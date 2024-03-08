All Girl Power Event Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO, Listed

With “Key to the City” in the rear-view mirror, the “Girl Power” event is now here in Monopoly GO, and if you’re looking for a list of all the rewards and milestones, we’ve got you covered below.

All Girl Power Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO, Listed

The “Girl Power” event in Monopoly GO features 48 different milestone levels that offer players the chance to win up to 14,320 dice rolls in rewards, as well as prizes that help out with the Hot Rod Partners event. I’ve compiled a list below based on my experience in the game cross-referenced against the Monopoly GO Wiki, which is a great source of information on the game.

Milestone Level Points Required Reward 1 5 70 Hot Rod Partners Tokens 2 10 15 Dice Rolls 3 10 Cash 4 10 Sticker Pack 5 50 80 Dice Rolls 6 15 80 Hot Rod Partners Tokens 7 15 10-minute Cash Grab 8 15 Sticker Pack 9 20 120 Hot Rod Partners Tokens 10 130 200 Dice Rolls 11 25 Cash 12 30 150 Hot Rod Partners Tokens 13 40 Sticker Pack 14 35 180 Hot Rod Partners Tokens 15 350 475 Dice Rolls 16 45 15-minute Rent Frenzy 17 45 Sticker Pack 18 50 210 Hot Rod Partners Tokens 19 55 Cash 20 725 825 Dice Rolls 21 50 230 Hot Rod Partners Tokens 22 55 Sticker Pack 23 60 10-minute High Roller 24 70 250 Hot Rod Partners Tokens 25 1,000 1,000 Dice Rolls 26 70 Cash 27 80 75 Dice Rolls 28 85 270 Hot Rod Partners Tokens 29 100 Sticker Pack 30 800 Cash 31 250 200 Dice Rolls 32 350 Cash 33 400 300 Hot Rod Partners Tokens 34 1,600 1,400 Dice Rolls 35 500 5-minute Cash Boost 36 550 Sticker Pack 37 700 Cash 38 800 350 Hot Rod Partners Tokens 39 3,200 2,700 Dice Rolls 40 850 Sticker Pack 41 900 550 Dice Rolls 42 950 500 Hot Rod Partners Tokens 43 2,800 Cash 44 1,000 800 Dice Rolls 45 1,200 Cash 46 1,400 Sticker Pack 47 1,800 650 Hot Rod Partners Tokens 48 6,200 6,000 Dice Rolls, Sticker Pack

How to Play Girl Power

The “Girl Power” event in Monopoly GO is a pickup, which means you get two tokens for landing on any space with the event’s icon on it. Those two tokens are then increased by your dice multiplier.

When the Event Ends

The “Girl Power” event in Monopoly GO runs from March 8 at 10AM ET until March 10 at 10AM ET, making it a two-day event. At that time, it’ll be replaced by a new event.

How to Get More Dice Rolls for Girl Power Event in Monopoly GO

Dice rolls are integral to winning as many rewards as possible in Monopoly GO events like “Girl Power.” The best way to get those dice rolls is to participate in the events, tournaments, and mini-games that are happening. Pick-up events have relatively good synergy with whatever tournament is ongoing. Basically, if you see a cluster of tokens around a Railroad, increase your dice multiplier when you’re 6-8 spaces away. That’ll increase your chances of winning big.

Otherwise, make sure to participate in the “Hot Rod Partners” event, since that’s a really easy way to get a ton of dice rolls, since hitting the first milestone in those is wildly simple. Also make sure to do your daily Quick Wins, and check out our list of all the free dice rolls links for Monopoly GO, which we update daily, here.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.