Category:
Video Games

Monopoly GO Key to the City Rewards & Milestones, Listed

Image of Liam Nolan
Liam Nolan
|
Published: Mar 6, 2024 10:13 am
An image from the Monopoly GO Key to the City event showing a man holding a key to the city as a woman looks on in awe.

The “Key to the City” event is here in Monopoly GO, and I’m breaking down all the rewards and milestones you can get in this list.

Recommended Videos

Jump To:

All Key to the City Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO, Listed

I’ve compiled a list below of all the rewards you can get for hitting the various milestones during the “Key to the City” event in Monopoly GO. Overall, there are a lot of great things to win, including up to 13,980 dice rolls. Keep in mind that since Peg-E is ending, the Prize Drop Chips below will likely change to Cash once the plinko machine is finished. I made this list based on my experience in the game cross-referenced against the ever-reliable Monopoly GO Wiki.

Milestone LevelPoints RequiredRewards
155 Prize Drop Chips
21015 Dice Rolls
315Sticker Pack
480120 Dice Rolls
51510 Prize Drop Chips
620Sticker Pack
72510-minute Rent Frenzy
830Cash
9180225 Dice Rolls
103515 Prize Drop Chips
1140Sticker Pack
1250Cash
13300350 Dice Rolls
1455Cash
155010-minute Cash Grab
166020 Prize Drop Chips
1770Sticker Pack
18700720 Dice Rolls
197025 Prize Drop Chips
2080Sticker Pack
21100Cash
221,2001,100 Dice Rolls
2315015-minute High Roller
24140Cash
25175160 Dice Rolls
261,000Cash
27200Sticker Pack
28300240 Dice Rolls
29350Cash
301,8001,500 Dice Rolls
31500Cash
32750Cash
33800Sticker Pack
34900Cash
352,8002,200 Dice Rolls
361,000Sticker Pack
371,100Cash
381,20025-minute Rent Frenzy
392,250Cash
401,300850 Dice Rolls
411,400Sticker Pack
421,500Cash
436,0006,500, Sticker Pack

How to Play Key to the City

An image from the Monopoly GO Key to the City event showing a man holding a key to the city as a woman looks on in awe, as part of an article on all the rewards and milestones in the event, listed.

The “Key to the City” event in Monopoly GO is a four corners event. That means you’ll get four Key tokens for landing on Go, Go to Jail, Free Parking, or Jail, which is then increased by your dice multiplier.

When the Event Ends

“Key to the City” is a two-day event in Monopoly GO, so it’ll last from March 6 at 10AM ET until March 8 at 10AM ET.

How to Get More Dice Rolls for Key to the City in Monopoly GO

Dice rolls are integral to succeeding at events like “Key to the City” in Monopoly GO and getting all the rewards possible. In general, it’s a good strategy to increase your dice multiplier when you’re 6-8 spaces away from your target, as that’ll help you quite a bit. That being said, I find the synergy in four corners events to be a bit lacking, as it doesn’t have great overlap with any of the tournaments. Just do your best.

Otherwise, you can get more dice rolls through the free dice links that we put out on our daily list, so make sure to check that out. You can also get a ton of dice rolls just by logging into the game and making sure to get your daily rewards, as well as doing your daily quick wins.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

Post Tag:
Monopoly Go
related content
Read Article Today’s Monopoly GO Events, Tournaments, & FAQs
Mr Moneybags in Monopoly GO
Category:
Video Games
Video Games
Today’s Monopoly GO Events, Tournaments, & FAQs
Liam Nolan Liam Nolan Mar 6, 2024
Read Article When Is the Next Golden Blitz in Monopoly GO?
A header-sized image showing the logo for the Golden Blitz event in Monopoly GO as well as the time remaining on the event.
Category:
Video Games
Video Games
When Is the Next Golden Blitz in Monopoly GO?
Liam Nolan Liam Nolan Mar 6, 2024
Read Article Shindo Life Codes (March 2024)
Promo image for Shindo Life.
Category:
Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Shindo Life Codes (March 2024)
Ana Mitic Ana Mitic Mar 6, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Today’s Monopoly GO Events, Tournaments, & FAQs
Mr Moneybags in Monopoly GO
Category:
Video Games
Video Games
Today’s Monopoly GO Events, Tournaments, & FAQs
Liam Nolan Liam Nolan Mar 6, 2024
Read Article When Is the Next Golden Blitz in Monopoly GO?
A header-sized image showing the logo for the Golden Blitz event in Monopoly GO as well as the time remaining on the event.
Category:
Video Games
Video Games
When Is the Next Golden Blitz in Monopoly GO?
Liam Nolan Liam Nolan Mar 6, 2024
Read Article Shindo Life Codes (March 2024)
Promo image for Shindo Life.
Category:
Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Shindo Life Codes (March 2024)
Ana Mitic Ana Mitic Mar 6, 2024
Author
Liam Nolan
Liam Nolan is the Managing Editor of The Escapist. After getting his Master of Arts in English in 2016, he began writing about comics, television, movies, and video games, with his work appearing at such outlets as Marvel.com, CBR, and The Mary Sue. When he's not writing on pop culture, you can find Liam working on his creative projects or traveling. He's been with The Escapist since 2023. You can follow him on Twitter @LD_Nolan or on Bluesky @ldnolan.bsky.social.