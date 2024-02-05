GuidesVideo Games

Best Pokemon GO Mega Latios & Mega Latios Counters: Weaknesses & Raid Guide

pokemon go mega latias latios raids

Mega Latias and Mega Latios are soaring through the skies of Pokemon GO, and players can team up and battle them in rather challenging 6-Star Raids. Here are the best counters to exploit Mega Latios & Mega Latias Weaknesses in Pokemon GO.

Mega Latios & Mega Latias Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness

pokemon go latias latios types

Both Mega Latios and Mega Latias are Dragon/Psychic type, which means they are weak to Bug-, Ghost-, Ice-, Dragon-, Dark-, and Fairy-type moves.

Regarding attacks that do less damage, you should avoid using any Fire-, Water-, Grass-, Electric-, Fighting-, and Psychic-type moves.

Since Mega Latias and Mega Latios will likely use Psychic- or Dragon-type moves, you should avoid bringing Fighting-, Poison-, or Dragon-type Pokemon. That said, several Pokemon we recommend you bring are part Dragon-type, so we’re breaking our own rules.

Best Mega Latias & Mega Latios Counters in Pokemon GO

Below is a list of the most efficient Pokemon to use during the Mega Latios and Mega Latias raids. That said, we know many causal players may not have access to Legendaries and Ubers, so we will also include some easily accessible counter options:

PokemonMovesets
rayquaza pokemon home
Rayquaza/Mega Ray		Dragon Tail
Breaking Swipe
mega latios
Mega Latios		Dragon Breath
Dragon Claw
hydreigon
Hydreigon		Bite
Brutal Swing
haxorus
Haxorus		Dragon Tail
Breaking Swipe
salamence
Salamence (Shadow)		Dragon Tail
Outrage
garchomp
Garchomp (Shadow)		Dragon Tail
Outrage
dialga
Dialga		Dragon Breath
Draco Meteor
zekrom
Zekrom		Dragon Breath
Outrage
Gholdengo
Gholdengo		Hex Shadow Ball
kyurem
Kyurem		Dragon Breath
Glaciate
dragonite
Dragonite		Dragon Tail
Outrage
chandelure
Chandelure		Hex
Shadow Ball
weavile
Weavile		Snarl
Avalanche

Mega Latios & Mega Latias 6-Star Raid Guide

Mega Latios and Mega Latias are quite challenging, so you’ll need at least five trainers with very strong Pokemon to take them on. We recommend visiting the PokemonGoFriends subreddit or using the Pokebattler Raid Party app to group up with remote players. The bigger the party, the better.

While the Pokemon above are a great start, you will need to make sure they are all between 3,500 and 4000 CP. Anything less than this will get smoked. Latias and Latios are 84,000 CP and have incredible attack and defense IVs. If your Pokemon aren’t powerful enough, you will have to get carried by stronger trainers.

About the author

Zackerie Fairfax
Zackerie Fairfax is an Associate Editor at The Escapist. He's honed his skills as a Pokemon trainer from a young age, and fell in love with the quirky, imaginative side of gaming shortly after. Fairfax has had bylines in Screen Rant and Dexerto, as well as The LaRue County Herald News. He accepts any and all pitches at [email protected].
