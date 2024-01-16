When the Next Peg-E Event in Monopoly GO Is & How to Win

Peg-E is one of the special minigames available in Monopoly GO, and it opens up a lot of chances for players to get big rewards and prizes by hitting its milestones and just playing in general. As such, here’s when the next Peg-E event is in Monopoly GO, as well as my tips for winning and doing well.

When the Next Peg-E Event Is in Monopoly GO, Answered

At the time of writing, the next Peg-E event in Monopoly GO is set to launch on Jan. 16 at 10AM ET. It will coincide with the “Cold Snap” event, through which players can get Prize Drop Chips, and then come to an end on Jan. 20 at around 1PM ET. That gives players plenty of time to get some good prizes and rewards they can use to get through the game’s boards.

How to Win at the Peg-E Event in Monopoly GO

Overall, the Peg-E event in Monopoly GO can be a bit random. Just where you drop your Prize Drop Chips doesn’t tend to have a major effect, but I’ve noticed there are some things you can do to maximize your chances of doing well. The first major thing is that I’ve found it’s most helpful to target getting more Prize Drop Chips and dice rolls, since those are going to get you the most bang for your buck when it comes to the game. The cash just isn’t really worth it. You can do that by dropping your chips on the side that bumper is on.

It’s hard to actually hit all the milestones for the Peg-E event in Monopoly GO, and I don’t recommend players focus on them. Instead, you’ll want to use your Prize Drop Chips to support you in the regular game.

Something I’ll also advise is to look into potential hacks for the Peg-E event in Monopoly GO online. Never click on any suspicious links or give anyone your personal information. However, there are some good YouTube videos out there about how to put the game into Airplane mode to potentially maximize your winnings. It’s possible that these hacks have been patched out of the game, and I don’t use them myself, as I once tried and nearly got locked out of my account due to a change in how authentication worked in the app, but some people swear by them.

Since dice rolls are going to be important to succeeding at the Peg-E event in Monopoly GO, I’ll also advise that you check out our daily list of links that give you free stuff in the mobile game. While you’ll generally get dice rolls from that, I’ve also seen Prize Drop Chips popping up, so check in there!

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile