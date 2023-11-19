All Monopoly GO Cranberry Carnival Event Rewards, Milestones

The “Blessed Feast” event has passed in Monopoly GO, with a new on stepping in to take its place: “Cranberry Carnival.” With that in mind, here’s my guide to the “Cranberry Carnival” event in Monopoly GO, which lists all the rewards, milestones, and prizes you can win, and features advice on how to win.
How to Play the “Cranberry Carnival” Event in Monopoly GO
The “Cranberry Carnival” event will take place from Nov. 19 at 10AM ET until Nov. 21 at 10AM ET, making it a two-day event. To play, you’ll collect Pie tokens by landing on either tax or utility tiles. The tax tiles — Income Tax and Luxury Tax — earn you three Pie tokens, while the utility tiles — Electric Company and Water Works — get you two. As always, your dice multiplier will increase those earnings.
Every “Cranberry Carnival” Event Reward, Prize, and Milestone in Monopoly GO, Listed
The “Cranberry Carnival” event in Monopoly GO features a lot of great rewards, prizes, and milestones that you can win, so I’ve compiled a list in the table below. The list was made using my own experience in the game cross-referenced against the list posted by @itsjakem on X, as they’ve been an incredibly reliable source of information on the game in the past.
|Level
|Points Required
|Reward
|1
|5
|Cash
|2
|5
|10 Dice Rolls
|3
|10
|Sticker Pack
|4
|50
|130 Dice Rolls
|5
|15
|Cash
|6
|15
|Sticker Pack
|7
|15
|10-minute Rent Frenzy
|8
|20
|Cash
|9
|100
|225 Dice Rolls
|10
|25
|Cash
|11
|25
|Sticker Pack
|12
|30
|Cash
|13
|250
|480 Dice Rolls
|14
|35
|Cash
|15
|40
|Sticker Pack
|16
|45
|Cash
|17
|400
|750 Dice Rolls
|18
|50
|10-minute High Roller
|19
|75
|Sticker Pack
|20
|60
|Cash
|21
|700
|1,100 Dice Rolls
|22
|60
|Sticker Pack
|23
|65
|Cash
|24
|70
|15-minute Cash Grab
|25
|80
|100 Dice Rolls
|26
|500
|Cash
|27
|150
|Sticker Pack
|28
|200
|250 Dice Rolls
|29
|250
|Cash
|30
|1,200
|2,000 Dice Rolls
|31
|300
|5-minute Board Rush
|32
|400
|Sticker Pack
|33
|500
|Cash
|34
|1,800
|2,700 Dice Rolls
|35
|550
|Sticker Pack
|36
|600
|Cash
|37
|700
|800 Dice Rolls
|38
|1,300
|Cash
|39
|750
|900 Dice Rolls
|40
|800
|Sticker Pack
|41
|900
|Cash
|42
|4,300
|Sticker Pack & 7,000 Dice Rolls
How to Win
I’m not a huge fan of the utility and tax tile events, because the spread between them can be really difficult to navigate. Generally, I try not to play too hard in events like these and instead save my dice rolls for the next event, which will likely be easier to navigate. That being said, if you want to get as many rewards, prizes, and milestones as possible in the “Cranberry Carnival” event in Monopoly GO, my advice remains to use a low dice multiplier until you’re within 6-8 spaces of a tax or utility tile and then to up your dice multiplier. This gives you the highest chance of getting a big payout.
Additionally, keep in mind what other events are going on, as they’ll help you get more dice rolls, cash, and sticker packs, which can be super helpful. As this is a tax tile and utility event, I actually advise trying to prioritize whatever tournament or smaller event is going on, since they can be easier to manage.
And that’s our list of all the rewards, prizes, and milestones for the “Cranberry Carnival” in Monopoly GO, as well as how to play and win. Here’s hoping, with Thanksgiving coming up, you’re able to win big and really impressive your family with your virtual dice rolling skills.
