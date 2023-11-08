All Monopoly GO Epic Myths Event Rewards, Milestones

The “Wall Street Wonders” event has come to an end in Monopoly GO, with “Epic Myths” coming in to take its place, so we’ve compiled a list of all the prizes, milestones, and rewards you can get for collecting points this time around, as well as how to play and win.
How to Play the “Epic Myths” Event in Monopoly GO
The “Epic Myths” event in Monopoly GO sees players collecting Scroll tokens by landing on any of the four corners: Go, Go to Jail, Free Parking, and Jail. Players get a base four Scroll tokens for hitting those spaces, which is then further enhanced by your dice multiplier. “Epic Myths” will run in Monopoly GO from Nov. 8, 2023, at 11AM ET until Nov. 10, 2023, at 11AM ET.
Every Reward, Milestone, and Prize for the “Epic Myths” Event in Monopoly GO
There are a ton of great prizes, rewards, and milestones that players can get for playing “Epic Myths” in Monopoly GO. As always, I’ve compiled a list of them below that’s been cross-referenced with the one put up by @itsjakem on X.
|Level
|Points Required
|Rewards
|1
|5
|10 Dice Rolls
|2
|10
|Cash
|3
|15
|Sticker Pack
|4
|70
|75 Dice Rolls
|5
|15
|Cash
|6
|20
|Sticker Pack
|7
|25
|10-minute Rent Frenzy
|8
|30
|Cash
|9
|180
|225 Dice Rolls
|10
|35
|Cash
|11
|40
|Sticker Pack
|12
|50
|Cash
|13
|300
|400 Dice Rolls
|14
|55
|Cash
|15
|50
|10-minute Cash Grab
|16
|60
|Cash
|17
|70
|Sticker Pack
|18
|700
|850 Dice Rolls
|19
|70
|Cash
|20
|80
|Sticker Pack
|21
|100
|Cash
|22
|1,200
|1,400 Dice Rolls
|23
|150
|15-minute High Roller
|24
|140
|Sticker Pack
|25
|175
|200 Dice Rolls
|26
|1,000
|Cash
|27
|200
|Sticker Pack
|28
|300
|250 Dice Rolls
|29
|350
|Cash
|30
|1,800
|1,900 Dice Rolls
|31
|500
|5-minute Cash Boost
|32
|750
|Cash
|33
|800
|Sticker Pack
|34
|900
|Cash
|35
|2,800
|2,600 Dice Rolls
|36
|1,000
|Sticker Pack
|37
|1,100
|25-minute Rent Frenzy
|38
|1,200
|Cash
|39
|2,500
|Cash
|40
|1,300
|1,000 Dice Rolls
|41
|1,400
|Sticker Pack
|42
|1,500
|Cash
|43
|6,000
|Sticker Pack & 7,000 Dice Rolls
How to Win at the Event
Four corners events in Monopoly GO can be a bit rough. The best thing to do is try and increase your dice multiplier when you’re within 6-8 spaces of Go to Jail. Landing on that square gets you a chance to get more dice, which means you’ll end up with even more chances to roll. Otherwise, you can try and target the other corners using that same method.
You’ll also want to make sure you’re synergizing properly with other events that are going on to maximize the number of dice you can get. At the time of the event’s launch, the only thing happening is the “Capitalist Crunch” tournament, which is slated to end quite soon into the event. As such, I don’t have any real advice on that front at the time of this article’s publication.
And that’s all the rewards, prizes, and milestones for the “Epic Myths” event in Monopoly GO, alongside my advice for winning. It’s a short event, so get what you can while you can!
