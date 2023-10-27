All Spooky Car Partners Rewards & How to Play in Monopoly GO

Running alongside the “Spooky Soiree” event, “Spooky Car Partners” is a major new partners task in Monopoly GO that allows players to get a ton of great prizes, so here’s all the rewards and milestones, as well as how it works and our advice for winning.

How “Spooky Car Partners” Works in Monopoly GO

On the surface, “Spooky Car Partners” is pretty simple. To play, you need to invite someone to partner up with you. You both then collect Wheel tokens from the boards and events. You then spin a wheel, using those Wheel tokens as multipliers, to build a car. The more progress you make on these cars, the more rewards you’ll get. There are four cars to complete in total by the time the “Spooky Car Partners” event comes to an end on Nov. 1.

All Rewards & Milestones for the “Spooky Car Partners” Event in Monopoly GO

There are a lot of great rewards you can get for “Spooky Car Partners” in Monopoly GO, and I’ll tackle in the next section just how to approach this event for maximum efficiency.

There are four cars in total in the “Spooky Car Partners” event, with each having five reward levels. Here’s what they are, in a handy table format. The table was made using information readily available in the game and confirmed by what people have been posting online on such sites as Reddit.

Level Points Required Rewards 1 2,400 150 Dice Rolls 2 7,400 Cash 3 18,400 Vault (250 Dice Rolls, Cash) 4 40,000 Vault (350 Dice Rolls, Sticker Pack) 5 80,000 Vault (600 Dice Rolls, Cash, Sticker Pack)

Additionally, for completing all four cars in “Spooky Car Partners,” you can earn a grand prize of 5,000 Dice Rolls, a Sticker pack, and a Crypt Car token.

How to Win at the Event

First and foremost, you’re going to need four partners who are relatively active, if not extremely active, in Monopoly GO to have a chance at getting all the rewards in “Spooky Car Partners.” From there, you’re going to have to collect Wheel tokens, and a good way to do that is to hit the milestones in the “Spooky Soiree” event, as a ton are available through that.

Otherwise, getting the cars actually built is mostly luck. The good thing, though, is that the dice rolls you get early will help you to do better in the “Spooky Soiree” event, meaning you’ll get more wheels through that.

As a note, it doesn’t seem like it’s possible to remove someone who isn’t pulling their weight in the “Spooky Car Partners” event, so be cautious about who you pair up with. I recommend sticking to friends that you know play the game. Additionally, there are a lot of people out there offering partner services, claiming they’ll carry you through the event. You should not, under any circumstance, send money to a stranger to help you get through this. That’s a great way to get scammed.

Those are all the event rewards and milestones for “Spooky Car Partners” in Monopoly GO, as well as how to get them and our strategy for winning.

If you’re looking for more on the game, check out our full collection of Monopoly GO guides.