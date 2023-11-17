All Monopoly GO Blessed Feast Event Rewards, Milestones

The “Creative Accounting” event in Monopoly GO has come to a close, which means something new has come to take its place, so here’s our guide to all the rewards, milestones, and prizes you can get for the “Blessed Feast” event as well as how to play and win.

How to Play the Blessed Feast Event in Monopoly GO

The “Blessed Feast” event in Monopoly GO, which is a tie-in to American Thanksgiving, will run from Nov. 17 at 10AM ET until Nov. 19 at 10AM ET. The event sees players picking up Turkey tokens, which have been scattered across the board. You get a base two Turkey tokens for every pick-up, with your dice multiplier then increasing that number. Once you pick up a Turkey token, it’ll move elsewhere on the board.

Every “Blessed Feast” Event Reward, Prize, and Milestone in Monopoly GO, Listed

As usual, there’s a lot you can win in the “Blessed Feast” event in Monopoly GO, so I’ve compiled a table below with all the rewards, milestones, and prizes, as informed by my own experience and the list posted on X by @itsjakem, a fabulous source of information on the game. Like with some events in the past, this one has certain prizes that have time limits associated with them, so it’s important to finish levels fast if you want to get everything. I’ve put the time-limited prizes second.

Level Points Required Rewards 1 5 Cash 2 10 10 Dice Rolls 3 10 Sticker Pack 4 80 125 Dice Rolls 5 15 Cash 6 20 Sticker Pack 7 25 Cash 8 150 220 Dice Rolls 9 25 Cash 10 30 15-minute Rent Frenzy 11 35 Sticker Pack 12 40 Cash 13 425 550 Dice Rolls, 50 Dice Rolls 14 45 Sticker Pack 15 50 Cash 16 55 Cash 17 800 900 Dice Rolls 18 60 Cash 19 70 Sticker Pack 20 80 Cash 21 1,000 1,100 Dice Rolls, Sticker Pack 22 100 15-minute High Roller 23 120 Sticker Pack 24 130 130 Dice Rolls 25 700 300 Dice Rolls, Cash 26 150 140 Dice Rolls 27 250 Cash 28 200 Sticker Pack 29 225 5-minute Cash Boost 30 2,200 2,000 Dice Rolls 31 300 Cash 32 400 Sticker Pack 33 500 Cash 34 4,500 4,000 Dice Rolls, Sticker Pack 35 600 Sticker Pack 36 700 25-minute Rent Frenzy 37 800 500 Dice Rolls 38 3,500 700 Dice Rolls 39 900 800 Dice Rolls 40 1,000 Sticker Pack 41 1,100 Cash 42 6,500 Sticker Pack, 6,500 Dice Rolls

How to Win the Event

As the “Blessed Feast” event in Monopoly GO doesn’t have set squares, it’s a bit tougher to give advice on how to win. What I generally recommend for these types of events is to look for clusters of Turkey tokens or anything that’ll help with any other ongoing events or tournaments. When those clusters fall between 5-8 spaces from you, up your dice multiplier to increase your chances of success.

Earlier, I mentioned other events and tournaments. It’s good to make sure you’re checking out what else is going on while doing the “Blessed Feast” event in Monopoly GO, as I’ve found synergy between the two to be really helpful. I had a lot of success with the “Creative Accounting” event precisely because I also played “Egyptian Treasures.”

And that’s all the rewards, prizes, and milestones for the “Blessed Feast” event in Monopoly GO, as well as how to play and win. Here’s to hoping you win big. Not that you’ll need it, you handsome/beautiful devils, you.

