All Monopoly GO Blessed Feast Event Rewards, Milestones

The “Creative Accounting” event in Monopoly GO has come to a close, which means something new has come to take its place, so here’s our guide to all the rewards, milestones, and prizes you can get for the “Blessed Feast” event as well as how to play and win.
How to Play the Blessed Feast Event in Monopoly GO
The “Blessed Feast” event in Monopoly GO, which is a tie-in to American Thanksgiving, will run from Nov. 17 at 10AM ET until Nov. 19 at 10AM ET. The event sees players picking up Turkey tokens, which have been scattered across the board. You get a base two Turkey tokens for every pick-up, with your dice multiplier then increasing that number. Once you pick up a Turkey token, it’ll move elsewhere on the board.
Every “Blessed Feast” Event Reward, Prize, and Milestone in Monopoly GO, Listed
As usual, there’s a lot you can win in the “Blessed Feast” event in Monopoly GO, so I’ve compiled a table below with all the rewards, milestones, and prizes, as informed by my own experience and the list posted on X by @itsjakem, a fabulous source of information on the game. Like with some events in the past, this one has certain prizes that have time limits associated with them, so it’s important to finish levels fast if you want to get everything. I’ve put the time-limited prizes second.
|Level
|Points Required
|Rewards
|1
|5
|Cash
|2
|10
|10 Dice Rolls
|3
|10
|Sticker Pack
|4
|80
|125 Dice Rolls
|5
|15
|Cash
|6
|20
|Sticker Pack
|7
|25
|Cash
|8
|150
|220 Dice Rolls
|9
|25
|Cash
|10
|30
|15-minute Rent Frenzy
|11
|35
|Sticker Pack
|12
|40
|Cash
|13
|425
|550 Dice Rolls, 50 Dice Rolls
|14
|45
|Sticker Pack
|15
|50
|Cash
|16
|55
|Cash
|17
|800
|900 Dice Rolls
|18
|60
|Cash
|19
|70
|Sticker Pack
|20
|80
|Cash
|21
|1,000
|1,100 Dice Rolls, Sticker Pack
|22
|100
|15-minute High Roller
|23
|120
|Sticker Pack
|24
|130
|130 Dice Rolls
|25
|700
|300 Dice Rolls, Cash
|26
|150
|140 Dice Rolls
|27
|250
|Cash
|28
|200
|Sticker Pack
|29
|225
|5-minute Cash Boost
|30
|2,200
|2,000 Dice Rolls
|31
|300
|Cash
|32
|400
|Sticker Pack
|33
|500
|Cash
|34
|4,500
|4,000 Dice Rolls, Sticker Pack
|35
|600
|Sticker Pack
|36
|700
|25-minute Rent Frenzy
|37
|800
|500 Dice Rolls
|38
|3,500
|700 Dice Rolls
|39
|900
|800 Dice Rolls
|40
|1,000
|Sticker Pack
|41
|1,100
|Cash
|42
|6,500
|Sticker Pack, 6,500 Dice Rolls
How to Win the Event
As the “Blessed Feast” event in Monopoly GO doesn’t have set squares, it’s a bit tougher to give advice on how to win. What I generally recommend for these types of events is to look for clusters of Turkey tokens or anything that’ll help with any other ongoing events or tournaments. When those clusters fall between 5-8 spaces from you, up your dice multiplier to increase your chances of success.
Earlier, I mentioned other events and tournaments. It’s good to make sure you’re checking out what else is going on while doing the “Blessed Feast” event in Monopoly GO, as I’ve found synergy between the two to be really helpful. I had a lot of success with the “Creative Accounting” event precisely because I also played “Egyptian Treasures.”
And that’s all the rewards, prizes, and milestones for the “Blessed Feast” event in Monopoly GO, as well as how to play and win. Here’s to hoping you win big. Not that you’ll need it, you handsome/beautiful devils, you.
