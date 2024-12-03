Coming to Marvel Snap by way of Marvel Rivals is a chilly hero developed for video games first and comics second: Luna Snow. Not to be confused with other chilly heroes, Luna Snow brings with her a unique effect. Here are the best Luna Snow decks in Marvel Snap.

How Luna Snow Works in Marvel Snap

Luna Snow is a 3-cost, 5-power card with an ability that reads: “On Reveal: Add an Ice Cube to each side of this location.”

The Ice Cube added to either side of the location is a 1-cost, 0-power card with an ability that reads: “At the start of each turn, get +1 Energy. Then destroy this if your side is full here.”

Much like a persistent plus 1, energy from turn 3 onward has the potential to grant great benefits; however, for the first time in Marvel Snap, your opponent also gets the benefit unless you find a way to fill up their location to negate it.

The Ice Cube can also be destroyed by cards like Elektra and Killmonger.

Luna Snow also has synergy with cards like Nebula that encourage your opponent to play into that lane along with Red Guardian, which can negate its effect; however, your opponent is likely to get one extra energy at the very least.

Best Luna Snow Decks in Marvel Snap

As a 3-cost card, Luna Snow fits most readily into a Silver Surfer list as she can greatly help you ramp out Sera or even help you trigger an Absorbing Man into Silver Surfer turn 6 play. Here’s a list:

Nova

Forge

Brood

Magik

Silver Surfer

Killmonger

Red Guardian

Sebastian Shaw

Luna Snow

Absorbing Man

Galacta: Daughter of Galactus

Sera

There are a few necessary Series 5 cards in this list. Red Guardian to deactivate your opponent’s Ice Cube if you’re not ready to Killmonger it. Galacta, the season pass card, I believe will become a staple in Silver Surfer, but you can replace her with Gwenpool. And Sebastian Shaw is key and cannot be replaced.

Luna Snow makes this list in place of Hope Summers in order to help you ramp out Sera early or an Absorbing Man combo turn with Brood or Silver Surfer. Galacta, if you haven’t checked out our guide on her, also adds a lot of value to Brood.

As your deck is designed with Luna Snow in mind, you’re likely to get a lot more out of her than your opponent by getting Sera out early, for example. Otherwise, this is a pretty standard Silver Surfer list where you want to win one lane with Brood and another with Sebastian Shaw, using Nova into Killmonger as a backup.

The next list Luna Snow fits in is a zoo list, featuring Thanos and Gilgamesh, which recently gained popularity. Once again, you’re not looking to destroy your opponent’s Ice Cube but rather make better use of it with plenty of small cards to play out. Here’s the list:

Ant-Man

Dazzler

Marvel Boy

Caiera

Shanna the She-Devil

Luna Snow

Kazar

Blue Marvel

Devil Dinosaur

Gilgamesh

Mockingbird

Thanos

There’s typically one of two ways to win with this deck: flood the board and buff your small cards up with Kazar and Blue Marvel or slam down big boys (and girls) like Gilgamesh and Mockingbird – or both. Luna Snow helps with the latter as you can ramp out your bigger cards like Blue Marvel and Thanos early with the option to destroy the Ice Cube if you so choose by filling your lane.

However, if you have Caiera in play, your Ice Cube won’t get destroyed, allowing you to buff it up further. Otherwise, this deck is straightforward: play your Infinity Stones to draw lots of cards and try to win every location by flooding it before dropping Gigamesh or Devil Dinosaur.

Is Luna Snow Worth Spotlight Cache Keys or Collector’s Tokens?

Right now, ramp-style decks aren’t all that noteworthy. Ravonna Renslayer and Psylocke are seeing play, sure, but that’s in decks with designs that do not fit Luna Snow’s game plan at all. She could become an integral part of some deck in the future, such as a junk-style list maybe, but right now, I think she is one of the weaker cards in the Marvel Rivals-themed season of Marvel Snap, and your resources are best saved for the likes of Doctor Doom 2099 later in the month.

And those are the best Luna Snow decks in Marvel Snap.

