Best Origin Forme Dialga Counters In Pokemon GO: Weaknesses & How To Beat

Origin Forme Dialga is making its Pokemon GO debut during the Sinnoh Tour 2024 event, and here are the best counters to take on the Generation 4 alternate forme Legendary.
Origin Forme Dialga Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness
Dialga’s Origin Forme is an alternate form to the Steel/Dragon-type Legendary from Pokemon Diamond. This form was introduced in the Pokemon Legends Arceus spinoff games and has made its mobile debut in Pokemon GO.
Being a Steel/Dragon-type, Origin Forme Dialga is vulnerable to Fighting and Ground-type moves.
|Pokemon
|Type
|Vulnerable To
|Strong Against
|Resistant To
Origin Forme Dialga
|Steel/Dragon
|Fighting
Ground
|Dragon
Ice
Rock
Fairy
|Normal
Water
Grass
Electric
Flying
Psychic
Bug
Rock
Steel
Poison
Dialga is a pain to deal with, thanks to its lengthy list of resistances. Ten of the 18 Pokemon types deal half-damage (or no damage at all) to this Legendary, meaning the pool of viable moves to use during the raid is minuscule.
Best Origin Forme Dialga Counters in Pokemon GO
With Origin Forme Dialga’s dynamic typing, players need to be selective as to which Pokemon they bring with them into raids. Here are the best counters for Origin Forme Dialga in Pokemon GO:
|Pokemon
|Moveset
Primal Groudon
|Mud Shot
Precipice Blades
Groudon (Shadow)
|Mud Shot
Precipice Blades
Excadrill (Shadow)
|Mud-Slap
Scorching Sands
Mega Garchomp/Garchomp (Shadow)
|Mud Shot
Earth Power
Mega Blaziken/Blaziken (Shadow)
|Counter
Focus Blast
Terrakion
|Double Kick
Sacred Sword
Lucario
|Counter
Aura Sphere
Machamp (Shadow)
|Counter
Dynamic Punch
Rhyperior (Shadow)
|Mud-Slap
Earthquake
Hariyama (Shadow)
|Counter
Dynamic Punch
Mamoswine (Shadow)
|Mud-Slap
High Horsepower
How To Beat Origin Forme Dialga Raids
Origin Forme Dialga is one of the most challenging raid bosses in Pokemon GO due to the limited pool of viable counters. As such, you will need a larger group of trainers to take on these daunting raids. We recommend six or more high-level trainers with teams consisting of the Pokemon above.
Normally, we would say that having the Shadow version of a Pokemon is optional, but the increased damage is a necessity with groups of less than ten trainers.
That said, if you’re having trouble with a smaller group, try recruiting some remote raiders using the PokemonGoFriends subreddit or the Pokebattler Raid Party app.
If you want to sit these raids out and wait for a more exciting encounter, take a look at our Pokemon GO Raid schedule to see which bosses are on the horizon.