All Spooky Soiree Event Rewards in Monopoly GO

With “Bewitching Bash” over, it’s time for the next Monopoly GO event: “Spooky Soiree.” Here’s our guide to how the event works, all the rewards and milestones you can get from it, and our best advice for succeeding at “Spooky Soiree” in Monopoly GO.

How the “Spooky Soiree” Event Works in Monopoly GO

Kicking off on Oct. 27 at 11AM ET, “Spooky Soiree” comes to an end on Oct. 30 at 11AM ET and sees players collecting Candlestick Tokens. You get four tokens just for landing on any of the corner pieces (Go, Jail, Free Parking, and Go to Jail), with your dice multiplier affecting the actual total.

Every Reward & Milestone for the “Spooky Soiree” Event in Monopoly GO

As usual, the rewards for the “Spooky Soiree” event in Monopoly GO are pretty stellar if you can get them. I’ve compiled a list of the rewards and milestones below, which was informed by a list from @itsjakem on X, who has repeatedly proven reliable source of information.

Level Points Required Reward 1 5 70 Wheels 2 10 10 Dice Rolls 3 10 Cash 4 19 Sticker Pack 5 55 60 Dice Rolls 6 15 100 Wheels 7 20 Cash 8 20 Sticker Pack 9 25 120 Wheels 10 150 180 Dice Rolls 11 30 Cash 12 35 150 Wheels 13 35 Sticker Pack 14 40 180 Wheels 15 300 375 Dice Rolls 16 40 Cash 17 45 Cash 18 50 Sticker Pack 19 55 200 Wheels 20 600 775 Dice Rolls 21 55 Cash 22 60 Sticker Pack 23 65 225 Wheels 24 60 Cash 25 1,000 1,200 Dice Rolls 26 70 Cash 27 100 Sticker Pack 28 110 250 Wheels 29 125 100 Dice Rolls 30 800 Cash 31 175 300 Wheels 32 250 175 Dice Rolls 33 300 Sticker Pack 34 280 Cash 35 1,600 1,700 Dice Rolls 36 400 Cash 37 600 Sticker Pack 38 700 Cash 39 800 Cash 40 3,000 3,000 Dice Rolls 41 850 Cash 42 900 Sticker Pack 43 950 700 Dice Rolls 44 3,200 Cash 45 1,000 1,500 Dice Rolls 46 1,200 Cash 47 1,400 Sticker Pack 48 1,500 Cash 49 6,000 7,000 Dice Rolls & Sticker Pack

How to Win the Event’s Rewards

My opening caveat for Monopoly GO events is often the same: It’s unlikely you’ll reach the top tier listed above unless you’re willing to put down real cash. A big part of that is getting more than a thousand points takes a ton of time, and it requires a fair amount of luck. With that in mind, though, there are a few things you can do to maximize your chances of winning the “Spooky Soiree” event’s rewards.

The biggest thing to keep in mind is that 6-8 are the most common rolls when using two dice. That means, without taking into account any other modifiers, you should increase your multiplier when you’re that many spaces away from your target. In the case of events like this, it’s a good idea to try and get jail so you can get more dice rolls, so that’s the highest value space during “Spooky Soiree.”

Outside of that, it’s a good idea to always keep in mind the other events going on and how they work. Check the rules thoroughly, and build them into your plan, as they can give you a ton of extra dice or the money required to build up your landmarks, which can result in level ups that give you more dice. For example, “Spooky Soiree” is occurring in tandem with a new team event called “Spooky Car Partners” Partnersthat sees players collecting Wheels to build cars, which you get a lot of for the various milestones listed above. There’s a lot of dice up for grabs, so don’t neglect that other ongoing event.

And that’s our explanation of how the “Spooky Soiree” event works in Monopoly GO, all the rewards you can get from it, and how to succeed.

If you’re looking for more on the game, check out our full collection of Monopoly GO guides.