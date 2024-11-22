Best King Eitri Decks in Marvel Snap

Deadpool’s Diner is back, and with it the third ‘free’ card Marvel Snap has put on offer and tied to grinding out this game mode. This time around it’s King Eitri, a card that isn’t flashy but definitely will have its place in the ever complicated meta-game.

How King Eitri Works in Marvel Snap

King Eitri is a 1 cost 2 power card with an ability that reads: Activate: Draw a card from your deck that didn’t start there.

This effect is just about as straightforward as it gets. If you have Thor’s Mjolnir or Beta Ray Bill’s Stormbreaker in your deck, playing King Eitri will pull one out for you. If you’re running Thanos, King Eitri will draw you a stone.

And unfortunately if you’re running Arishem, you’ll simply draw another card, which is quite powerful for a deck that is already overrunning the game.

King Eitri also has a bit of utility when it comes to disruption decks, helping you draw Korg’s rocks, for example, out of your deck early.

Best Day One King Eitri Decks in Marvel Snap

There’s nothing flashy with King Eitri’s best decks, as it’s pretty well known where he’ll slot in: Arishem and a Darkhawk-style Thor/Beta Ray Bill deck. Here’s the former:

King Eitri

Loki

Agent Coulson

Copycat

Shang-Chi

Cull Obsidian

Blue Marvel

Legion

Mockingbird

Alioth

Thanos

Arishem

There’s a lot of Series 5 cards in this deck, but as Thanos and Arishem are the only necessary ones, feel free to experiment. Cull Obsidian, for example, can be swapped for Crossbones or Sasquatch.

This deck, with 21 extra cards added, is not consistent in any way, shame, or form. Every game you’re going to be improvising your way to victory with whatever you end up drawing; King Eitri and Thanos’ stones help you draw into more of the deck, and tech cards like Shang-Chi, Legion, and Alioth can help you close out games. There’s not much to it other than that; this list includes Blue Marvel to help with the flood of one-cost cards you’ll have with the stones.

Loki also has some pretty great synergy with King Eitri here, meaning he makes it back into this Arishem list.

Next up is a deck that’s rather predictable but a great off-meta pick as it can high roll its way past the top decks: Thor/Beta Ray Bill/Darkhawk. Here’s the list:

King Eitri

Korg

Zabu

Armor

Thor

Shang-Chi

Ms. Marvel

Rock Slide

Beta Ray Bill

Darkhawk

Jane Foster: The Mighty Thor

Odin

Series 5 cards in this list only include Ms. Marvel and Beta Ray Bill; however, you can sub out Ms. Marvel fairly easily for a tech card like Rogue or Enchantress. Beta Ray Bill is necessary.

The goal with this list is easy to understand: load up one lane with Korg or Rockslide before dropping two hammers into it and an Odin on the final turn to massively power up your Thor and Beta Ray Bill in other lanes. This list is rather weak to Shang-Chi, so Armor makes the cut, and so too does Zabu to discount all the 4 cost cards in this list.

King Eitri is simply a backup/alternate option to Jane Foster: The Mighty Thor, as you may not want to spend 5 mana on her or you drew one of your two hammers already and would rather play something else.

Should You Grind Deadpool’s Diner for King Eitri?

Look, Deadpool’s Diner kinda sucks, but at the same time, this is a free card with an albeit unexciting ability. King Eitri isn’t necessarily a great card – why waste a slot to draw a different generated card in your deck? – but he may find his place in meta-lists if Loki ever rises back into prominence, for example.



And since Marvel Snap is becoming increasingly difficult to keep up with, you shouldn’t miss out on another free card.

