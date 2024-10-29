How To Find Maya’s Evidence in Lucas’ Office in Life Is Strange: Double Exposure

You’ll do a lot of snooping around in Life is Strange: Double Exposure, but there’s one task you might find a little tricky. If you’re still poking around Lucas’s office, here’s how to find Maya’s evidence in Life is Strange: Double Exposure.

How and Where to Find Maya’s Evidence in Life is Strange: Double Exposure

To find Maya’s Evidence in Life is Strange: Double Exposure, you need to look for a key under Lucas’s family photograph. You may have turned the photograph left and right, but you need to rotate it vertically to find the key.

Before that, you need to sneak into Lucas’s office, so once he’s stonewalled you over your questions about Maya, jump to the Dead World. Then, enter his now deserted office and go to his desk. Select the family photograph and look under it to find the key, which Max will pocket. Don’t feel bad if you missed this, I had similar difficulties.

Now, go to the golden typewriter at the back of the room and use the key to open it. You’ll discover Maya’s original manuscript inside, proving that Lucas did in fact plagiarize her work, turning it into his own bestselling book and, if Max hadn’t intervened, a movie.

Why didn’t he just burn it? It’s tempting to say, in true Pitch Meeting fashion, that it was so the story could happen. But more likely it was so he could milk it for additional material. Max won’t take Maya’s original manuscript with her, but she does snap a photograph so she’s got evidence of Lucas’s evil deed.

And that’s how to find Maya’s evidence in Life is Strange: Double Exposure

Life Is Strange: Double Exposure is available now on PC.

