All Girl Power Event Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO, Listed

Here's our list of all the rewards and milestones that are available as part of the Girl Power event in Monopoly GO.
An image of the Girl Power event in Monopoly GO that shows three women standing above the logo for the event.

With “Key to the City” in the rear-view mirror, the “Girl Power” event is now here in Monopoly GO, and if you’re looking for a list of all the rewards and milestones, we’ve got you covered below.

All Girl Power Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO, Listed

The “Girl Power” event in Monopoly GO features 48 different milestone levels that offer players the chance to win up to 14,320 dice rolls in rewards, as well as prizes that help out with the Hot Rod Partners event. I’ve compiled a list below based on my experience in the game cross-referenced against the Monopoly GO Wiki, which is a great source of information on the game.

Milestone LevelPoints RequiredReward
1570 Hot Rod Partners Tokens
21015 Dice Rolls
310Cash
410Sticker Pack
55080 Dice Rolls
61580 Hot Rod Partners Tokens
71510-minute Cash Grab
815Sticker Pack
920120 Hot Rod Partners Tokens
10130200 Dice Rolls
1125Cash
1230150 Hot Rod Partners Tokens
1340Sticker Pack
1435180 Hot Rod Partners Tokens
15350475 Dice Rolls
164515-minute Rent Frenzy
1745Sticker Pack
1850210 Hot Rod Partners Tokens
1955Cash
20725825 Dice Rolls
2150230 Hot Rod Partners Tokens
2255Sticker Pack
236010-minute High Roller
2470250 Hot Rod Partners Tokens
251,0001,000 Dice Rolls
2670Cash
278075 Dice Rolls
2885270 Hot Rod Partners Tokens
29100Sticker Pack
30800Cash
31250200 Dice Rolls
32350Cash
33400300 Hot Rod Partners Tokens
341,6001,400 Dice Rolls
355005-minute Cash Boost
36550Sticker Pack
37700Cash
38800350 Hot Rod Partners Tokens
393,2002,700 Dice Rolls
40850Sticker Pack
41900550 Dice Rolls
42950500 Hot Rod Partners Tokens
432,800Cash
441,000800 Dice Rolls
451,200Cash
461,400Sticker Pack
471,800650 Hot Rod Partners Tokens
486,2006,000 Dice Rolls, Sticker Pack

How to Play Girl Power

An image of the Girl Power event in Monopoly GO that shows three women standing above the logo for the event. The image is part of an article on all the event rewards and milestones for the Girl Power event in Monopoly GO.

The “Girl Power” event in Monopoly GO is a pickup, which means you get two tokens for landing on any space with the event’s icon on it. Those two tokens are then increased by your dice multiplier.

When the Event Ends

The “Girl Power” event in Monopoly GO runs from March 8 at 10AM ET until March 10 at 10AM ET, making it a two-day event. At that time, it’ll be replaced by a new event.

How to Get More Dice Rolls for Girl Power Event in Monopoly GO

Dice rolls are integral to winning as many rewards as possible in Monopoly GO events like “Girl Power.” The best way to get those dice rolls is to participate in the events, tournaments, and mini-games that are happening. Pick-up events have relatively good synergy with whatever tournament is ongoing. Basically, if you see a cluster of tokens around a Railroad, increase your dice multiplier when you’re 6-8 spaces away. That’ll increase your chances of winning big.

Otherwise, make sure to participate in the “Hot Rod Partners” event, since that’s a really easy way to get a ton of dice rolls, since hitting the first milestone in those is wildly simple. Also make sure to do your daily Quick Wins, and check out our list of all the free dice rolls links for Monopoly GO, which we update daily, here.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

