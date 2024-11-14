Lady Gaga Is Coming To Wednesday After Joker 2 Flop

Lady Gaga hasn’t floundered since starring in Joker: Folie a Duex. It has been revealed that she will join the cast of Netflix’s Wednesday for season two.

Details about her role remain undisclosed, but Variety seems to think her role will be a cameo appearance rather than a major supporting character. This casting news makes sense since Jenna Ortega’s viral scene featured Lady Gaga’s song Bloody Mary. Ortega previously expressed interest in having Gaga join the series, envisioning their characters as two kindred spirits.

Ortega said, “I’m sure Netflix would love that. I think Mrs. Thornhill and Wednesday had this weird mentor relationship or kind of understood each other in a certain way, so, if Lady Gaga were to be a part, I think it would have to be two monsters that understand each other.”

The second season of Wednesday promises a darker tone and a shift away from romantic subplots. Ortega confirmed this direction, saying that there would be a focus on intensifying the horror elements. However, the overall plot details for the new season are still under wraps.

Several other actors have also been added to the Wednesday cast for the upcoming season. Newcomers include Steve Buscemi, Billie Piper, Evie Templeton, Owen Painter, Noah Taylor, Christopher Lloyd, Joanna Lumley, Thandiwe Newton, Frances O’Connor, Haley Joel Osment, Heather Matarazzo, and Joonas Suotamo. Showrunners Miles Millar and Al Gough have seemed positive about the expanded cast.

The series will continue to follow Wednesday’s journey as she develops her psychic abilities, investigates a local killing spree, and unravels a supernatural mystery connected to her parents’ past. Tim Burton, known for his distinct visual style, directed episodes in the first season and also served as an executive producer.

It’s likely that the show will only improve with Lady Gaga’s appearance in whatever role or episode she is in.

