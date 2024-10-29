Forgot password
Life is Strange: Double Exposure, Max looking through an empty office.
Video Games
How To Find Maya’s Evidence in Lucas’ Office in Life Is Strange: Double Exposure

Chris McMullen
Published: Oct 29, 2024 08:00 am

You’ll do a lot of snooping around in Life is Strange: Double Exposure, but there’s one task you might find a little tricky. If you’re still poking around Lucas’s office, here’s how to find Maya’s evidence in Life is Strange: Double Exposure.

How and Where to Find Maya’s Evidence in Life is Strange: Double Exposure

To find Maya’s Evidence in Life is Strange: Double Exposure, you need to look for a key under Lucas’s family photograph. You may have turned the photograph left and right, but you need to rotate it vertically to find the key.

Before that, you need to sneak into Lucas’s office, so once he’s stonewalled you over your questions about Maya, jump to the Dead World. Then, enter his now deserted office and go to his desk. Select the family photograph and look under it to find the key, which Max will pocket. Don’t feel bad if you missed this, I had similar difficulties.

Now, go to the golden typewriter at the back of the room and use the key to open it. You’ll discover Maya’s original manuscript inside, proving that Lucas did in fact plagiarize her work, turning it into his own bestselling book and, if Max hadn’t intervened, a movie.

Why didn’t he just burn it? It’s tempting to say, in true Pitch Meeting fashion, that it was so the story could happen. But more likely it was so he could milk it for additional material. Max won’t take Maya’s original manuscript with her, but she does snap a photograph so she’s got evidence of Lucas’s evil deed.

And that’s how to find Maya’s evidence in Life is Strange: Double Exposure

Life Is Strange: Double Exposure is available now on PC.

life is strange: double exposure
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission.
Chris McMullen
Chris McMullen is a freelance contributor at The Escapist and has been with the site since 2020. He returned to writing about games following several career changes, with his most recent stint lasting five-plus years. He hopes that, through his writing work, he settles the karmic debt he incurred by persuading his parents to buy a Mega CD. Outside of The Escapist, Chris covers news and more for GameSpew. He's also been published at such sites as VG247, Space, and more. His tastes run to horror, the post-apocalyptic, and beyond, though he'll tackle most things that aren't exclusively sports-based. At Escapist, he's covered such games as Infinite Craft, Lies of P, Starfield, and numerous other major titles.
