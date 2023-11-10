Video Games

All Monopoly GO Singles Night Event Rewards, Milestones

A header image for the Singles Night event in Monopoly GO showing Rich Uncle Pennybags sitting in a recliner and watching a movie. He has 3d glasses on and is holding popcorn.

The short “Epic Myths” event has officially ended in Monopoly GO with the “Singles Night” event stepping in to replace it, so we’re breaking down every reward, milestone, and prize you can get, as well as how the event works and how to win.

How the “Singles Night” Event Works in Monopoly GO

A full-sized image for the Singles Night event in Monopoly GO showing Rich Uncle Pennybags sitting in a recliner and watching a movie. He has 3d glasses on and is holding popcorn.

In the “Singles Night” event in Monopoly GO, players go around the board picking up Stub tokens. The tokens appear on random spaces, and each of them will give you a base of two, which is then modified by your dice multiplier. Once collected, the Stub tokens will move elsewhere on the board. The “Singles NIght” event in Monopoly GO will last from Nov. 10 at 10AM ET until Nov. 13 at 10AM ET, at which point it’ll be replaced by something new.

Every “Singles Night” Event Reward, Prize, and Milestone in Monopoly GO, Listed

In terms of the prizes, rewards, and milestones, there’s a lot of great stuff you can win during the “Singles Night” event in Monopoly GO. I’ve compiled a list of that stuff below, which I made using my own experience in the game cross-referenced against the list provided by @itsjakem on X, as they’ve been a great source of information on Monopoly GO in the past. As a note, some tasks on this list are time sensitive, so must be collected sooner rather than later to get the second reward listed.

LevelPoints RequiredReward
15Cash
21010 Dice Rolls
315Sticker Pack
460100 Dice Rolls
515Cash
620Sticker Pack
725Cash
8150200 Dice Rolls
93010-minute Cash Grab
1030Cash
1135Sticker Pack
1240Cash
13400450 Dice Rolls, Sticker Pack
1450Cash
1560Sticker Pack
1670Cash
17600650 Dice Rolls, 100 Dice Rolls
187010-minute High Roller
1980Sticker Pack
2090Cash
21850850 Dice Rolls
2295Cash
23100Sticker Pack
24110Cash
25140120 Dice Rolls
26700Cash, Sticker Pack
27150130 Dice Rolls
28250Sticker Pack
29350Cash
301,6001,600 Dice Rolls
31400Cash
325005-minute Cash Boost
33750Sticker Pack
34800Cash
352,5002,200 Dice Rolls, Sticker Pack
36850Sticker Pack
37900750 Dice Rolls
381,00025-minute Rent Frenzy
392,000Cash, 700 Dice Rolls
401,100900 Dice Rolls
411,200Sticker Pack
421,400Cash
436,200Sticker Pack, 6,000 Dice Rolls

How to Win the Event

As the Stub tokens for “Singles Night” are spread across the board, it’s a bit harder to approach the event with any specific strategy. My advice is to specifically look for clusters of tokens and then to increase your dice multiplier when you’re between 6-8 spaces away, which are the most likely rolls in Monopoly. That gives you a solid chance of hitting at least one of them and getting a big bonus.

Otherwise, pay attention to what other events are going on and do them to the best of your ability. Those other events will give you dice rolls, which will help. It’s also a good idea to do all the Quick Wins you can and to make sure you’re regularly getting your Free Gift. Upgrading Landmarks so you reach a new level can also be a super good idea.

And that’s all the rewards, prizes, and milestones for the “Singles Night” event in Monopoly GO, alongside just how to do the best you can.

If you’re looking for more on the game, check out our full collection of Monopoly GO guides.

