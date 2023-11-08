Video Games

All Monopoly GO Epic Myths Event Rewards, Milestones

By
A header for the Epic Myths event in Monopoly GO as part of a guide to all the prizes, milestones, rewards available for the event, how to play, and how to win.

The “Wall Street Wonders” event has come to an end in Monopoly GO, with “Epic Myths” coming in to take its place, so we’ve compiled a list of all the prizes, milestones, and rewards you can get for collecting points this time around, as well as how to play and win.

How to Play the “Epic Myths” Event in Monopoly GO



The “Epic Myths” event in Monopoly GO sees players collecting Scroll tokens by landing on any of the four corners: Go, Go to Jail, Free Parking, and Jail. Players get a base four Scroll tokens for hitting those spaces, which is then further enhanced by your dice multiplier. “Epic Myths” will run in Monopoly GO from Nov. 8, 2023, at 11AM ET until Nov. 10, 2023, at 11AM ET.

Every Reward, Milestone, and Prize for the “Epic Myths” Event in Monopoly GO

There are a ton of great prizes, rewards, and milestones that players can get for playing “Epic Myths” in Monopoly GO. As always, I’ve compiled a list of them below that’s been cross-referenced with the one put up by @itsjakem on X.

LevelPoints RequiredRewards
1510 Dice Rolls
210Cash
315Sticker Pack
47075 Dice Rolls
515Cash
620Sticker Pack
72510-minute Rent Frenzy
830Cash
9180225 Dice Rolls
1035Cash
1140Sticker Pack
1250Cash
13300400 Dice Rolls
1455Cash
155010-minute Cash Grab
1660Cash
1770Sticker Pack
18700850 Dice Rolls
1970Cash
2080Sticker Pack
21100Cash
221,2001,400 Dice Rolls
2315015-minute High Roller
24140Sticker Pack
25175200 Dice Rolls
261,000Cash
27200Sticker Pack
28300250 Dice Rolls
29350Cash
301,8001,900 Dice Rolls
315005-minute Cash Boost
32750Cash
33800Sticker Pack
34900Cash
352,8002,600 Dice Rolls
361,000Sticker Pack
371,10025-minute Rent Frenzy
381,200Cash
392,500Cash
401,3001,000 Dice Rolls
411,400Sticker Pack
421,500Cash
436,000Sticker Pack & 7,000 Dice Rolls

How to Win at the Event

Four corners events in Monopoly GO can be a bit rough. The best thing to do is try and increase your dice multiplier when you’re within 6-8 spaces of Go to Jail. Landing on that square gets you a chance to get more dice, which means you’ll end up with even more chances to roll. Otherwise, you can try and target the other corners using that same method.

You’ll also want to make sure you’re synergizing properly with other events that are going on to maximize the number of dice you can get. At the time of the event’s launch, the only thing happening is the “Capitalist Crunch” tournament, which is slated to end quite soon into the event. As such, I don’t have any real advice on that front at the time of this article’s publication.

And that’s all the rewards, prizes, and milestones for the “Epic Myths” event in Monopoly GO, alongside my advice for winning. It’s a short event, so get what you can while you can!

If you’re looking for more on the game, check out our full collection of Monopoly GO guides.

