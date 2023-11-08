All Monopoly GO Epic Myths Event Rewards, Milestones

The “Wall Street Wonders” event has come to an end in Monopoly GO, with “Epic Myths” coming in to take its place, so we’ve compiled a list of all the prizes, milestones, and rewards you can get for collecting points this time around, as well as how to play and win.

How to Play the “Epic Myths” Event in Monopoly GO

The “Epic Myths” event in Monopoly GO sees players collecting Scroll tokens by landing on any of the four corners: Go, Go to Jail, Free Parking, and Jail. Players get a base four Scroll tokens for hitting those spaces, which is then further enhanced by your dice multiplier. “Epic Myths” will run in Monopoly GO from Nov. 8, 2023, at 11AM ET until Nov. 10, 2023, at 11AM ET.

Every Reward, Milestone, and Prize for the “Epic Myths” Event in Monopoly GO

There are a ton of great prizes, rewards, and milestones that players can get for playing “Epic Myths” in Monopoly GO. As always, I’ve compiled a list of them below that’s been cross-referenced with the one put up by @itsjakem on X.

Level Points Required Rewards 1 5 10 Dice Rolls 2 10 Cash 3 15 Sticker Pack 4 70 75 Dice Rolls 5 15 Cash 6 20 Sticker Pack 7 25 10-minute Rent Frenzy 8 30 Cash 9 180 225 Dice Rolls 10 35 Cash 11 40 Sticker Pack 12 50 Cash 13 300 400 Dice Rolls 14 55 Cash 15 50 10-minute Cash Grab 16 60 Cash 17 70 Sticker Pack 18 700 850 Dice Rolls 19 70 Cash 20 80 Sticker Pack 21 100 Cash 22 1,200 1,400 Dice Rolls 23 150 15-minute High Roller 24 140 Sticker Pack 25 175 200 Dice Rolls 26 1,000 Cash 27 200 Sticker Pack 28 300 250 Dice Rolls 29 350 Cash 30 1,800 1,900 Dice Rolls 31 500 5-minute Cash Boost 32 750 Cash 33 800 Sticker Pack 34 900 Cash 35 2,800 2,600 Dice Rolls 36 1,000 Sticker Pack 37 1,100 25-minute Rent Frenzy 38 1,200 Cash 39 2,500 Cash 40 1,300 1,000 Dice Rolls 41 1,400 Sticker Pack 42 1,500 Cash 43 6,000 Sticker Pack & 7,000 Dice Rolls

How to Win at the Event

Four corners events in Monopoly GO can be a bit rough. The best thing to do is try and increase your dice multiplier when you’re within 6-8 spaces of Go to Jail. Landing on that square gets you a chance to get more dice, which means you’ll end up with even more chances to roll. Otherwise, you can try and target the other corners using that same method.

You’ll also want to make sure you’re synergizing properly with other events that are going on to maximize the number of dice you can get. At the time of the event’s launch, the only thing happening is the “Capitalist Crunch” tournament, which is slated to end quite soon into the event. As such, I don’t have any real advice on that front at the time of this article’s publication.

And that’s all the rewards, prizes, and milestones for the “Epic Myths” event in Monopoly GO, alongside my advice for winning. It’s a short event, so get what you can while you can!

