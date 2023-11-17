Video Games

All Monopoly GO Blessed Feast Event Rewards, Milestones

By
0
A header-sized image for the Blessed Feast event in Monopoly GO that shows Rich Uncle Pennybags on the left side of a table with a brunette on the right. There's a turkey in between them.

The “Creative Accounting” event in Monopoly GO has come to a close, which means something new has come to take its place, so here’s our guide to all the rewards, milestones, and prizes you can get for the “Blessed Feast” event as well as how to play and win.

How to Play the Blessed Feast Event in Monopoly GO

A header-sized image for the Blessed Feast event in Monopoly GO that shows Rich Uncle Pennybags on the left side of a table with a brunette on the right. There's a turkey in between them. The image is part of a list on all the rewards, milestones, and prizes you can get for the Blessed Feast event in Monopoly GO as well as how to play the event and win.

The “Blessed Feast” event in Monopoly GO, which is a tie-in to American Thanksgiving, will run from Nov. 17 at 10AM ET until Nov. 19 at 10AM ET. The event sees players picking up Turkey tokens, which have been scattered across the board. You get a base two Turkey tokens for every pick-up, with your dice multiplier then increasing that number. Once you pick up a Turkey token, it’ll move elsewhere on the board.

Related: How to Get More Dice Rolls in Monopoly GO

Every “Blessed Feast” Event Reward, Prize, and Milestone in Monopoly GO, Listed

As usual, there’s a lot you can win in the “Blessed Feast” event in Monopoly GO, so I’ve compiled a table below with all the rewards, milestones, and prizes, as informed by my own experience and the list posted on X by @itsjakem, a fabulous source of information on the game. Like with some events in the past, this one has certain prizes that have time limits associated with them, so it’s important to finish levels fast if you want to get everything. I’ve put the time-limited prizes second.

LevelPoints RequiredRewards
15Cash
21010 Dice Rolls
310Sticker Pack
480125 Dice Rolls
515Cash
620Sticker Pack
725Cash
8150220 Dice Rolls
925Cash
103015-minute Rent Frenzy
1135Sticker Pack
1240Cash
13425550 Dice Rolls, 50 Dice Rolls
1445Sticker Pack
1550Cash
1655Cash
17800900 Dice Rolls
1860Cash
1970Sticker Pack
2080Cash
211,0001,100 Dice Rolls, Sticker Pack
2210015-minute High Roller
23120Sticker Pack
24130130 Dice Rolls
25700300 Dice Rolls, Cash
26150140 Dice Rolls
27250Cash
28200Sticker Pack
292255-minute Cash Boost
302,2002,000 Dice Rolls
31300Cash
32400Sticker Pack
33500Cash
344,5004,000 Dice Rolls, Sticker Pack
35600Sticker Pack
3670025-minute Rent Frenzy
37800500 Dice Rolls
383,500700 Dice Rolls
39900800 Dice Rolls
401,000Sticker Pack
411,100Cash
426,500Sticker Pack, 6,500 Dice Rolls

How to Win the Event

As the “Blessed Feast” event in Monopoly GO doesn’t have set squares, it’s a bit tougher to give advice on how to win. What I generally recommend for these types of events is to look for clusters of Turkey tokens or anything that’ll help with any other ongoing events or tournaments. When those clusters fall between 5-8 spaces from you, up your dice multiplier to increase your chances of success.

Earlier, I mentioned other events and tournaments. It’s good to make sure you’re checking out what else is going on while doing the “Blessed Feast” event in Monopoly GO, as I’ve found synergy between the two to be really helpful. I had a lot of success with the “Creative Accounting” event precisely because I also played “Egyptian Treasures.”

And that’s all the rewards, prizes, and milestones for the “Blessed Feast” event in Monopoly GO, as well as how to play and win. Here’s to hoping you win big. Not that you’ll need it, you handsome/beautiful devils, you.

If you’re looking for more, check out how many boards there are in Monopoly GO.

About the author

Liam Nolan
Liam Nolan is the Managing Editor of The Escapist. After getting his Master of Arts in English in 2016, he began writing about comics, television, movies, and video games, with his work appearing at such outlets as Marvel.com, CBR, and The Mary Sue. When he's not writing on pop culture, you can find Liam working on his creative projects or traveling. He's been with The Escapist since 2023. You can follow him on Twitter @LD_Nolan or on Bluesky @ldnolan.bsky.social.
    More Stories by Liam Nolan