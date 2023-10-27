News

All Spooky Soiree Event Rewards in Monopoly GO

By
0
A header for the Spooky Soiree event in Monopoly GO that shows a woman holding a candlestick to the left of a mantel clock, while a skeleton stands on the other side.

With “Bewitching Bash” over, it’s time for the next Monopoly GO event: “Spooky Soiree.” Here’s our guide to how the event works, all the rewards and milestones you can get from it, and our best advice for succeeding at “Spooky Soiree” in Monopoly GO.

How the “Spooky Soiree” Event Works in Monopoly GO

An image showing how the Spooky Soiree event works in Monopoly GO as part of an article on that subject, as well as the rewards, milestones, and how to win. The image itself shows the tiles requires for the event as well as a woman holding a candlestick and a skeleton on either side of a mantle clock.

Kicking off on Oct. 27 at 11AM ET, “Spooky Soiree” comes to an end on Oct. 30 at 11AM ET and sees players collecting Candlestick Tokens. You get four tokens just for landing on any of the corner pieces (Go, Jail, Free Parking, and Go to Jail), with your dice multiplier affecting the actual total.

Related: How to Send Stars in Monopoly GO

Every Reward & Milestone for the “Spooky Soiree” Event in Monopoly GO

As usual, the rewards for the “Spooky Soiree” event in Monopoly GO are pretty stellar if you can get them. I’ve compiled a list of the rewards and milestones below, which was informed by a list from @itsjakem on X, who has repeatedly proven reliable source of information.

LevelPoints RequiredReward
1570 Wheels
21010 Dice Rolls
310Cash
419Sticker Pack
55560 Dice Rolls
615100 Wheels
720Cash
820Sticker Pack
925120 Wheels
10150180 Dice Rolls
1130Cash
1235150 Wheels
1335Sticker Pack
1440180 Wheels
15300375 Dice Rolls
1640Cash
1745Cash
1850Sticker Pack
1955200 Wheels
20600775 Dice Rolls
2155Cash
2260Sticker Pack
2365225 Wheels
2460Cash
251,0001,200 Dice Rolls
2670Cash
27100Sticker Pack
28110250 Wheels
29125100 Dice Rolls
30800Cash
31175300 Wheels
32250175 Dice Rolls
33300Sticker Pack
34280Cash
351,6001,700 Dice Rolls
36400Cash
37600Sticker Pack
38700Cash
39800Cash
403,0003,000 Dice Rolls
41850Cash
42900Sticker Pack
43950700 Dice Rolls
443,200Cash
451,0001,500 Dice Rolls
461,200Cash
471,400Sticker Pack
481,500Cash
496,0007,000 Dice Rolls & Sticker Pack

How to Win the Event’s Rewards

My opening caveat for Monopoly GO events is often the same: It’s unlikely you’ll reach the top tier listed above unless you’re willing to put down real cash. A big part of that is getting more than a thousand points takes a ton of time, and it requires a fair amount of luck. With that in mind, though, there are a few things you can do to maximize your chances of winning the “Spooky Soiree” event’s rewards.

The biggest thing to keep in mind is that 6-8 are the most common rolls when using two dice. That means, without taking into account any other modifiers, you should increase your multiplier when you’re that many spaces away from your target. In the case of events like this, it’s a good idea to try and get jail so you can get more dice rolls, so that’s the highest value space during “Spooky Soiree.”

Outside of that, it’s a good idea to always keep in mind the other events going on and how they work. Check the rules thoroughly, and build them into your plan, as they can give you a ton of extra dice or the money required to build up your landmarks, which can result in level ups that give you more dice. For example, “Spooky Soiree” is occurring in tandem with a new team event called “Spooky Car Partners” Partnersthat sees players collecting Wheels to build cars, which you get a lot of for the various milestones listed above. There’s a lot of dice up for grabs, so don’t neglect that other ongoing event.

And that’s our explanation of how the “Spooky Soiree” event works in Monopoly GO, all the rewards you can get from it, and how to succeed.

If you’re looking for more on the game, check out our full collection of Monopoly GO guides.

About the author

Liam Nolan
Liam Nolan is the Managing Editor of The Escapist. After getting his Master of Arts in English in 2016, he began writing about comics, television, movies, and video games, with his work appearing at such outlets as Marvel.com, CBR, and The Mary Sue. When he's not writing on pop culture, you can find Liam working on his creative projects or traveling. He's been with The Escapist since 2023. You can follow him on Twitter @LD_Nolan or on Bluesky @ldnolan.bsky.social.
    More Stories by Liam Nolan