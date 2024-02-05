Best Pokemon GO Mega Latios & Mega Latios Counters: Weaknesses & Raid Guide

Mega Latias and Mega Latios are soaring through the skies of Pokemon GO, and players can team up and battle them in rather challenging 6-Star Raids. Here are the best counters to exploit Mega Latios & Mega Latias Weaknesses in Pokemon GO.

Mega Latios & Mega Latias Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness

Both Mega Latios and Mega Latias are Dragon/Psychic type, which means they are weak to Bug-, Ghost-, Ice-, Dragon-, Dark-, and Fairy-type moves.

Regarding attacks that do less damage, you should avoid using any Fire-, Water-, Grass-, Electric-, Fighting-, and Psychic-type moves.

Since Mega Latias and Mega Latios will likely use Psychic- or Dragon-type moves, you should avoid bringing Fighting-, Poison-, or Dragon-type Pokemon. That said, several Pokemon we recommend you bring are part Dragon-type, so we’re breaking our own rules.

Best Mega Latias & Mega Latios Counters in Pokemon GO

Below is a list of the most efficient Pokemon to use during the Mega Latios and Mega Latias raids. That said, we know many causal players may not have access to Legendaries and Ubers, so we will also include some easily accessible counter options:

Pokemon Movesets

Rayquaza/Mega Ray Dragon Tail

Breaking Swipe

Mega Latios Dragon Breath

Dragon Claw

Hydreigon Bite

Brutal Swing

Haxorus Dragon Tail

Breaking Swipe

Salamence (Shadow) Dragon Tail

Outrage

Garchomp (Shadow) Dragon Tail

Outrage

Dialga Dragon Breath

Draco Meteor

Zekrom Dragon Breath

Outrage

Gholdengo Hex Shadow Ball

Kyurem Dragon Breath

Glaciate

Dragonite Dragon Tail

Outrage

Chandelure Hex

Shadow Ball

Weavile Snarl

Avalanche

Mega Latios & Mega Latias 6-Star Raid Guide

Mega Latios and Mega Latias are quite challenging, so you’ll need at least five trainers with very strong Pokemon to take them on. We recommend visiting the PokemonGoFriends subreddit or using the Pokebattler Raid Party app to group up with remote players. The bigger the party, the better.

While the Pokemon above are a great start, you will need to make sure they are all between 3,500 and 4000 CP. Anything less than this will get smoked. Latias and Latios are 84,000 CP and have incredible attack and defense IVs. If your Pokemon aren’t powerful enough, you will have to get carried by stronger trainers.