sticker Pack, 6,000 Dice Rolls

How to Win the Event

As the Stub tokens for “Singles Night” are spread across the board, it’s a bit harder to approach the event with any specific strategy. My advice is to specifically look for clusters of tokens and then to increase your dice multiplier when you’re between 6-8 spaces away, which are the most likely rolls in Monopoly. That gives you a solid chance of hitting at least one of them and getting a big bonus.

Otherwise, pay attention to what other events are going on and do them to the best of your ability. Those other events will give you dice rolls, which will help. It’s also a good idea to do all the Quick Wins you can and to make sure you’re regularly getting your Free Gift. Upgrading Landmarks so you reach a new level can also be a super good idea.

And that’s all the rewards, prizes, and milestones for the “Singles Night” event in Monopoly GO, alongside just how to do the best you can.

If you’re looking for more on the game, check out our full collection of Monopoly GO guides.