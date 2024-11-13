DCU Auditioner Ripped Henry Cavill’s Superman Suit

Henry Cavill’s Superman costume is probably one of the most iconic versions of it. Unfortunately, it may be worse for wear after an audition by a potential Cavill replacement.

Tom Brittney, known for his role as Reverend Will Davenport in the ITV series Grantchester, recently revealed his audition for James Gunn’s upcoming Superman film. During an appearance on the Hellish podcast, Brittney shared details about the audition, including wearing a Superman suit previously worn by Henry Cavill.

He recounted the process of being sewn into the suit, which reportedly took approximately half an hour. Brittney stands an inch taller than Cavill and said he was concerned that he may have torn the costume due to the fit. He said it was likely because he’s more muscular than Cavill.

To quote him, “It was actually Henry Cavill’s Superman suit – it was his actual suit. It takes about half an hour to get into it – to get sewn into it. And yeah, I think I might have accidentally ripped it. I was more muscular than Henry Cavill, that’s the only reason.”

The practice of actors auditioning or screen testing in costumes from prior productions is not unusual. Henry Cavill himself reportedly screen-tested for his role as Superman in the DCEU wearing a suit previously worn by Christopher Reeve. Another instance includes Cillian Murphy’s screen test for Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight films, where he donned Val Kilmer’s Batman Forever suit.

When an actor has to be sewn into a suit, there’s a lot of room for something like a tear to happen. These suits are form-fit, and the height of an inch can make stretching an issue. Luckily, this was likely fixed after, and the suit must be fine. Brittney ultimately did not get the role, but he has at least left his mark on a Superman suit.

