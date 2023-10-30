Video Games

All Trick or Treat Event Rewards in Monopoly GO

By
0
A header for the Trick or Treat event in Monopoly GO. The image shows Uncle Pennybags wearing a jack-o-lantern on his head and holding a basket to go trick or treating.

Monopoly GO‘s “Spooky Soiree” event has come to an end, but that doesn’t mean you have to stop rolling. The “Trick or Treat” event has now arrived in Monopoly GO, so here’s how to play, all the rewards and milestones, and my best advice for winning.

How to Play “Trick or Treat” Event in Monopoly GO

An image for the Trick or Treat event in Monopoly GO. The image shows Uncle Pennybags wearing a jack-o-lantern on his head and holding a basket to go trick or treating. The image is part of an article on all the rewards and milestones for Trick or Treat in Monopoly GO as well as how to win them.

The “Trick or Treat” event in Monopoly GO sees players collecting Jack-o-Lantern Bucket Tokens. You receive three for landing on either Tax tile, and two for a utility. As usual, your dice multiplier will affect just how many tokens you actually receive. In terms of length, “Trick or Treat” will run from Oct. 30 at 11AM ET until Nov. 1 at 11AM ET.

Related: How to Send Stars in Monopoly GO

All Rewards & Milestones for “Trick or Treat” Event in Monopoly GO

Overall, there are 49 different rewards you can get for the “Trick or Treat” event in Monopoly GO, with there being the chance to win a lot of dice rolls and money. Wheels are still a part of the event, as they were with “Spooky Soiree.” Without further ado, here’s all the rewards and milestones for “Trick or Treat” in Monopoly GO, with my own experience of the event compared against @itsjakem on X, who is a great source of information on the game.

LevelPoints RequiredReward
15120 Wheels
2510 Dice Rolls
35Sticker Pack
410150 Wheels
545120 Dice Rolls
65200 Wheels
710Cash
815Sticker Pack
910275 Wheels
10120250 Dice Rolls
1115Cash
12120Sticker Pack
1320Wheels
1425Cash
15200Dice Rolls
1640Cash
1730Sticker Pack
1835Cash
1940400 Wheels
20400700 Dice Rolls
2145Cash
2250500 Wheels
2350Cash
2455Sticker Pack
257501250 Dice Rolls
2655Cash
2760Sticker Pack
2865600 Wheels
2970100 Dice Rolls
30600Cash
31150700 Wheels
32175Cash
33200Sticker Pack
34225800 Wheels
351,3002,000 Dice Rolls
36300Cash
37350Sticker Pack
38400900 Wheels
39500Cash
402,2003,200 Dice Rolls
41550Sticker Pack
42600Cash
436501000 Wheels
44700800 Dice Rolls
451,700Cash
46750900 Dice Rolls
47800Sticker Pack
488501,100 Wheels
494,000Sticker Pack & 6,500 Dice Rolls

How to Win at the Event

There are a few things to keep in mind when it comes to winning at the “Trick or Treat” event in Monopoly GO. The biggest thing I want to recommend is making sure you’re embracing synergy with the other things happening in the game. The “Spooky Car Partners” event is currently going on, and it’s a great way to get some extra dice and money, which can be used to upgrade landmarks and thus get more dice and money.

Another thing that I recommend is being judicious with your dice rolls. Something I found has worked really well for me is using a multiplier of x1 until I’m within 6-8 spaces of my target. Then, I go to my maximum available dice multiplier. I don’t always hit my target, but 6-8 are the most likely rolls in Monopoly GO, without any other modifiers present. That strategy can be a bit boring to do, but it’s worth it to try, especially if you’ve got the time.

Those are all the rewards and milestones for “Trick or Treat” in Monopoly GO, with a nice handy little guide to how the event works and our strategy for winning them.

If you’re looking for more on the game, check out our full collection of Monopoly GO guides.

About the author

Liam Nolan
Liam Nolan is the Managing Editor of The Escapist. After getting his Master of Arts in English in 2016, he began writing about comics, television, movies, and video games, with his work appearing at such outlets as Marvel.com, CBR, and The Mary Sue. When he's not writing on pop culture, you can find Liam working on his creative projects or traveling. He's been with The Escapist since 2023. You can follow him on Twitter @LD_Nolan or on Bluesky @ldnolan.bsky.social.
    More Stories by Liam Nolan