All Hot Rod Partners Event Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO, Listed

The March Partner Event has been announced for Monopoly GO, and players will get to participate in “Hot Rod Partners” as the weather warms up. To help you, we’ve compiled all the rewards and milestones to hit during the event.

Every “Hot Rod Partners” Event Reward and Milestone in Monopoly GO

“Hot Rod Partners” hits the road on March 8, 2024, with plenty of fabulous rewards for players to collect in Monopoly GO. The first tier won’t be too difficult to hit, but as players continue to work toward getting enough points, the best rewards will be a little harder to snag. This is especially tricky, as you’ll need a good partner to hit every milestone for the event.

In this month’s Partner Event, Monopoly GO players will team up for piles of cash, dice rolls, sticker packs, and a sweet grand prize. Below are all the milestones and rewards, as confirmed by the Monopoly GO Wiki.

Milestone Level Points Required Rewards 1 2,500 200 Dice Rolls 2 6,000 Cash 3 13,000 200-300 Dice Rolls, Cash 4 26,500 200-500 Dice Rolls, 4-Star Blue Sticker Pack, High Roller 5 32,000 400-600 Dice Rolls, Cash, 5-Star Purple Sticker Pack Grand Prize 320,000 (80k x 4) 5,000 Dice Rolls, Wild Sticker & Diamond Dragster token

To hit the grand prize, players will need to complete the 80k between milestone levels 1-5 a total of 4 times. Once all 320k points are tallied up, the Monopoly GO grand prize is ripe for the taking.

How To Play The Monopoly GO “Hot Rod Partners” Event

To participate in “Hot Rod Partners,” Monopoly GO players must team up with four different players online. This can be a friend or another random player. However, we recommend trying to play with people you know, as that can make coordinating gameplay easier and more efficient. From here, players will earn tokens that are exchanged for a wheel spin. This spin nets you points that let you hit the various milestones outlined above.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.