All Trick or Treat Event Rewards in Monopoly GO

Monopoly GO‘s “Spooky Soiree” event has come to an end, but that doesn’t mean you have to stop rolling. The “Trick or Treat” event has now arrived in Monopoly GO, so here’s how to play, all the rewards and milestones, and my best advice for winning.
How to Play “Trick or Treat” Event in Monopoly GO
The “Trick or Treat” event in Monopoly GO sees players collecting Jack-o-Lantern Bucket Tokens. You receive three for landing on either Tax tile, and two for a utility. As usual, your dice multiplier will affect just how many tokens you actually receive. In terms of length, “Trick or Treat” will run from Oct. 30 at 11AM ET until Nov. 1 at 11AM ET.
Related: How to Send Stars in Monopoly GO
All Rewards & Milestones for “Trick or Treat” Event in Monopoly GO
Overall, there are 49 different rewards you can get for the “Trick or Treat” event in Monopoly GO, with there being the chance to win a lot of dice rolls and money. Wheels are still a part of the event, as they were with “Spooky Soiree.” Without further ado, here’s all the rewards and milestones for “Trick or Treat” in Monopoly GO, with my own experience of the event compared against @itsjakem on X, who is a great source of information on the game.
|Level
|Points Required
|Reward
|1
|5
|120 Wheels
|2
|5
|10 Dice Rolls
|3
|5
|Sticker Pack
|4
|10
|150 Wheels
|5
|45
|120 Dice Rolls
|6
|5
|200 Wheels
|7
|10
|Cash
|8
|15
|Sticker Pack
|9
|10
|275 Wheels
|10
|120
|250 Dice Rolls
|11
|15
|Cash
|12
|120
|Sticker Pack
|13
|20
|Wheels
|14
|25
|Cash
|15
|200
|Dice Rolls
|16
|40
|Cash
|17
|30
|Sticker Pack
|18
|35
|Cash
|19
|40
|400 Wheels
|20
|400
|700 Dice Rolls
|21
|45
|Cash
|22
|50
|500 Wheels
|23
|50
|Cash
|24
|55
|Sticker Pack
|25
|750
|1250 Dice Rolls
|26
|55
|Cash
|27
|60
|Sticker Pack
|28
|65
|600 Wheels
|29
|70
|100 Dice Rolls
|30
|600
|Cash
|31
|150
|700 Wheels
|32
|175
|Cash
|33
|200
|Sticker Pack
|34
|225
|800 Wheels
|35
|1,300
|2,000 Dice Rolls
|36
|300
|Cash
|37
|350
|Sticker Pack
|38
|400
|900 Wheels
|39
|500
|Cash
|40
|2,200
|3,200 Dice Rolls
|41
|550
|Sticker Pack
|42
|600
|Cash
|43
|650
|1000 Wheels
|44
|700
|800 Dice Rolls
|45
|1,700
|Cash
|46
|750
|900 Dice Rolls
|47
|800
|Sticker Pack
|48
|850
|1,100 Wheels
|49
|4,000
|Sticker Pack & 6,500 Dice Rolls
How to Win at the Event
There are a few things to keep in mind when it comes to winning at the “Trick or Treat” event in Monopoly GO. The biggest thing I want to recommend is making sure you’re embracing synergy with the other things happening in the game. The “Spooky Car Partners” event is currently going on, and it’s a great way to get some extra dice and money, which can be used to upgrade landmarks and thus get more dice and money.
Another thing that I recommend is being judicious with your dice rolls. Something I found has worked really well for me is using a multiplier of x1 until I’m within 6-8 spaces of my target. Then, I go to my maximum available dice multiplier. I don’t always hit my target, but 6-8 are the most likely rolls in Monopoly GO, without any other modifiers present. That strategy can be a bit boring to do, but it’s worth it to try, especially if you’ve got the time.
Those are all the rewards and milestones for “Trick or Treat” in Monopoly GO, with a nice handy little guide to how the event works and our strategy for winning them.
If you’re looking for more on the game, check out our full collection of Monopoly GO guides.