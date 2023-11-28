Madden 24 Deluxe Edition vs Standard: Which Is Worth Buying?

Football season may be inching closer and closer to a finish, but that doesn’t mean Madden 24 is going anywhere. However, is the Deluxe Edition of Madden 24 still worth it, or should gamers look to grab the Standard Edition this holiday season?

Madden 24 Deluxe Edition vs. Standard Edition

The first thing to consider when looking at which version of a game to get is, of course, the price. And despite both Black Friday and Cyber Monday being over, some versions of Madden 24 are on sale on major retail sites. For starters, as of writing, the Standard Edition for Xbox Series X and Xbox One is currently priced at $34.99. That won’t bring any of the bonuses of the Deluxe Edition offer, but it will allow football fans to play as their favorite team at a major discount.

Meanwhile, the Deluxe Edition of Madden 24 for Xbox Series X and Xbox One is also on sale, going from $99.99 to $49.99. Paying only $15 more for an upgraded version sounds like a really good deal, but it’s all about what you get in return. The Deluxe Edition includes 4,600 Madden Points as a bonus. They can be used to purchase virtual in-game items, but veteran Madden players will know they’re going to end up being used for Ultimate Team.

Ultimate Team is a mode that allows players to build a team full of their favorite football superstars by buying packs and completing challenges. Unfortunately, while 4,600 Madden Points may sound like a lot, they lose value as the football season goes on. As of writing, all of the major bundles in the Ultimate Team Shop go for more than the Deluxe Edition provides. Now, Ultimate Team does offer some bundles for beginners that will help new players build a decent team, but they’ll probably have a hard time finding any 90 overall players in those bundles.

Another major thing to consider is the prices for Madden Points bundles. To get at least 4,600 Madden Points after purchasing the Standard Edition, players will need to purchase the $50 bundle that brings 5,850 Madden Points. So, for those considering upgrading to the Deluxe Edition, it would probably be the right move.

Unfortunately, PlayStation users don’t have any sales available to them right now, but that’s likely to change in the future, meaning this information will still be useful at some point.