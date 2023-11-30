Taking control of your favorite team and playing virtual GM is one of the biggest appeals of Madden 24. However, some teams are better to rebuild than others. Here are the best teams to rebuild in Madden 24.

Houston Texans

C.J. Stroud is currently taking the NFL by storm, which immediately makes the Houston Texans a fascinating option to rebuild, but he’s not the only asset they have. Rookie wide receiver Tank Dell, 2023 third-overall pick Will Anderson Jr., and Derek Stingley are three other players with a lot of promise who could become superstars during a rebuild.

If developing players isn’t your style, however, the Texans will also have plenty of cap space for you to bring in veteran players via free agency or trades. You will be without some draft capital at the start due to the team’s moves in the 2023 NFL Draft, but trading some veterans for picks could help recuperate those losses.

Chicago Bears

If you’re looking for a team with draft capital, look no further than the Chicago Bears. After trading the first overall pick to the Panthers last year for a haul, the Bears are in line to have the first pick again due to the Panther’s poor record. They also have their own first-round pick, which should be near the top of the draft. That immediately gives you flexibility in a rebuild.

Another thing the Bears have going for them is quarterback Justin Fields. He’s struggled in real life, but he’s an intriguing option for a rebuild in Madden. And if he ends up not working out, you can always move on from him and continue to build the team via the draft.

Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons may not seem as rebuild-worthy as the other teams on this list, but they have something these other teams don’t – offensive weapons that have yet to be unleashed. Head coach Arthur Smith has a peculiar way of utilizing his running backs and tight ends (one that has jeopardized my fantasy football season), but you can get the most out of Bijan Robinson and Kyle Pitts if you take over the team.

With a solid defense, the Falcons may just be a quarterback away from being a real contender. You can try to develop Desmond Ridder, but trading a few draft picks for a veteran QB or drafting one yourself could be all you need to form one of Madden‘s best offenses.

New England Patriots

Now, I know what you’re going to say. “But Jackson, the New England Patriots don’t have anything going for them?” That might be true, but who wouldn’t want to take over the Patriots and return them to their former glory? It’s a challenge worthy of even the most veteran rebuilders.

To be brutally honest, the Patriots roster is a complete mess. They don’t have a quarterback, and their offensive weapons leave a lot to be desired. However, the team has enough veterans with trade value that you can start to build a decent reserve of draft picks. You’ll also have plenty of cap space to fill out the roster with worthwhile players.

Indianapolis Colts

The final team on this list is another with a lot of potential, but if you look at the current NFL standings, you’d think it’s a lot more than potential. The Colts are squarely in the playoff hunt, and that’s without their starting quarterback, rookie Anthony Richardson, who would be the star of your rebuild.

Richardson has a unique skill set that could allow him to become one of the highest-rated quarterbacks in Madden. Along with him, you’d be able to get the most out of players like Jonathan Taylor and Michael Pittman Jr. and still have a lot of room to grow. You can focus on building a strong defense and watch the Colts start competing for titles every year.