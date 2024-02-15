What Are Adventure Effects In Pokemon GO? Roar of Time & Spacial Rend

Pokemon GO has introduced the Adventure Effects gameplay mechanic with the debut of Origin Forme Dialga and Origin Forme Palkia. At launch, there are only two Adventure Effects – Spacial Rend & Roar of Time – and this guide will discuss how each works.

Spacial Rend Adventure Effect

Trainers, here’s a breakdown on how to distort space and expand your adventures with Spacial Rend’s Adventure Effect in #PokemonGO pic.twitter.com/3CyScPSjgg — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) February 6, 2024

How To Get

Spacial Rend is the adventure effect specific to Origin Form Palkia. In order to use it, players have to have an Origin Forme Palkia that knows the charged move Spacial Rend. The move cannot be taught with a TM. It has to come from Raids or Special Research quests.

Effects

When activated, Spacial Rend will increase a trainer’s range of play, meaning they can encounter Pokemon that are normally out of reach. This lasts 10 minutes, but the duration can be increased if players use more Palkia Candy and Stardust.

Cost

The base cost to use Spacial Rend is 5 Palkia Candy and 5,000 Stardust. Every additional charge costs the same amount, and players can add time to the Spacial Rend timer up to 24 hours.

How to Use

To use Spacial Rend, you need to open your Pokemon Box and locate your Origin Forme Palkia. Scroll to the bottom of their page and press the “Use” under the Adventure Effects box. Select the number of resources you’d like to use and press confirm.

Origin Forme Palkia will appear next to the trainer on the map for the duration of Spacial Rend.

Roar of Time Adventure Effect

Make every second count! Trainers, check out how to alter time with Roar of Time’s Adventure Effect in #PokemonGO pic.twitter.com/pqX6L9K9Em — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) February 7, 2024

How to Get

Roar of Time is the adventure effect specific to Origin Form Dialga in Pokemon GO. In order to use it, players have to have an Origin Forme Dialga that knows the charged move Roar of Time. The move cannot be taught with a TM. It has to come from Raids or Special Research quests.

Effects

Roar of Time increases the duration of consumable items by pausing their countdown timer for six minutes. This affects items such as Incense, Daily Adventure Incense, Star Pieces, and Lucky Eggs. The time can be extended further by using more resources.

Cost

The base cost to use Roar of Time is 5 Dialga Candy and 5,000 Stardust. Every additional charge costs the same amount, and players can add time to the Roar of Time timer for up to 24 hours.

How to Use

To use Roar of Time, you need to open your Pokemon Box and locate your Origin Forme Dialga. Scroll to the bottom of their page and press the “Use” under the Adventure Effects box in Pokemon GO. Select the number of resources you’d like to use and press confirm.

Origin Forme Dialga will appear next to the trainer on the map for the duration of Roar of Time.