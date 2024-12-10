Best Peni Parker Decks in Marvel Snap

After Galacta and Luna Snow, the next Marvel Rivals themed card to join Marvel Snap is Peni Parker, a character you may remember a little bit more from the stellar Spider-Verse movies. Like Luna Snow before her, Peni Parker is also a ramp card but with a twist.

Recommended Videos

How Peni Parker Works in Marvel Snap

Peni Parker is a 2 cost 3 power card with an ability that reads: On Reveal: Add SP//dr to your hand. When this merges, you get +1 Energy next turn.

SP//dr is a 3 cost 3 power card with an ability that reads: On Reveal: Merge with one of your cards here. You can move that card next turn.

Yes, that’s quite the confusing Marvel Snap card. In short, Peni Parker adds a Hulk Buster-type card to your hand that allows you to move it around the board. If anything merges with Peni Parker, you gain +1 energy for your next turn.

It doesn’t have to be SP//dr. Hulk Buster and Agony can merge with Peni Parker for more energy.

As for SP//dr, the extra move only works on the turn after it merges and can only happen once, as you’d expect.

Best Day One Peni Parker Decks in Marvel Snap

Peni Parker is definitely the type of card that will take a while to get a handle on. Costing 5 energy for a merge effect and an extra energy is a rather costly effect, but she does have her synergies, primarily with Wiccan. Here’s a list:

Quicksilver

Fenris Wolf

Hawkeye Kate Bishop

Peni Parker

Quake

Negasonic Teenage Warhead

Red Guardian

Gladiator

Shang-Chi

Wiccan

Gorr the God Butcher

Alioth

Click here to copy this list from Untapped.

This list is a bit expensive. Of the Series 5 cards, Hawkeye Kate Bishop, Wiccan, Gorr the God Butcher, and Alioth are necessary. The others can be swapped out for applicable cards or tech cards like Enchantress (there’s a lot of Mister Negative out there).

This list is pretty flexible for slotting in cards that you prefer to play with, like me with Quake over Cable. Some people also slot in Juggernaut over Red Guardian, for example. Either way, the playline with this deck is to play Quicksilver on one and then a two drop – preferably Hawkeye Kate Bishop or Peni Parker to ensure you have a 3 cost card in order to get Wiccan’s effect off.

Peni Parker gives this list a bit more consistency and flexibility with SP//dr’s 3 energy cost and ability to move.

With Wiccan’s effect triggered, you’re capable of dropping both Gorr and Alioth before the game ends, giving you two different win conditions, alongside another 2 drop or Negasonic Teenage Warhead. This is very much a reactive deck that requires you to understand the list you’re going up against, so don’t be afraid to swap out cards that suit your own personal meta and collection.

This next list I’ve pieced together sees Peni Parker in a Scream move-style list, which took the meta by storm a couple weeks back but has fallen off a little. The extra energy from Peni Parker and movement from SP//dr might just be what this list needs to return to the top.

Agony

Kingpin

Kraven

Peni Parker

Scream

Juggernaut

Polaris

Spider-Man

Miles Morales Spider-Man

Cannonball

Alioth

Magneto

Click here to copy this list from Untapped.

Scream, Cannonball, and Alioth are necessary Series 5 cards for this list, though maybe you could swap one of them out for Stegron. Furthermore, Agony isn’t necessary – and is probably suboptimal – but I think she works well with Peni Parker.

This is a difficult deck to master as you’ll be manipulating your opponent’s cards around the field and have to predict a turn or two ahead where you want to send them. Kraven and Scream are how you win lanes, gaining power by manipulating both sides of the board. Peni Parker getting merged allows you to play both Alioth and Magneto in a single game, giving you two more win conditions.

Is Peni Parker Worth Collector’s Tokens or Spotlight Cache Keys?

No, I do not think Peni Parker will be worth it at this very moment. She is a generically good card but in the current state of Marvel Snap that isn’t enough. Playing Peni Parker on 2 and SP//dr on 3 is simply not impactful enough when there’s so many stronger plays to be made; that said, expect to see more of her as Marvel Snap continues to grow.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy