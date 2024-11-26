Best Gorr the God Butcher Decks in Marvel Snap

The unfortunately one-and-done insidious villain that Christian Bale played in the Marvel Cinematic Universe arrives in Marvel Snap this week. That’s right, Gorr the God Butcher is here to cut done your opponents, and hopefully he sticks around longer than he did in the MCU.

How Gorr Works in Marvel Snap

Gorr is a 6 cost -1 power card with an ability that reads: Ongoing: +2 Power for EACH On Reveal card in play.

His effect is pretty straightforward. For every On Reveal card on either your side or your opponent’s side of the board, Gorr gets +2 power. The On Reveal cards do not have to activate (being blocked by Cosmo, for example) for Gorr to gain power. They simply need to be on the board somewhere.

That means you can build up a ton of On Reveal cards on your side of the board before dropping him almost like a Gilgamesh effect.

As each player can have 12 cards placed on the board, Gorr has a potential power output of 45 power (minus himself and his -1 power).

Reaching those heights will be exceedingly rare if not impossible; however, Gorr becomes a pretty good card if there’s somewhere between 8 to 10 On Reveal cards played.

Unless you put him in a deck that makes use of his unique statline and ability, that is.

Best Day One Gorr Decks in Marvel Snap

While I do think Gorr will fit into more than just a Mister Negative list, I do think he fits best there. There’s two different styles of Mister Negative: one with The Living Tribunal and one without. I think Gorr fits more into list without The Living Tribunal, like the one below, though he’d find a place there too:

Psylocke

Ravonna Renslayer

Cassandra Nova

Ironheart

Mystique

Sage

Mister Negative

Wong

Iron Man

Jane Foster: The Mighty Thor

Gorr the God Butcher

Taskmaster

This list is actually fairly cheap to make, as the only necessary Series 5 card is Sage. If you don’t have Cassandra Nova, consider swapping her out for Magik to extend the game a little bit and allow you to set up your combo.

You have two win conditions with this deck: hit Mister Negative on turn 3 with Psylocke or Ravonna Renslayer’s help and then draw a bunch of 0 cost cards, most notably Iron Man and Mystique. Wong helps Sage and Cassandra Nova scale massively, which then allows Taskmaster to copy that high power in another lane.

Often, you’ll be waiting until the final turn to drop a flurry of cards and to steal away victory as your opponent tries to stop you. You’ll know if you have a shot if you have a way to cheat out Mister Negative early; if you don’t, it’s an uphill battle to win.

Gorr comes in here as an additional 0 cost card to drop somewhere and surprise your opponent. This list has 8 On Reveal cards to get him to 15 power, though you’ll probably not play them all and have to rely on some cards on your opponent’s side to bring Gorr up to power.

From there, I think Gorr isn’t a bad pick for an On Reveal style deck with his buddies Thor and Beta Ray Bill, feat. Pixie:

Wasp

King Eitri

Pixie

Armor

Frigga

Thor

Lockjaw

Beta Ray Bill

Jane Foster: The Mighty Thor

Gorr the God Butcher

Doctor Doom

Odin

If you don’t have King Eitri and Frigga, consider swapping in Zabu and Jubilee instead (which might actually be better but not as Asgardian themed). Pixie is integral to this deck, though do keep in mind she doesn’t work with Thor and Beta Ray Bill’s weapons.

The goal with this deck is to win a lane with Thor or Beta Ray Bill, triggering their hammers more than once by cycling them with Lockjaw and redrawing them with King Eitri or Jane Foster or dropping Odin on them. Pixie can swap the high cost of cards like Doctor Doom with that of Wasp, pretty much winning you the game right away.

With the two hammers, this deck has 9 On Reveal cards with Gorr with extra ways to cheat him out through Lockjaw and Pixie. You’ll likely want to play Odin or Doctor Doom on turn 6 instead, but sometimes Gorr can provide that surprise spike of power when dropped alongside hammers.

Is Gorr the God Butcher Worth Spotlight Cache Keys or Collector’s Tokens?

I think Gorr will find his place in the meta but at the moment I think it’s best to wait a few days to see whether or not a more consistent list than Mister Negative features him prominently, as the latter list with Thor and Beta Ray Bill isn’t particularly strong. I personally am waiting on him and leaning towards skipping him to save my keys for the next set of cards.

