All Kindled Inspiration Quest Locations & Solutions in Infinity Nikki

Most of the side quests you do in Infinity Nikki are worth the effort, especially if you’re just looking to add a bit more flavor to your playthrough and immerse yourself in Miraland. Here’s how to find and complete all Kindled Inspiration quests in Infinity Nikki.

How to Complete All Kindled Inspiration Quests in Infinity Nikki

Let’s get straight to the point. There are a total of 10 Kindled Inspiration quests in Infinity Nikki. Each quest requires you to put on a different piece of clothing to help inspire the NPC you’re talking to, which sounds easy on paper, but can be a little tricky if you don’t know what to look for.

I’ve listed all 10 quests down below, including their names, locations, as well as how to get the required piece of clothing for each one.

Quest Location How to Complete Rewards Yesteryear’s She Florawish: Speak with Alber, who can be found outside the Mayor’s Residence in the day. Wear the Paper Crane’s Flight dress, which can be obtained from Kilo the Cadenceborn. Diamond x20

Nostalgic Blossom Sketch Blossom Walk Florawish: Speak with Narci outside her house, just north of the Mayor’s Residence. Wear the Floral Stroll Shoes, which can be purchased at Marques Boutique in Florawish. Diamond x20

Breeze-Kissed Blooms Sketch Camouflage Florawish: Speak with Rosy, who can be found along the road leading to the Dream Warehouse. Wear the Wishful Pact Skirt, which can be purchased at Marques Boutique in Florawish. Diamond x20

Starlit Night Sketch Natural Design Heartcraft Kingdom, Breezy Meadow: Speak with Velly, who’s standing next to a small lake at a cabin. Wear the Woolfruit Growth outerwear, which can be purchased at Marques Boutique in Florawish. Diamond x20

Hundred Daisies Sketch Deft Exuberance Heartcraft Kingdom, Breezy Meadow: Speak with Peysi, who’s standing in the stands behind the Meadow Activity Center. Wear the Swift Leap Shorts bottoms, which can be obtained from a chest in Old Florawish Memorial. Diamond x20

Gentle Sunshine Sketch Warm Protection Heartcraft Kingdom, Breezy Meadow: Speak with Vendita, who’s sitting outside a house at the Border Outpost. Wear the Midnight Moon gloves, which can be purchased at Marques Boutique in Florawish. Diamond x20

Crimson Snowstorm Sketch Animal Traces Heartcraft Kingdom, Breezy Meadow: Speak with Auri, who’s standing next to the fences just north of the Stoneville Entrance fast travel point. Wear the Mark of Life top, which can be obtained from a chest just south of the Relic Hill fast travel point, in some ruins, Diamond x20

Peace with Birds Sketch Transformation Stoneville: Speak with Rosalie, who’s standing next to the purple fabrics at the dyeing district. Wear the Rippling Waves hair, which can get after crafting Rippling Serenity. Diamond x20

Quick Ponytail Sketch Goodnight Signal Stoneville: Speak with Fabrizio, who’s located south of the Lavenfringe Fields fast travel point. Wear any three pieces of Home clothing, which can be purchased at Marques Boutique in Florawish. Diamond x20

Heavy Eyelids Sketch Fortune’s Favor Heartcraft Kingdom, Breezy Meadow: Speak with Mysti, who’s standing at the deck just northeast of the Cicia Art Academy Field Base fast travel point. Wear the Little Luck socks, which you can get after crafting Afternoon Shine. Diamond x20

And that’s how to find and complete all Kindled Inspiration quests in Infinity Nikki. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including our codes list and how the gacha system works.

