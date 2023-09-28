Knowing how to fix the draft class bug in Madden 24 is going to help you fix all the body type weirdness that the glitch causes. In case you’ve stumbled in here unaware of the bug, or you want to avoid it having heard about it, then here’s what you need to know. The draft class bug in Madden 24 is a bug that causes entire draft classes to have the same body type, no matter what position they’re in.

This glitch seems to be happening across every platform at the moment, and while it’s a hard one to avoid, there do seem to be a couple of things you can do to try and steer clear of it, and then fix it if it does occur. Obviously our first advice for this bug is to wait to play or buy the game until the bug is officially fixed, but if it’s too late for you to do that, then read on, and we might be able to help.

How to Fix Draft Class Bug in Madden 24

Let’s go for prevention before cure. To avoid this bug, it is essential that you don’t import or download any draft classes into your game, as it seems to be one of the biggest causes of this issue. If you’ve already done that, and you’re not far into the game, it might be worth just wiping the whole thing and starting again just to be safe.

If you’re too far past that to start over completely, then there’s one potential fix. But it’s worth noting that nothing’s hard and fast here, as the bug makes very little sense. The main thing to do is to go in and manually edit each individual player. This seems to be the most effective answer to how to fix the draft class bug in Madden 24.

This is a very rough fix for a very annoying and silly issue, and one that players shouldn’t have to deal with. However, we expect this glitch to be patched out soon, given how the community is reacting to it. If you want to play the game anyway, then the best thing to do is to avoid the franchise mode until this problem is sorted out. The Madden 24 launch has been far from clean, but hopefully patches can sort this all out.

For more on the other kind of football, check out our breakdown of EA FC 24‘s roster following the franchise’s split from FIFA.