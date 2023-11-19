Video Games

All Monopoly GO Cranberry Carnival Event Rewards, Milestones

A header image for the "Cranberry Carnival" event in Monopoly GO. The image shows Rich Uncle Pennybags holding a piece of pie while autumnal leaves fall around him. He looks happy.

The “Blessed Feast” event has passed in Monopoly GO, with a new on stepping in to take its place: “Cranberry Carnival.” With that in mind, here’s my guide to the “Cranberry Carnival” event in Monopoly GO, which lists all the rewards, milestones, and prizes you can win, and features advice on how to win.

How to Play the “Cranberry Carnival” Event in Monopoly GO

A full-sized image for the "Cranberry Carnival" event in Monopoly GO. The image shows Rich Uncle Pennybags holding a piece of pie while autumnal leaves fall around him. He looks happy.

The “Cranberry Carnival” event will take place from Nov. 19 at 10AM ET until Nov. 21 at 10AM ET, making it a two-day event. To play, you’ll collect Pie tokens by landing on either tax or utility tiles. The tax tiles — Income Tax and Luxury Tax — earn you three Pie tokens, while the utility tiles — Electric Company and Water Works — get you two. As always, your dice multiplier will increase those earnings.

Every “Cranberry Carnival” Event Reward, Prize, and Milestone in Monopoly GO, Listed

The “Cranberry Carnival” event in Monopoly GO features a lot of great rewards, prizes, and milestones that you can win, so I’ve compiled a list in the table below. The list was made using my own experience in the game cross-referenced against the list posted by @itsjakem on X, as they’ve been an incredibly reliable source of information on the game in the past.

LevelPoints RequiredReward
15Cash
2510 Dice Rolls
310Sticker Pack
450130 Dice Rolls
515Cash
615Sticker Pack
71510-minute Rent Frenzy
820Cash
9100225 Dice Rolls
1025Cash
1125Sticker Pack
1230Cash
13250480 Dice Rolls
1435Cash
1540Sticker Pack
1645Cash
17400750 Dice Rolls
185010-minute High Roller
1975Sticker Pack
2060Cash
217001,100 Dice Rolls
2260Sticker Pack
2365Cash
247015-minute Cash Grab
2580100 Dice Rolls
26500Cash
27150Sticker Pack
28200250 Dice Rolls
29250Cash
301,2002,000 Dice Rolls
313005-minute Board Rush
32400Sticker Pack
33500Cash
341,8002,700 Dice Rolls
35550Sticker Pack
36600Cash
37700800 Dice Rolls
381,300Cash
39750900 Dice Rolls
40800Sticker Pack
41900Cash
424,300Sticker Pack & 7,000 Dice Rolls

How to Win

I’m not a huge fan of the utility and tax tile events, because the spread between them can be really difficult to navigate. Generally, I try not to play too hard in events like these and instead save my dice rolls for the next event, which will likely be easier to navigate. That being said, if you want to get as many rewards, prizes, and milestones as possible in the “Cranberry Carnival” event in Monopoly GO, my advice remains to use a low dice multiplier until you’re within 6-8 spaces of a tax or utility tile and then to up your dice multiplier. This gives you the highest chance of getting a big payout.

Additionally, keep in mind what other events are going on, as they’ll help you get more dice rolls, cash, and sticker packs, which can be super helpful. As this is a tax tile and utility event, I actually advise trying to prioritize whatever tournament or smaller event is going on, since they can be easier to manage.

And that’s our list of all the rewards, prizes, and milestones for the “Cranberry Carnival” in Monopoly GO, as well as how to play and win. Here’s hoping, with Thanksgiving coming up, you’re able to win big and really impressive your family with your virtual dice rolling skills.

