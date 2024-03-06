Monopoly GO Key to the City Rewards & Milestones, Listed

The “Key to the City” event is here in Monopoly GO, and I’m breaking down all the rewards and milestones you can get in this list.

Recommended Videos

All Key to the City Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO, Listed

I’ve compiled a list below of all the rewards you can get for hitting the various milestones during the “Key to the City” event in Monopoly GO. Overall, there are a lot of great things to win, including up to 13,980 dice rolls. Keep in mind that since Peg-E is ending, the Prize Drop Chips below will likely change to Cash once the plinko machine is finished. I made this list based on my experience in the game cross-referenced against the ever-reliable Monopoly GO Wiki.

Milestone Level Points Required Rewards 1 5 5 Prize Drop Chips 2 10 15 Dice Rolls 3 15 Sticker Pack 4 80 120 Dice Rolls 5 15 10 Prize Drop Chips 6 20 Sticker Pack 7 25 10-minute Rent Frenzy 8 30 Cash 9 180 225 Dice Rolls 10 35 15 Prize Drop Chips 11 40 Sticker Pack 12 50 Cash 13 300 350 Dice Rolls 14 55 Cash 15 50 10-minute Cash Grab 16 60 20 Prize Drop Chips 17 70 Sticker Pack 18 700 720 Dice Rolls 19 70 25 Prize Drop Chips 20 80 Sticker Pack 21 100 Cash 22 1,200 1,100 Dice Rolls 23 150 15-minute High Roller 24 140 Cash 25 175 160 Dice Rolls 26 1,000 Cash 27 200 Sticker Pack 28 300 240 Dice Rolls 29 350 Cash 30 1,800 1,500 Dice Rolls 31 500 Cash 32 750 Cash 33 800 Sticker Pack 34 900 Cash 35 2,800 2,200 Dice Rolls 36 1,000 Sticker Pack 37 1,100 Cash 38 1,200 25-minute Rent Frenzy 39 2,250 Cash 40 1,300 850 Dice Rolls 41 1,400 Sticker Pack 42 1,500 Cash 43 6,000 6,500, Sticker Pack

How to Play Key to the City

The “Key to the City” event in Monopoly GO is a four corners event. That means you’ll get four Key tokens for landing on Go, Go to Jail, Free Parking, or Jail, which is then increased by your dice multiplier.

When the Event Ends

“Key to the City” is a two-day event in Monopoly GO, so it’ll last from March 6 at 10AM ET until March 8 at 10AM ET.

How to Get More Dice Rolls for Key to the City in Monopoly GO

Dice rolls are integral to succeeding at events like “Key to the City” in Monopoly GO and getting all the rewards possible. In general, it’s a good strategy to increase your dice multiplier when you’re 6-8 spaces away from your target, as that’ll help you quite a bit. That being said, I find the synergy in four corners events to be a bit lacking, as it doesn’t have great overlap with any of the tournaments. Just do your best.

Otherwise, you can get more dice rolls through the free dice links that we put out on our daily list, so make sure to check that out. You can also get a ton of dice rolls just by logging into the game and making sure to get your daily rewards, as well as doing your daily quick wins.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.