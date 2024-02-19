Best Origin Forme Palkia Counters In Pokemon GO: Weaknesses & How To Beat

Origin Forme Palkia isn’t quite as challenging as its Steel-type counterpart, and chances are you already have some of the best counters for this Pokemon GO Raid in your box. Here is how to beat Origin Forme Palkia in Pokemon GO.

Recommended Videos

Origin Forme Palkia Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness

Palkia’s Origin Forme is a Water/Dragon-type Legendary Pokemon and an alternate form to the Gen 4 box legendary introduced in the Legends Arceus spin-off game. Being a Water/Dragon-type, players should bring Pokemon that know Dragon or Fairy-type moves.

Luckily, most of the strongest Pokemon in Pokemon GO are equipped with powerful Dragon-type moves, making Origin Forme Palkia a breeze.

Pokemon Type Vulnerable To Strong Against Resistant To

Origin Forme Palkia Water/Dragon Dragon

Fairy Dragon

Fire

Ground

Rock Fire

Water

Steel

While Palkia is reportedly easier than Dialga, its effectiveness against Dragon-type Pokemon make it annoying to deal with. Many of the Pokemon we recommend bringing are Dragon types, which leaves them susceptible to Palkia’s devastating attacks.

Luckily, you don’t have to stick with all Dragon types. It’s only resistant to Fire, Water, and Steel, leaving plenty of room for innovation. And Fairy-type attackers are always a viable option.

Origin Forme Palkia Counters in Pokemon GO

Since Origin Forme Palkia is weak to Dragon and Fairy-type moves, the list of best counters will look similar to a strongest attackers list. Without further ado, here are the best counters for Palkia:

Pokemon Moves

Mega Rayquaza/ Rayuaza (Shadow) Dragon Tail

Breaking Swipe

Mega Garchomp/ Garchomp (Shadow) Dragon Tail

Outrage

Mega Salamence/ Salamence (Shadow) Dragon Tail

Outrage

Mega Gardevoir/ Gardevoir (Shadow) Charm

Dazzling Gleam

Palkia (Origin Forme) Dragon Tail

Spacial Rend

Dialga (Origin Forme) Dragon Breath

Roar of Time

Mega Latios/Mega Latias Dragon Breath

Dragon Claw/Outrage

Dragonite (Shadow) Dragon Tail

Outrage

Haxorus Dragon Tail

Breaking Swpe

Enamorus Fairy Wind

Dazzling Gleam

Xerneas Geomancy

Moonblast

How To Beat Origin Forme Palkia Raids

Even in its Origin Forme, Palkia isn’t too difficult to take down with a moderate sized group. We recommend five or more trainers with teams consisting of high-level Pokemon with Dragon or Fairy-type moves. Any of the monsters above can do a great job chipping away at Palkia’s health if they have a high CP (above 3500).

That said, if you’re having trouble with a smaller group, try recruiting some remote raiders using the PokemonGoFriends subreddit or the Pokebattler Raid Party app.

If you want to sit these raids out and wait for a more exciting encounter, take a look at our Pokemon GO Raid schedule to see which bosses are on the horizon.