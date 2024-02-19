Best Origin Forme Dialga Counters In Pokemon GO: Weaknesses & How To Beat

Origin Forme Dialga is making its Pokemon GO debut during the Sinnoh Tour 2024 event, and here are the best counters to take on the Generation 4 alternate forme Legendary.

Origin Forme Dialga Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness

Dialga’s Origin Forme is an alternate form to the Steel/Dragon-type Legendary from Pokemon Diamond. This form was introduced in the Pokemon Legends Arceus spinoff games and has made its mobile debut in Pokemon GO.

Being a Steel/Dragon-type, Origin Forme Dialga is vulnerable to Fighting and Ground-type moves.

Pokemon Type Vulnerable To Strong Against Resistant To

Origin Forme Dialga Steel/Dragon Fighting

Ground Dragon

Ice

Rock

Fairy Normal

Water

Grass

Electric

Flying

Psychic

Bug

Rock

Steel

Poison

Dialga is a pain to deal with, thanks to its lengthy list of resistances. Ten of the 18 Pokemon types deal half-damage (or no damage at all) to this Legendary, meaning the pool of viable moves to use during the raid is minuscule.

Best Origin Forme Dialga Counters in Pokemon GO

With Origin Forme Dialga’s dynamic typing, players need to be selective as to which Pokemon they bring with them into raids. Here are the best counters for Origin Forme Dialga in Pokemon GO:

Pokemon Moveset

Primal Groudon Mud Shot

Precipice Blades

Groudon (Shadow) Mud Shot

Precipice Blades

Excadrill (Shadow) Mud-Slap

Scorching Sands

Mega Garchomp/Garchomp (Shadow) Mud Shot

Earth Power

Mega Blaziken/Blaziken (Shadow) Counter

Focus Blast

Terrakion Double Kick

Sacred Sword

Lucario Counter

Aura Sphere

Machamp (Shadow) Counter

Dynamic Punch

Rhyperior (Shadow) Mud-Slap

Earthquake

Hariyama (Shadow) Counter

Dynamic Punch

Mamoswine (Shadow) Mud-Slap

High Horsepower

How To Beat Origin Forme Dialga Raids

Origin Forme Dialga is one of the most challenging raid bosses in Pokemon GO due to the limited pool of viable counters. As such, you will need a larger group of trainers to take on these daunting raids. We recommend six or more high-level trainers with teams consisting of the Pokemon above.

Normally, we would say that having the Shadow version of a Pokemon is optional, but the increased damage is a necessity with groups of less than ten trainers.

That said, if you’re having trouble with a smaller group, try recruiting some remote raiders using the PokemonGoFriends subreddit or the Pokebattler Raid Party app.

If you want to sit these raids out and wait for a more exciting encounter, take a look at our Pokemon GO Raid schedule to see which bosses are on the horizon.