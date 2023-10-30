All Trick or Treat Event Rewards in Monopoly GO

Monopoly GO‘s “Spooky Soiree” event has come to an end, but that doesn’t mean you have to stop rolling. The “Trick or Treat” event has now arrived in Monopoly GO, so here’s how to play, all the rewards and milestones, and my best advice for winning.

How to Play “Trick or Treat” Event in Monopoly GO

The “Trick or Treat” event in Monopoly GO sees players collecting Jack-o-Lantern Bucket Tokens. You receive three for landing on either Tax tile, and two for a utility. As usual, your dice multiplier will affect just how many tokens you actually receive. In terms of length, “Trick or Treat” will run from Oct. 30 at 11AM ET until Nov. 1 at 11AM ET.

All Rewards & Milestones for “Trick or Treat” Event in Monopoly GO

Overall, there are 49 different rewards you can get for the “Trick or Treat” event in Monopoly GO, with there being the chance to win a lot of dice rolls and money. Wheels are still a part of the event, as they were with “Spooky Soiree.” Without further ado, here’s all the rewards and milestones for “Trick or Treat” in Monopoly GO, with my own experience of the event compared against @itsjakem on X, who is a great source of information on the game.

Level Points Required Reward 1 5 120 Wheels 2 5 10 Dice Rolls 3 5 Sticker Pack 4 10 150 Wheels 5 45 120 Dice Rolls 6 5 200 Wheels 7 10 Cash 8 15 Sticker Pack 9 10 275 Wheels 10 120 250 Dice Rolls 11 15 Cash 12 120 Sticker Pack 13 20 Wheels 14 25 Cash 15 200 Dice Rolls 16 40 Cash 17 30 Sticker Pack 18 35 Cash 19 40 400 Wheels 20 400 700 Dice Rolls 21 45 Cash 22 50 500 Wheels 23 50 Cash 24 55 Sticker Pack 25 750 1250 Dice Rolls 26 55 Cash 27 60 Sticker Pack 28 65 600 Wheels 29 70 100 Dice Rolls 30 600 Cash 31 150 700 Wheels 32 175 Cash 33 200 Sticker Pack 34 225 800 Wheels 35 1,300 2,000 Dice Rolls 36 300 Cash 37 350 Sticker Pack 38 400 900 Wheels 39 500 Cash 40 2,200 3,200 Dice Rolls 41 550 Sticker Pack 42 600 Cash 43 650 1000 Wheels 44 700 800 Dice Rolls 45 1,700 Cash 46 750 900 Dice Rolls 47 800 Sticker Pack 48 850 1,100 Wheels 49 4,000 Sticker Pack & 6,500 Dice Rolls

How to Win at the Event

There are a few things to keep in mind when it comes to winning at the “Trick or Treat” event in Monopoly GO. The biggest thing I want to recommend is making sure you’re embracing synergy with the other things happening in the game. The “Spooky Car Partners” event is currently going on, and it’s a great way to get some extra dice and money, which can be used to upgrade landmarks and thus get more dice and money.

Another thing that I recommend is being judicious with your dice rolls. Something I found has worked really well for me is using a multiplier of x1 until I’m within 6-8 spaces of my target. Then, I go to my maximum available dice multiplier. I don’t always hit my target, but 6-8 are the most likely rolls in Monopoly GO, without any other modifiers present. That strategy can be a bit boring to do, but it’s worth it to try, especially if you’ve got the time.

Those are all the rewards and milestones for “Trick or Treat” in Monopoly GO, with a nice handy little guide to how the event works and our strategy for winning them.

