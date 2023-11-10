All Monopoly GO Singles Night Event Rewards, Milestones

The short “Epic Myths” event has officially ended in Monopoly GO with the “Singles Night” event stepping in to replace it, so we’re breaking down every reward, milestone, and prize you can get, as well as how the event works and how to win.
How the “Singles Night” Event Works in Monopoly GO
In the “Singles Night” event in Monopoly GO, players go around the board picking up Stub tokens. The tokens appear on random spaces, and each of them will give you a base of two, which is then modified by your dice multiplier. Once collected, the Stub tokens will move elsewhere on the board. The “Singles NIght” event in Monopoly GO will last from Nov. 10 at 10AM ET until Nov. 13 at 10AM ET, at which point it’ll be replaced by something new.
Every “Singles Night” Event Reward, Prize, and Milestone in Monopoly GO, Listed
In terms of the prizes, rewards, and milestones, there’s a lot of great stuff you can win during the “Singles Night” event in Monopoly GO. I’ve compiled a list of that stuff below, which I made using my own experience in the game cross-referenced against the list provided by @itsjakem on X, as they’ve been a great source of information on Monopoly GO in the past. As a note, some tasks on this list are time sensitive, so must be collected sooner rather than later to get the second reward listed.
|Level
|Points Required
|Reward
|1
|5
|Cash
|2
|10
|10 Dice Rolls
|3
|15
|Sticker Pack
|4
|60
|100 Dice Rolls
|5
|15
|Cash
|6
|20
|Sticker Pack
|7
|25
|Cash
|8
|150
|200 Dice Rolls
|9
|30
|10-minute Cash Grab
|10
|30
|Cash
|11
|35
|Sticker Pack
|12
|40
|Cash
|13
|400
|450 Dice Rolls, Sticker Pack
|14
|50
|Cash
|15
|60
|Sticker Pack
|16
|70
|Cash
|17
|600
|650 Dice Rolls, 100 Dice Rolls
|18
|70
|10-minute High Roller
|19
|80
|Sticker Pack
|20
|90
|Cash
|21
|850
|850 Dice Rolls
|22
|95
|Cash
|23
|100
|Sticker Pack
|24
|110
|Cash
|25
|140
|120 Dice Rolls
|26
|700
|Cash, Sticker Pack
|27
|150
|130 Dice Rolls
|28
|250
|Sticker Pack
|29
|350
|Cash
|30
|1,600
|1,600 Dice Rolls
|31
|400
|Cash
|32
|500
|5-minute Cash Boost
|33
|750
|Sticker Pack
|34
|800
|Cash
|35
|2,500
|2,200 Dice Rolls, Sticker Pack
|36
|850
|Sticker Pack
|37
|900
|750 Dice Rolls
|38
|1,000
|25-minute Rent Frenzy
|39
|2,000
|Cash, 700 Dice Rolls
|40
|1,100
|900 Dice Rolls
|41
|1,200
|Sticker Pack
|42
|1,400
|Cash
|43
|6,200
|Sticker Pack, 6,000 Dice Rolls
How to Win the Event
As the Stub tokens for “Singles Night” are spread across the board, it’s a bit harder to approach the event with any specific strategy. My advice is to specifically look for clusters of tokens and then to increase your dice multiplier when you’re between 6-8 spaces away, which are the most likely rolls in Monopoly. That gives you a solid chance of hitting at least one of them and getting a big bonus.
Otherwise, pay attention to what other events are going on and do them to the best of your ability. Those other events will give you dice rolls, which will help. It’s also a good idea to do all the Quick Wins you can and to make sure you’re regularly getting your Free Gift. Upgrading Landmarks so you reach a new level can also be a super good idea.
And that’s all the rewards, prizes, and milestones for the “Singles Night” event in Monopoly GO, alongside just how to do the best you can.
