Figuring out the best offense in Madden 24 isn’t easy if you want to be competitive, but there is one playbook that stands above the rest.

Madden 24: Best Offensive Playbook

The best offensive playbook in Madden 24, by our estimation, is held by Matt LaFleur’s Green Bay Packers. Although the offensive scheme may seem run-heavy at first, there is plenty of variety to suit the needs of most play styles. From different RPO packages to sophisticated pass plays, the Packers’ playbook allows you to decide how you want to play offense with the most options available. For those looking to run the ball a lot, this is an offense that prioritizes power-run plays over zone runs, but still has the latter in its arsenal. Those who primarily pass the ball will find a lot of short-pass plays, but dig deeper, and you’ll find creative ways to break down defenses further down the field.

If you’re someone who looks into the specific formations when choosing a play (and not the coach’s suggestions), we have what we believe to be the best plays in the Packers’ dynamic playbook.

Best Plays in Packers’ Offensive Playbook in Madden 24

In the vast Green Bay Packers playbook, the Gun formation has the most options, suitable for most situations. My personal favorites include Trips TE (a popular option), Bunch Str Offset, and Spread Y-Flex, among others. Trips TE gives you plenty to play with in the passing game, especially since verticals are a good and malleable option for big gains. Bunch Str Offset is dynamic enough to base your entire offense around it, especially if you like running RPOs and tight passing formations. In the passing game, Durham and Y-Trail are good for beating zone and man coverage, respectively. Spread Y-Flex has Slot Outs, a play that spreads the offense but still gives you options between the numbers and up the sidelines.

If you want a formation and set of plays more suitable for short-distance gains and goal-line work, Strong is my go-to option. It features several play-action concepts, but I like to start with End Around and call an audible after reading the defense. It’s dynamic and a perfect back pocket type of play you pull out when you need a score unpredictably near the endzone.

So there you have it, focusing on the Gun and Strong formations will net you some great options moving forward on the offensive end. And remember, no matter what team you choose to play with, you’ll have the option of picking the Green Bay Packers’ playbook.

Madden NFL 24 is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.