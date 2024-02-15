Should You Choose Diamond or Pearl Badge For Pokemon GO Sinnoh Tour?

Pokemon GO Sinnoh Tour is right around the corner, and players will be faced with a game-altering choice: the Diamond Badge or the Pearl Badge. Based on the Generation 4 Pokemon games, players participating in GO Tour Sinnoh will have to select between the two, but which should they choose?

Pokemon GO Sinnoh Tour Diamond & Pearl Badge Differences

Pokemon GO Tour Sinnoh follows in the footsteps of the previous Tour events, giving players a choice that will change the bonuses and gameplay effects accordingly. However, unlike past choices, choosing the Diamond or Pearl badge won’t affect wild spawns. Instead, it will change which legendary the player encounters at the end of the Special Research questline.

Here are the differences between the Diamond Badge and the Pearl Badge in Pokemon GO:

Diamond Badge Bonuses & Legendary Encounter

If you choose the Diamond Badge during the Pokemon GO Sinnoh Tour, you will receive the following bonuses:

Encounter an Origin Forme Dialga that knows its signature attack, Roar of Time

that knows its signature attack, The Adventure Effect for Roar of Time will last twice as long

Dialga Candy awarded in Tour Sinnoh Global Special Research

Pearl Badge Bonuses & Legendary Encounter

If you choose the Pearl Badge during the Pokemon GO Sinnoh Tour, you will receive the following bonuses:

Encounter an Origin Forme Palkia that knows its signature attack, Spacial Rend

that knows its signature attack, The Adventure Effect for Spacial Rend will last twice as long

Palkia Candy awarded in Tour Sinnoh Global Special Research

Which Should You Choose?

Your choice comes down to which Adventure Effect suits your playstyle. If you like to use items like Incense, Daily Adventure Incense, Lucky Eggs, and Star Pieces, then you will want to choose the Diamond Badge to get easy access to Roar of Time.

If you are a player who likes to play from the comfort of their home or can’t move around much while playing, you should choose the Pearl Badge. Spacial Rend extends the radius of play for ten minutes, making it easier to access wild spawns from a much greater distance.

How To Select Diamond or Pearl Badge in Pokemon GO

The Special Research “Road to Sinnoh” will become available on Thursday, February 15, at 10 AM local time. The first task is to catch a Pokemon originally discovered in the Sinnoh Region. Once captured and completed, you will be granted the choice between the Diamond badge and the Pearl badge.