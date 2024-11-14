John Mulaney Has One Condition To Play Plastic Man in the DCU

It’s not uncommon for actors to be asked about playing a superhero. They’re the biggest roles in the industry at the moment, after all. However, while most actors mention reading the right script or working with an accomplished filmmaker, John Mulaney has another condition to bring Plastic Man to life.

While participating in a video for GQ where he answers questions from fans, Mulaney got on the topic of Plastic Man, a role he’s been connected to for many years via fancasts. “It’d be a money thing. Apparently, these movies pay a lot, but that is also changing in today’s ever-evolving media landscape,” he said (via Discussing Film).

Of course, this answer is a bit tongue-in-cheek, with Mulaney poking fun at DC’s ability to pony up enough cash to make it worth his while. If that really is his only condition, though, James Gunn and Co. would be smart to take him up on it, as a relationship between DC and Mulaney sounds like a match made in heaven.

Not only is Mulaney’s brand of humor perfect for a cheeky role like Plastic Man, but he’s also growing beyond just being a comedian, appearing in critically acclaimed projects like The Bear. He’s also no stranger to superhero projects, voicing Peter Porker in the Spider-Verse films for Sony.

As it stands, there isn’t a Plastic Man movie in development, but there have been plenty of rumors, including one that claims Darren Aronofsky is in the running to adapt the character in live-action. However, Gunn isn’t one to shy away from making a comic book movie about a lesser-known character, especially if there’s a comedian or two involved. Who can forget Pete Davidson’s iconic turn as Blackguard in The Suicide Squad?

