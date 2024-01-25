Having a cool-looking gun in Call of Duty can instill a lot of confidence in a player. Here’s how to get the Urgent Business Weapon Blueprint in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) and Warzone.

How to Get the Urgent Business Weapon Blueprint in MW3 & Warzone

Season 1 of MW3 is drawing to a close, but Call of Duty is doing everything it can to keep players engaged, including releasing new Blueprints. This particular one is for the MTZ-762 battle rifle, which packs a serious punch.

However, it does take some effort to unlock the Urgent Business Weapon Blueprint in MW3 and Warzone. Thankfully, there are plenty of ways to pull off the feat. Players have to complete five Season 1, Week 8 challenges, but they can do it in Multiplayer, Warzone, or Zombies. Here are all of the Week 8 challenges:

Multiplayer

Get three Operator Kills Without Dying five times with the JAK Ettin Double Barrel Kit Equipped to the AMR9

Get five Operator Longshot Kills with the JAK Beholder Rifle Kit Equipped to the TYR

Get 15 Operator Headshot Kills with the JAK Bullseye Equipped to a Recommended Weapon

Get 15 Operator Headshot Kills with the AOK 4.0x RQ-9 Recon Equipped to a Recommended Weapon

Get 20 Operator Point Blank Kills with a Recommended Weapon

Get 20 Operator Clean Kills with the JAK Signal Burst Equipped to the Holger 556

Get 20 Operator Kills while Aiming Down Sights with the JAK Headhunter Carbine Kit Equipped to the Rival-9

Zombies

Kill two Warlords with a Recommended Weapon

Get five Special Zombies Kills with Shotguns

Get 50 Mercenary Kills with the JAK Headhunter Carbine Conversion equipped to the Rival-9

Get 200 Kills with the JAK Signal Burst Equipped to a Pack-A-Punched Holger 556

Get 200 Kills with the MCW 6.8 while Stamin Up is active

Get 300 Kills with the JAK Thunder LMG Kit equipped to the Sidewinder while Juggernog is Active

Get 500 Critical Kills with a Recommended Weapon

Warzone

In Warzone, place in the top 10 five times or complete a Covert Exfil

In Warzone, complete 15 Contract[s]

In Warzone Urzikstan, open 20 Normal or Legendary Chests in the North-West Region (Resort, Power, Seaport, Cargo).

In Warzone Urzikstan, open 20 Normal or Legendary Chests in the Southern Region (City, Suburbs, Manor).

In Warzone Urzikstan, open 20 Normal or Legendary Chests in the Eastern Region (Military Base or Farms).

In Warzone Urzikstan, open 20 Normal or Legendary Chests in the Central Region (Old Town, Low Town).

In Warzone, get 40 Operator Kills or Kill Assists with a Recommended Weapon

With all of these challenges at their disposal, players shouldn’t have any trouble unlocking the Urgent Business Weapon Blueprint in MW3 and Warzone and showing it off to all of the people they take out via the killcam.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.