If you’re a regular Warzone player, you’re probably familiar with all the different modes the game has to offer. There has been Battle Royale, Resurgence, DMZ, and more. But this week brought some changes. So, what happened to the Plunder mode in MW3 Warzone?

What Is Plunder in MW3 Warzone?

The main attraction of Warzone is Battle Royale, but players can get pretty sick of being killed moments after leaving the plane and landing. So, a mode where you can respawn and use your loadout from the start sounds pretty enticing. And that’s just a taste of what Plunder has to offer.

The goal of Plunder in Warzone is to gain millions of dollars before other teams in a limited time. It’s fast-paced and can be a great change of pace. But players who logged into the game this week noticed that Plunder had been removed from Warzone, leaving them wanting to know what happened.

What Happened to the Plunder Mode in MW3 Warzone?

Due to the playlist update on Jan. 4, Plunder is no longer a playable mode in Warzone. It has been replaced by a mode called Lockdown, which is another respawn mode where a squad of players battles 11 other squads to be the last one standing. It’s a fun mode, but it’s not Plunder, and players have been quick to point that out.

As of writing, it’s unclear if Plunder will return as part of Jan. 11’s playlist update. That means it could be some time before players are able to grab all those bands and flash some cash at their opponents. That means a lot more Battle Royale is in the cards.

