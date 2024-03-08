All Girl Power Event Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO, Listed

With “Key to the City” in the rear-view mirror, the “Girl Power” event is now here in Monopoly GO, and if you’re looking for a list of all the rewards and milestones, we’ve got you covered below.
All Girl Power Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO, Listed
The “Girl Power” event in Monopoly GO features 48 different milestone levels that offer players the chance to win up to 14,320 dice rolls in rewards, as well as prizes that help out with the Hot Rod Partners event. I’ve compiled a list below based on my experience in the game cross-referenced against the Monopoly GO Wiki, which is a great source of information on the game.
|Milestone Level
|Points Required
|Reward
|1
|5
|70 Hot Rod Partners Tokens
|2
|10
|15 Dice Rolls
|3
|10
|Cash
|4
|10
|Sticker Pack
|5
|50
|80 Dice Rolls
|6
|15
|80 Hot Rod Partners Tokens
|7
|15
|10-minute Cash Grab
|8
|15
|Sticker Pack
|9
|20
|120 Hot Rod Partners Tokens
|10
|130
|200 Dice Rolls
|11
|25
|Cash
|12
|30
|150 Hot Rod Partners Tokens
|13
|40
|Sticker Pack
|14
|35
|180 Hot Rod Partners Tokens
|15
|350
|475 Dice Rolls
|16
|45
|15-minute Rent Frenzy
|17
|45
|Sticker Pack
|18
|50
|210 Hot Rod Partners Tokens
|19
|55
|Cash
|20
|725
|825 Dice Rolls
|21
|50
|230 Hot Rod Partners Tokens
|22
|55
|Sticker Pack
|23
|60
|10-minute High Roller
|24
|70
|250 Hot Rod Partners Tokens
|25
|1,000
|1,000 Dice Rolls
|26
|70
|Cash
|27
|80
|75 Dice Rolls
|28
|85
|270 Hot Rod Partners Tokens
|29
|100
|Sticker Pack
|30
|800
|Cash
|31
|250
|200 Dice Rolls
|32
|350
|Cash
|33
|400
|300 Hot Rod Partners Tokens
|34
|1,600
|1,400 Dice Rolls
|35
|500
|5-minute Cash Boost
|36
|550
|Sticker Pack
|37
|700
|Cash
|38
|800
|350 Hot Rod Partners Tokens
|39
|3,200
|2,700 Dice Rolls
|40
|850
|Sticker Pack
|41
|900
|550 Dice Rolls
|42
|950
|500 Hot Rod Partners Tokens
|43
|2,800
|Cash
|44
|1,000
|800 Dice Rolls
|45
|1,200
|Cash
|46
|1,400
|Sticker Pack
|47
|1,800
|650 Hot Rod Partners Tokens
|48
|6,200
|6,000 Dice Rolls, Sticker Pack
How to Play Girl Power
The “Girl Power” event in Monopoly GO is a pickup, which means you get two tokens for landing on any space with the event’s icon on it. Those two tokens are then increased by your dice multiplier.
When the Event Ends
The “Girl Power” event in Monopoly GO runs from March 8 at 10AM ET until March 10 at 10AM ET, making it a two-day event. At that time, it’ll be replaced by a new event.
How to Get More Dice Rolls for Girl Power Event in Monopoly GO
Dice rolls are integral to winning as many rewards as possible in Monopoly GO events like “Girl Power.” The best way to get those dice rolls is to participate in the events, tournaments, and mini-games that are happening. Pick-up events have relatively good synergy with whatever tournament is ongoing. Basically, if you see a cluster of tokens around a Railroad, increase your dice multiplier when you’re 6-8 spaces away. That’ll increase your chances of winning big.
Otherwise, make sure to participate in the “Hot Rod Partners” event, since that’s a really easy way to get a ton of dice rolls, since hitting the first milestone in those is wildly simple. Also make sure to do your daily Quick Wins, and check out our list of all the free dice rolls links for Monopoly GO, which we update daily, here.
If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.