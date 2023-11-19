All Monopoly GO Cranberry Carnival Event Rewards, Milestones

The “Blessed Feast” event has passed in Monopoly GO, with a new on stepping in to take its place: “Cranberry Carnival.” With that in mind, here’s my guide to the “Cranberry Carnival” event in Monopoly GO, which lists all the rewards, milestones, and prizes you can win, and features advice on how to win.

How to Play the “Cranberry Carnival” Event in Monopoly GO

The “Cranberry Carnival” event will take place from Nov. 19 at 10AM ET until Nov. 21 at 10AM ET, making it a two-day event. To play, you’ll collect Pie tokens by landing on either tax or utility tiles. The tax tiles — Income Tax and Luxury Tax — earn you three Pie tokens, while the utility tiles — Electric Company and Water Works — get you two. As always, your dice multiplier will increase those earnings.

Every “Cranberry Carnival” Event Reward, Prize, and Milestone in Monopoly GO, Listed

The “Cranberry Carnival” event in Monopoly GO features a lot of great rewards, prizes, and milestones that you can win, so I’ve compiled a list in the table below. The list was made using my own experience in the game cross-referenced against the list posted by @itsjakem on X, as they’ve been an incredibly reliable source of information on the game in the past.

Level Points Required Reward 1 5 Cash 2 5 10 Dice Rolls 3 10 Sticker Pack 4 50 130 Dice Rolls 5 15 Cash 6 15 Sticker Pack 7 15 10-minute Rent Frenzy 8 20 Cash 9 100 225 Dice Rolls 10 25 Cash 11 25 Sticker Pack 12 30 Cash 13 250 480 Dice Rolls 14 35 Cash 15 40 Sticker Pack 16 45 Cash 17 400 750 Dice Rolls 18 50 10-minute High Roller 19 75 Sticker Pack 20 60 Cash 21 700 1,100 Dice Rolls 22 60 Sticker Pack 23 65 Cash 24 70 15-minute Cash Grab 25 80 100 Dice Rolls 26 500 Cash 27 150 Sticker Pack 28 200 250 Dice Rolls 29 250 Cash 30 1,200 2,000 Dice Rolls 31 300 5-minute Board Rush 32 400 Sticker Pack 33 500 Cash 34 1,800 2,700 Dice Rolls 35 550 Sticker Pack 36 600 Cash 37 700 800 Dice Rolls 38 1,300 Cash 39 750 900 Dice Rolls 40 800 Sticker Pack 41 900 Cash 42 4,300 Sticker Pack & 7,000 Dice Rolls

How to Win

I’m not a huge fan of the utility and tax tile events, because the spread between them can be really difficult to navigate. Generally, I try not to play too hard in events like these and instead save my dice rolls for the next event, which will likely be easier to navigate. That being said, if you want to get as many rewards, prizes, and milestones as possible in the “Cranberry Carnival” event in Monopoly GO, my advice remains to use a low dice multiplier until you’re within 6-8 spaces of a tax or utility tile and then to up your dice multiplier. This gives you the highest chance of getting a big payout.

Additionally, keep in mind what other events are going on, as they’ll help you get more dice rolls, cash, and sticker packs, which can be super helpful. As this is a tax tile and utility event, I actually advise trying to prioritize whatever tournament or smaller event is going on, since they can be easier to manage.

And that’s our list of all the rewards, prizes, and milestones for the “Cranberry Carnival” in Monopoly GO, as well as how to play and win. Here’s hoping, with Thanksgiving coming up, you’re able to win big and really impressive your family with your virtual dice rolling skills.

