How to Get Star Wars Blasters in LEGO Fortnite

With the new Star Wars update in Fortnite, the LEGO mode got a major overhaul. LEGO Fortnite players can now find several Star Wars items in their islands, with one of the most game-changing being blasters.

How to Loot Blasters in LEGO Fortnite

Unlocking the ability to craft Blasters in LEGO Fortnite requires quite a grind. Thankfully, there is a much easier way for players to get their hands on blasters like the E-11, DL-44, and Bowcaster. Just like other weapons, Star Wars Blasters will spawn as loot when players defeat NPCs. If an NPC with a Blaster is eliminated, they’ll drop whichever they were using.

For the most part, Stormtroopers with Blasters will spawn randomly across the map. Often, they will be patrolling an area as part of a random event. However, they will sometimes also spawn at outposts or bases occupied by the Empire.

The easiest way to spot these bases is with the Macrobinoculars. Captain Bravara, who spawns shortly after the Star Destroyer crashes, will give you a pair. Once you get them, look through them to find the Empire’s logo and a distance marker to their location. Head there, eliminate the enemies, and they’ll drop their blasters. You can also occasionally find blasters in chests at bases or in the caves under Imperial Bunkers.

The only downside to finding Blasters instead of crafting them in LEGO Fortnite is that they always spawn with most of their durability depleted. You’ll usually only get to fire off a few shots with a looted Blaster before it breaks. If you want to keep fire consistent, you’ll need to carry several, but this will use up the limited space you have in your backpack.

How to Craft Blasters in LEGO Fortnite

Crafting Blasters is highly advantageous. Unlike when you find them, crafting blasters means they spawn at full durability. This allows you to use them far longer. However, it is far more involved to craft a Blaster than it is to loot one.

Blasters can only be crafted at a Rebel Workbench. To unlock the recipe, you’ll need to add Plastoid to your inventory and make at least one visit to the Rebel Village. Then, you’ll need 5 Wood and 8 Plastoid to build it. The easiest way to find Plastoid is to destroy Star Wars structures with a Pickaxe.

Once you’ve crafted the Workbench, you need the recipes for the DL-44 and E-11. If you don’t have those recipes yet, you can get them from having Durasteel and Scrap Durasteel in your inventory, respectively. The easiest way I’ve found Scrap Durasteel is to destroy the X-Wing Debris at the Rebel Village with a Pickaxe. Scrap Durasteel can be refined to Durasteel at a Metal Smelter.

Blaster Recipes

The recipe for the DL-44 Blaster requires 6 Durasteel, 2 Cut Rubies, and a Power Cell. To get Cut Rubies, you’ll need to mine Ruby and then use a Gem Cutter. Power Cells can be crafted once you have an uncommon Crafting Bench and a Compost Bin. The Power Cell recipe requires 50 Biomass and 6 Glass. The easiest way to find Glass during the Rebel Adventure event is to destroy Imperial consoles with a Pickaxe.

The recipe for the E-11 Blaster is simpler, but the weapon is far less powerful. This recipe requires LEGO Fortnite players to acquire 10 Plastoid, 3 Scrap Durasteel, a Cut Ruby, and a Power Cell.

The Bowcaster requires the rarest resources to craft but is well worth it. This weapon, made iconic by Chewbacca, does explosive damage to the target and an area around it. This powerful weapon will require players to part with 10 Durasteel, 3 Cut Amber, 3 Cut Sapphires, and a Power Cell. This weapon does tons of damage and is great for crowd control. It also makes short work of LEGO Fortnite’s biggest enemies, like Wolves and Brutes.

